Callum Lamb pleased to make an impact at Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Callum Lamb pleased to make an impact at Huntly

By Callum Law
January 11, 2023, 11:45 am
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left

Hard work has been paying off for Huntly’s set-piece specialist Callum Lamb.

The on-loan Dundee midfielder created both of the Blacks and Golds’ goals with deliveries from corner in Saturday’s win against Turriff United at Christie Park.

Lamb, 18, revealed he regularly practises set-pieces and was pleased to see it pay off at the weekend.

He said: “On a Friday at training, we always get 20 minutes or so to work on things ourselves, so corners and free-kicks are something I try to make my speciality.

“Set pieces are massive moments in games, so my delivery is something I work on.

“It was good that my balls in had a part in us winning last weekend. They were two decent balls in, but the team winning was the most important thing.”

Lamb joined Huntly in November and, after initially being sceptical about a move into the Breedon Highland League, he has thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

He added: “When I first heard about the opportunity I wasn’t too sure and I wasn’t too keen to be honest.

“But it’s been really good, with the way Allan Hale wants to play it’s really helped me.

“He’s a really positive coach who has helped improve my understanding of the game quite a lot.

“I haven’t played men’s football before so it’s been really good for me learning.

“You notice such a difference between senior football and age group or reserve football.

“You play in reserves and teams don’t play anything like the first-team does on a Saturday.

“Whereas, playing for Huntly, it’s for three points every week and everyone really wants it, so it’s not the same as youth football.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Buckie beat Nairn to go top of the Highland League
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Marc Lawrence returns ahead of Fraserburgh's clash with Brechin
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Clach's Jordan MacDonald pleased to add Harry Hennem prior to Wick clash
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Ross Tokely extends Nairn County deal to summer 2024 - and will play on…
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
WATCH: Your NEW-LOOK Highland League Weekly Friday preview for 2023 - completely free to…
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Praise for Huntly's James Connelly after defender pens extension
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
'He's one of the best natural finishers I've seen' - Striker Michael Dangana returns…
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Banks o' Dee appoint director of football as manager hunt continues
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Graeme Stewart thrilled after Buckie secure shot at Shield glory
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Buckie reach Aberdeenshire Shield final with victory over Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Huntly midfielder Callum Lamb, left
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks