Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer

The onus is now on Barry Robson to convince Aberdeen’s board to give him the managerial position on a permanent basis.

Robson has been given the post until the end of the season after overseeing an impressive upturn in form as interim boss.

I believe securing Eur0pean qualification should be enough for Robson to be named permanent manager for next season and beyond.

So far Robson has done everything right to get the job – and I’m a believer that if it isn’t broken, why fix it.

Robson has got the Reds back on track and the Dons’ board are right to give him rest of the season to deliver a case to get the job permanently.

He took over a side that were in crisis after suffering three humiliating quick-fire losses on the road to Hearts, sixth-tier Darvel and Hibs.

Aberdeen were on the slide and there was a real fear that they could be dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Robson not only brought stability, he has got the Reds on the rise again.

He has dragged them out of the bottom six and up to fourth in the table, into a European qualification spot.

The Reds were superb in defeating third-placed Hearts 3-0 at Pittodrie before the international break.

They blew away Hearts and blew open the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Under Robson, the Reds have won four of their last five games, with the only loss away to Premiership leaders Celtic.

That is an impressive return.

Robson is delivering results, but there is also a noticeable difference within the spirit of the team since he took over.

There is now a bounce and self confidence about Aberdeen.

Aberdeen under Robson have self belief, drive and also a happiness.

They play with a smile on their face and that transmits to the supporters. The club is bouncing.

All that is down to the atmosphere Robson has created in the dressing room and during training sessions at Cormack Park.

It is a happy dressing room and that is showing on the pitch.

Before Robson took over, Aberdeen were disjointed and there didn’t appear to be much unity or self-belief.

Losing 6-0 at Hibs, 5-0 at Hearts and crashing out of the Scottish Cup to minnows Darvel was brutal proof of that.

Aberdeen were not a team fighting for club nor the fans.

That has changed under Robson as they are battling for each other, their manager, the club and for the Red Army.

Aberdeen outfought and outplayed Hearts at Pittodrie in a performance that was night and day from the defeat at Tynecastle in January.

What a difference a few months, and Robson and assistant Steve Agnew, have made.

They have got Aberdeen firing again and there is now a real buzz among supporters during a match.

It is great to see and long may it continue.

Aberdeen have hauled themselves to within four points of third-placed Hearts and cannot take their foot off the gas.

They have to play with the same intensity and belief against St Johnstone in Perth tomorrow.

Aberdeen finally ended their Premiership away day woes with a 3-1 defeat of Dundee United in their last away game.

That was their first away league win since October and that form on the road has been damaging to the season.

Aberdeen must prove they can now win away from Pittodrie consistently by overcoming St Johnstone to keep the heat on Hearts.

Superb Scotland outplayed Spain

Scotland really delivered when it mattered by overcoming Spain with a magnificent performance that will be remembered for decades to come.

Steve Clarke’s Scots were superb from start to finish in the 2-0 Euro 2024 group qualifier of the Spanish at Hampden.

I was disappointed at Spanish captain Rodri’s criticism of Scotland after the game.

Rodri should accept they were beaten by the better team on the night.

There can be absolutely no doubt about that.

🇪🇸 Spain's Rodri gives his verdict on his side's loss to Scotland "It's the way they play…for me it's a bit rubbish. Because it's always wasting time. They provoke you. They always fall. For me, this is not football." 🗣️👀

Under Clarke, the Scots have gone from strength to strength.

He ended a wait of more than 20 years to compete in a major finals by qualifying for Euro 2020.

Unfortunately, the Scots missed out on the World Cup by exiting at the play-off stage.

However, that was hopefully just a blip on what has been a positive road forward under the national boss.

Clarke signing a contract extension earlier this month until after the 2026 World Cup was a major boost.

Scotland now proudly sit top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group with a flawless record after also beating Cyprus 3-0.

They are in a great position to qualify for Euro 2024, but it is very early days yet.

There are still many more games to be played in the qualifying campaign.

However, if the Scots can maintain the high level of performance that saw off Spain the Tartan Army will be digging out their passports for Euro 2024.

Sign Shinnie on a permanent deal

Aberdeen must secure captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract.

Shinnie has played a key role in the Dons’ recent revival, but is only on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

He is a great Aberdeen captain whose attitude is spot on.

Shinnie has a winning mentality and that is what the club and the fans need.

His drive, belief and will to win spread throughout the team.

It is vital he is secured on a permanent contract for next season and beyond.