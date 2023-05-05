Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy on how he prayed for a miracle to fix his injured knee ahead of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup final v Real Madrid "I was thinking 'I’m going to go to my bed at night and the big man in the sky is going to zap my knee and I’ll wake up with it all better'," recalls Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy. By Sean Wallace May 5 2023, 6.00am Share Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy on how he prayed for a miracle to fix his injured knee ahead of Aberdeen’s Europea... Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5436538/stuart-kennedy-gothenburg/ Copy Link 0 comment Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation