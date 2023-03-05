Aberdeen condemn fan behaviour at Tannadice and confirm winger Ryan Duncan was almost struck by a flare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen condemn fan behaviour at Tannadice and confirm winger Ryan Duncan was almost struck by a flare

By Danny Law
March 5, 2023, 8:23 pm
A flare is thrown onto the pitch during Aberdeen's 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
A flare is thrown onto the pitch during Aberdeen's 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Aberdeen have released a statement condeming the fans who tarnished the club’s reputation during Saturday’s 3-1 victory against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, who was sacked as Dons boss in January, said he was targeted by missiles from the travelling Dons support, including coins, pies and a cup of juice.

The 41-year-old said one coin struck him on the top of his head.

Police Scotland have said they are speaking to both clubs about the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.

The Dons also confirmed that 19-year-old winger Ryan Duncan was almost hit by a flare thrown by his own support.

The Dons statement read: “The travelling support at Tannadice on Saturday night was impressive in both numbers and voice.

“Our away form has been disappointing this season, so it was an incredible turnout from Dons fans and everyone at the club is hugely appreciative of the continued support and huge backing.

“Regrettably, a handful of those have impacted the reputation of that amazing support. They have let the club and themselves down.

“Numerous pyrotechnic devices were ignited and thrown on to the pitch – with one narrowly missing Ryan Duncan. It’s been reported that several objects were also thrown in the direction of Jim Goodwin.

“Enquiries have begun and we are working together with Dundee United FC and Police Scotland. If and when the culprits are identified, they will be dealt with by both the club and the authorities.

“Our plea to this minority is to continue to give the team the fantastic support that we are known for but do that in a safe and respectful manner that doesn’t endanger either the health or safety of any player, staff or your fellow supporters.”

Around 3,000 Dons supporters were at Tannadice for the 6pm kick-off. Image: SNS. 

Goodwin disappointed by Dons fans

In his post-match press conference, Goodwin said he was disappointed by the behaviour of some Aberdeen fans.

He said: “I obviously wasn’t expecting a warm reception from the Aberdeen fans as they were clearly disappointed with how things ended at the club for me.

“I was disappointed with the fact there were coins and other projectiles being chucked down on top of us.

“There was a pie, a cup of juice and a couple of coins.

“And one of them unfortunately landed on the top of my head.”

He added: “I have to say it is definitely just the minority.

“There are a few bad eggs who tarnished the rest of the club because Aberdeen is a terrific club.

“One of the best supported clubs in the country and there were 2,500 to 3,000 of them down the road again supporting their team.

“But a few mindless idiots have us talking about stuff we really don’t want to be talking about.”

A Police Scotland statement spokesperson said: “Officers are aware of media reporting around objects being thrown onto the pitch at Tannadice Park, during a match on the evening of Saturday, 4 March, 2023.

“Whilst no reports have been made to Police Scotland, we are engaging with the clubs involved to establish the circumstances.

“Enquiries are ongoing which will include a review of CCTV footage.”

 

