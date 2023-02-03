P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reporters from The Press and Journal have been recognised at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

Our journalists and their stories were among those celebrated across 10 media categories at tonight’s awards bash.

The ceremony was held at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness as part of the 34th annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball.

The P&J scooped one of the top prizes of the night with Stuart Findlay being named reporter of the year.

His award-winning work includes an extensive series on the Renee MacRae murder trial, looking back on four decades of twists and turns throughout the case.

He was part of a dedicated team which made sure our readers knew every detail of last year’s trial of the court case that found William MacDowell guilty of murdering his secret lover Mrs MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew in 1976.

One of the P&J’s longest-serving reporters Rita Campbell, who is based in Oban, was also shortlisted in this category.

Donna MacAllister, a member of the P&J’s environment and transport team, has received the environment and sustainability writer of the year award.

She has been recognised for her work on the environmental issues caused by tourists along the world-famous NC500 route, as well as the group of children from Ullapool who are on a mission to rid the sea of plastic.

‘Particularly special’ in 275th year

The business writer of the year award has been handed over to freelance journalist Peter Ranscombe for his work in the P&J.

The judging panel was won over by his submitted pieces which included a write-up on the slow-moving improvement projects on the A9 and A96.

Fellow P&J reporter Simon Warburton was shortlisted in the same category for his coverage of major business news stories across the region, including the Port of Cromarty Firth’s ambitious £150 million expansion plans.

Finally, P&J columnist Angus Peter Campbell was awarded in the Gaelic writer of the year category for his work in the West Highland Free Press.

Frank O’Donnell, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “I am delighted for all our award winners, who each have put so much work into ensuring the P&J is a must-read in print and digital.

“The P&J is already Scotland’s Newspaper of the Year and these awards are further evidence of the teamwork, drive and focus our journalists have to deliver the important stories. I am proud of them all.

“These awards are also particularly special in our 275th year.”

More reporters score nominations

A number of our stories and journalists were featured on the shortlist when it was announced last month.

Andy Skinner was nominated in the sport writer of the year category, having previously won in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, two of our Elgin-based reporters were shortlisted for younger reporter of the year and the Alex Main Trophy.

Chloe Irvine’s nominated work focused on people in the north facing health challenges, including a Shetland 21-year-old who waited years for an endometriosis diagnosis.

Fellow nominee Sean McAngus hit the streets of Lossiemouth at 3am to experience residents’ gull problems for himself, which contributed to his place on the shortlist.