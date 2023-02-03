P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards

By Ellie Milne
February 3, 2023, 9:04 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 9:16 pm
Award-winning reporters Stuart Findlay and Donna MacAllister with Press and Journal editor Frank O'Donnell. Image: DC Thomson.
Award-winning reporters Stuart Findlay and Donna MacAllister with Press and Journal editor Frank O'Donnell. Image: DC Thomson.

Reporters from The Press and Journal have been recognised at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

Our journalists and their stories were among those celebrated across 10 media categories at tonight’s awards bash.

The ceremony was held at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness as part of the 34th annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball.

The P&J scooped one of the top prizes of the night with Stuart Findlay being named reporter of the year.

His award-winning work includes an extensive series on the Renee MacRae murder trial, looking back on four decades of twists and turns throughout the case.

He was part of a dedicated team which made sure our readers knew every detail of last year’s trial of the court case that found William MacDowell guilty of murdering his secret lover Mrs MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew in 1976.

One of the P&J’s longest-serving reporters Rita Campbell, who is based in Oban, was also shortlisted in this category.

Donna MacAllister, a member of the P&J’s environment and transport team, has received the environment and sustainability writer of the year award.

She has been recognised for her work on the environmental issues caused by tourists along the world-famous NC500 route, as well as the group of children from Ullapool who are on a mission to rid the sea of plastic.

‘Particularly special’ in 275th year

The business writer of the year award has been handed over to freelance journalist Peter Ranscombe for his work in the P&J.

The judging panel was won over by his submitted pieces which included a write-up on the slow-moving improvement projects on the A9 and A96.

Fellow P&J reporter Simon Warburton was shortlisted in the same category for his coverage of major business news stories across the region, including the Port of Cromarty Firth’s ambitious £150 million expansion plans.

Finally, P&J columnist Angus Peter Campbell was awarded in the Gaelic writer of the year category for his work in the West Highland Free Press.

Frank O’Donnell, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “I am delighted for all our award winners, who each have put so much work into ensuring the P&J is a must-read in print and digital.

“The P&J is already Scotland’s Newspaper of the Year and these awards are further evidence of the teamwork, drive and focus our journalists have to deliver the important stories. I am proud of them all.

“These awards are also particularly special in our 275th year.”

Editor of The Press and Journal, Frank O’Donnell. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

More reporters score nominations

A number of our stories and journalists were featured on the shortlist when it was announced last month.

Andy Skinner was nominated in the sport writer of the year category, having previously won in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, two of our Elgin-based reporters were shortlisted for younger reporter of the year and the Alex Main Trophy.

Chloe Irvine’s nominated work focused on people in the north facing health challenges, including a Shetland 21-year-old who waited years for an endometriosis diagnosis.

Fellow nominee Sean McAngus hit the streets of Lossiemouth at 3am to experience residents’ gull problems for himself, which contributed to his place on the shortlist.

