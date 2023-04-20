Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes talks with SFA can lead to reduction in Graeme Shinnie’s ban

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes captain Graeme Shinnie’s four-match ban can be reduced following ongoing dialogue with the Scottish FA.

Robson is disappointed the club’s appeal against the red card shown to Shinnie in the 1-0 win at Ross County was rejected.

The Dons appealed referee Euan Anderson’s dismissal following a VAR review after Shinnie caught Jack Baldwin with his follow-through in a challenge.

Robson insists the Pittodrie club did “the right thing” in appealing the red, having discussed the incident and studied footage closely.

However at a hearing on Tuesday the SFA’s independent appeals panel dismissed the red card appeal.

And an extra game was also added to an initial three-match ban due to the SFA deeming the appeal to be without any merit “and frivolous” under article 13.21.8 of the Judicial Panel Protocol.

Aberdeen slated the severity of the punishment as ”ridiculously harsh and unnecessary”.

The Reds also urged the SFA to urgently review their appeal with a new panel.

Aberdeen are in dialogue with the SFA for further explanation and clarity on the extra one match ban.

However the Pittodrie club are understood to still be waiting for a response from the SFA and view the process as ongoing.

Robson said: “As a club we have always done things very well when we have appealed different scenarios.

“We believed we were doing the right thing as we all looked at it closely and carefully.

“I am disappointed with the outcome, obviously.

“I think we had every right to appeal the decision.

“Now the club are back speaking with the SFA.

“We are in dialogue that is ongoing.”

🚨BREAKING: Aberdeen’s appeal over the red card shown to Graeme Shinnie has been dismissed. He’ll now serve a four match ban, three as a result of the sending off & one extra for submitting an appeal that is deemed unlikely to succeed ⬇️pic.twitter.com/O6GKkDCjoW — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 18, 2023

‘With any appeals we have always been honest’

Shinnie will be suspended for Sunday’s Premiership clash with second placed Rangers at Pittodrie.

He will also miss the first three post-split top six games as Aberdeen bid for European qualification and a multi-million cash pot.

Asked if he hoped Shinnie’s ban could be reduced, Robson said: “Yes. We hope so.

“We are clear on that, we really do.

“There are honest people at this club and when we have gone down a route with players with any appeals we have always been honest.

“We have always tried to do our best.

“We wouldn’t try to put an appeal in if we didn’t think we could get it overturned.

“We know the type of player Graeme is so we are frustrated.

“I am disappointed but we need to move on to the huge game at the weekend now and crack on for that.”

‘Graeme is an honest player’

It is understood Aberdeen felt they had a strong case to appeal Shinnie’s red card.

The Dons were planning to cite two previous examples in the Scottish top flight this season where red cards, shown after VAR reviews, were overturned.

However each appeal is heard on its own merits, which meant no prior appeal decisions are considered.

Shinnie had not received a single red card in his 14 years as a professional until his dismissal in the 1-0 win at St Johnstone earlier this month for two yellows.

He served a one game ban before returning to action for the trip to Ross County.

Shinnie then received the second red of his career after referee Anderson sent him off having conducted a VAR review.

Robson said: “Graeme is frustrated as you could imagine, like the rest of us.

“But he is fine. He is a leader and is out there on the training pitch trying to get the players ready for a big game on Sunday.

“Graeme is also a top player and an honest player.

“Everybody in the Scottish game knows he is an honest player.

“He has never, to my knowledge, been sent off for a really bad challenge or anything like that.

“It is different if it is a player who that happens with regularly.

“But that has never happened with Graeme.”

Chance for replacement to impress

Shinnie will be absent on Sunday as Aberdeen bid to make it seven straight wins when hosting Rangers.

Robson insists his captain’s absence opens up the opportunity for a player to come into the team and impress.

He said: “There is always an impact when you lose a player.

“But at the same time it gives someone else an opportunity to come in and perform.

“All of the players who have not been playing have been performing every day in training.

“It is exciting for one of them to come in and show what he can do in a huge game.

“I’m disappointed we have lost Graeme but you have to move on.

“You can’t just sit and worry about that.”