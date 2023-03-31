Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer

Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew haven't put a foot wrong since taking over a team in crisis following the departure of Jim Goodwin.

Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

The onus is now on Barry Robson to convince Aberdeen’s board to give him the managerial position on a permanent basis.

Robson has been given the post until the end of the season after overseeing an impressive upturn in form as interim boss.

I believe securing Eur0pean qualification should be enough for Robson to be named permanent manager for next season and beyond.

So far Robson has done everything right to get the job – and I’m a believer that if it isn’t broken, why fix it.

Robson has got the Reds back on track and the Dons’ board are right to give him rest of the season to deliver a case to get the job permanently.

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

He took over a side that were in crisis after suffering three humiliating quick-fire losses on the road to Hearts, sixth-tier Darvel and Hibs.

Aberdeen were on the slide and there was a real fear that they could be dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Robson not only brought stability, he has got the Reds on the rise again.

He has dragged them out of the bottom six and up to fourth in the table, into a European qualification spot.

The Reds were superb in defeating third-placed Hearts 3-0 at Pittodrie before the international break.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the defeat of Hearts. Image: SNS

They blew away Hearts and blew open the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Under Robson, the Reds have won four of their last five games, with the only loss away to Premiership leaders Celtic.

That is an impressive return.

Robson is delivering results, but there is also a noticeable difference within the spirit of the team since he took over.

There is now a bounce and self confidence about Aberdeen.

Aberdeen under Robson have self belief, drive and also a happiness.

They play with a smile on their face and that transmits to the supporters. The club is bouncing.

All that is down to the atmosphere Robson has created in the dressing room and during training sessions at Cormack Park.

It is a happy dressing room and that is showing on the pitch.

Before Robson took over, Aberdeen were disjointed and there didn’t appear to be much unity or self-belief.

Losing 6-0 at Hibs, 5-0 at Hearts and crashing out of the Scottish Cup to minnows Darvel was brutal proof of that.

Aberdeen were not a team fighting for club nor the fans.

That has changed under Robson as they are battling for each other, their manager, the club and for the Red Army.

Aberdeen outfought and outplayed Hearts at Pittodrie in a performance that was night and day from the defeat at Tynecastle in January.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hugs Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes after the two-goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

What a difference a few months, and Robson and assistant Steve Agnew, have made.

They have got Aberdeen firing again and there is now a real buzz among supporters during a match.

It is great to see and long may it continue.

Aberdeen have hauled themselves to within four points of third-placed Hearts and cannot take their foot off the gas.

They have to play with the same intensity and belief against St Johnstone in Perth tomorrow.

Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

Aberdeen finally ended their Premiership away day woes with a 3-1 defeat of Dundee United in their last away game.

That was their first away league win since October and that form on the road has been damaging to the season.

Aberdeen must prove they can now win away from Pittodrie consistently by overcoming St Johnstone to keep the heat on Hearts.

Superb Scotland outplayed Spain

Scotland really delivered when it mattered by overcoming Spain with a magnificent performance that will be remembered for decades to come.

Steve Clarke’s Scots were superb from start to finish in the 2-0 Euro 2024 group qualifier of the Spanish at Hampden.

I was disappointed at Spanish captain Rodri’s criticism of Scotland after the game.

Rodri should accept they were beaten by the better team on the night.

There can be absolutely no doubt about that.

Under Clarke, the Scots have gone from strength to strength.

He ended a wait of more than 20 years to compete in a major finals by qualifying for Euro 2020.

Unfortunately, the Scots missed out on the World Cup by exiting at the play-off stage.

However, that was hopefully just a blip on what has been a positive road forward under the national boss.

Clarke signing a contract extension earlier this month until after the 2026 World Cup was a major boost.

Scotland now proudly sit top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group with a flawless record after also beating Cyprus 3-0.

They are in a great position to qualify for Euro 2024, but it is very early days yet.

There are still many more games to be played in the qualifying campaign.

However, if the Scots can maintain the high level of performance that saw off Spain the Tartan Army will be digging out their passports for Euro 2024.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay (left) celebrates scoring the second goal against Spain. Image: PA

Sign Shinnie on a permanent deal

Aberdeen must secure captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract.

Shinnie has played a key role in the Dons’ recent revival, but is only on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

He is a great Aberdeen captain whose attitude is spot on.

Shinnie has a winning mentality and that is what the club and the fans need.

His drive, belief and will to win spread throughout the team.

It is vital he is secured on a permanent contract for next season and beyond.

