Caley Thistle fan view: Injury problems are starting to take their toll for new league leaders

The fog that had hung around Inverness on Saturday cleared in time for kick-off allowing us a clear view of a game where injury-ravaged Caley Thistle had to work hard to come away with a point against Raith Rovers.

This team is down to its bare bones.

Before going to Cove on the previous weekend they did not have their sorrows to seek injury-wise.

That day they lost Roddy MacGregor and Scott Allardice.

Against Hamilton, it was Wallace Duffy and Dan Mackay who were added to the crocked list with Robbie Deas also limping off late on Saturday. It was confirmed on Sunday he has suffered a broken leg.

Let’s not forget Tom Walsh, Shane Sutherland, Austin Samuels and Danny Devine who were already unavailable. It’s quite a list and has to have a major impact on the way Caley Thistle play.

Championship clubs cannot afford real strength in depth so I cannot be too hard on them for dropping five points at home in these two games last week.

Neither game was a great spectacle for the home fans though I felt that Inverness certainly deserved their point on Saturday.

It was a battle, it wasn’t pretty, they didn’t create many changes and they gave the ball away too easily.

Yet, when things weren’t going right they kept plugging away.

Somehow, this morning, Inverness Caledonian Thistle are top of the Championship.

That took a lot of their fans by surprise on Saturday evening.

However, it is hard to see them staying there if this injury crisis persists much longer. You could tell in his post-match comments how hard it is for Billy Dodds.

Trying to keep your players working hard in training while keeping them wrapped in cotton wool at the same time must be tricky to say the least.