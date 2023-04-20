Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes talks with SFA can lead to reduction in Graeme Shinnie’s ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes talks with SFA can lead to reduction in Graeme Shinnie’s ban

Dons manager says the club 'did the right thing' by appealing Shinnie's red card.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is sent off at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is sent off at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes captain Graeme Shinnie’s four-match ban can be reduced following ongoing dialogue with the Scottish FA.

Robson is disappointed the club’s appeal against the red card shown to Shinnie in the 1-0 win at Ross County was rejected.

The Dons appealed referee Euan Anderson’s dismissal following a VAR review after Shinnie caught Jack Baldwin with his follow-through in a challenge.

Robson insists the Pittodrie club did “the right thing” in appealing the red, having discussed the incident and studied footage closely.

However at a hearing on Tuesday the SFA’s independent appeals panel dismissed the red card appeal.

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock

And an extra game was also added to an initial three-match ban due to the SFA deeming the appeal to be without any merit “and frivolous” under article 13.21.8 of the Judicial Panel Protocol.

Aberdeen slated the severity of the punishment as ”ridiculously harsh and unnecessary”.

The Reds also urged the SFA to urgently review their appeal with a new panel.

Aberdeen are in dialogue with the SFA for further explanation and clarity on the extra one match ban.

However the Pittodrie club are understood to still be waiting for a response from the SFA and view the process as ongoing.

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

Robson said: “As a club we have always done things very well when we have appealed different scenarios.

“We believed we were doing the right thing as we all looked at it closely and carefully.

“I am disappointed with the outcome, obviously.

“I think we had every right to appeal the decision.

“Now the club are back speaking with the SFA.

“We are in dialogue that is ongoing.”

‘With any appeals we have always been honest’

Shinnie will be suspended for Sunday’s Premiership clash with second placed Rangers at Pittodrie.

He will also miss the first three post-split top six games as Aberdeen bid for European qualification and a multi-million cash pot.

(L-R) Jonny Hayes, Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Asked if he hoped Shinnie’s ban could be reduced, Robson said: “Yes. We hope so.

“We are clear on that, we really do.

“There are honest people at this club and when we have gone down a route with players with any appeals we have always been honest.

“We have always tried to do our best.

“We wouldn’t try to put an appeal in if we didn’t think we could get it overturned.

“We know the type of player Graeme is so we are frustrated.

“I am disappointed but we need to move on to the huge game at the weekend now and crack on for that.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie (L) and Kelle Roos training at Cormack Park this week. Image: SNS.

‘Graeme is an honest player’

It is understood Aberdeen felt they had a strong case to appeal Shinnie’s red card.

The Dons  were planning to cite two previous examples in the Scottish top flight this season where red cards, shown after VAR reviews, were overturned.

However each appeal is heard on its own merits, which meant no prior appeal decisions are considered.

Shinnie had not received a single red card in his 14 years as a professional until his  dismissal in the 1-0 win at St Johnstone earlier this month for two yellows.

He served a one game ban before returning to action for the trip to Ross County.

Shinnie then received the second red of his career after referee Anderson sent him off having conducted a VAR review.

Captain Graeme Shinnie training as Aberdeen prepare for Rangers clash – which he is suspended for. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “Graeme is frustrated as you could imagine, like the rest of us.

“But he is fine. He is a leader and is out there on the training pitch trying to get the players ready for a big game on Sunday.

“Graeme is also a top player and an honest player.

“Everybody in the Scottish game knows he is an honest player.

“He has never, to my knowledge, been sent off for a really bad challenge or anything like that.

“It is different if it is a player who that happens with regularly.

“But that has never happened with Graeme.”

Graeme Shinnie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park this week. Image: SNS.

Chance for replacement to impress

Shinnie will be absent on Sunday as Aberdeen bid to make it seven straight wins when hosting Rangers.

Robson insists his captain’s absence opens up the opportunity for a player to come into the team and impress.

Josh Sims and Graeme Shinnie in action (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

He said: “There is always an impact when you lose a player.

“But at the same time it gives someone else an opportunity to come in and perform.

“All of the players who have not been playing have been performing every day in training.

“It is exciting for one of them to come in and show what he can do in a huge game.

“I’m disappointed we have lost Graeme but you have to move on.

“You can’t just sit and worry about that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners' Cup after beating Real Madrid. Photo: SNS
Aberdeen club historian’s verdict on the Dons’ five most important games ahead of 5000th…
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Other clubs must join Aberdeen in tackling SFA in wake of Graeme…
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Veteran Jonny Hayes still top of Aberdeen's fitness charts at 35 - and can…
Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new contract.
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes signs new deal until summer 2024
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie Image: SNS
'It's like a celebration when we get a clean sheet' says Ross McCrorie on…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey following the Dons' 4-3 win over Dundee United. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey praises Aberdeen Women for 'excellent' display in 4-3 win against Dundee United

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
6
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
7
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Ashley Beckwith broke into a wealthy pensioner's home and robbed him of luxury items. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
10
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
9

More from Press and Journal

Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
Christine Macdonald of Aviemore pictured with Grant Moir, chief executive of the cairngorms National Park and Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre co-ordinator unveiling a new plaque on the grounds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
The possibility of wildfire in the north of Scotland was increased due to dry weather and low rainfall this week. Image: South West Ross Community Fire Stations.
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days but residents still left without internet
There has been a leak at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
Persley Castle Care Home is located in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star
Yvie Burnett features in a new BBC series "Scotland Sings".
Big Interview: Yvie Burnett sets off on a mission to make sure that Scotland…
Kate Forbes during a visit to the Haven Centre in Inverness which is under construction. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kate Forbes backs Humza Yousaf's 'decisive leadership' amid SNP chaos

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]