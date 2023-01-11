Callum Lamb pleased to make an impact at Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hard work has been paying off for Huntly’s set-piece specialist Callum Lamb.

The on-loan Dundee midfielder created both of the Blacks and Golds’ goals with deliveries from corner in Saturday’s win against Turriff United at Christie Park.

Lamb, 18, revealed he regularly practises set-pieces and was pleased to see it pay off at the weekend.

He said: “On a Friday at training, we always get 20 minutes or so to work on things ourselves, so corners and free-kicks are something I try to make my speciality.

“Set pieces are massive moments in games, so my delivery is something I work on.

“It was good that my balls in had a part in us winning last weekend. They were two decent balls in, but the team winning was the most important thing.”

Lamb joined Huntly in November and, after initially being sceptical about a move into the Breedon Highland League, he has thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

He added: “When I first heard about the opportunity I wasn’t too sure and I wasn’t too keen to be honest.

“But it’s been really good, with the way Allan Hale wants to play it’s really helped me.

“He’s a really positive coach who has helped improve my understanding of the game quite a lot.

“I haven’t played men’s football before so it’s been really good for me learning.

“You notice such a difference between senior football and age group or reserve football.

“You play in reserves and teams don’t play anything like the first-team does on a Saturday.

“Whereas, playing for Huntly, it’s for three points every week and everyone really wants it, so it’s not the same as youth football.”