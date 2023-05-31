Alex Smith: Barry Robson has what it takes to be a success at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Alex Smith: Barry Robson has what it takes to be a success at Aberdeen

Former Dons boss insists Robson has all the tools required to be an Aberdeen manager.

By Paul Third
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith believes Barry Robson showed he had the tools required to take charge at Pittodrie at the start of his coaching career.

Smith was part of the coaching team who put Robson through his coaching badges following his retirement as a player in 2016.

Smith insists Robson’s qualities stood out at an early stage during his summer tenure at Largs.

He said: “I’ve known Barry since he was a young player at Caley Thistle and was an excellent player for them who went on to be a top player at Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen and Scotland.

“He was part of the group doing their coaches badges with me at Largs and it was clear he had the tools required to be a successful manager.

“Barry is a very good coach, is adept at conversing with players about the game but also had a very good sense of humour.

“That’s an important part of the job as football has a way of throwing hurdles in your way.”

‘Barry has lifted Aberdeen out of the doldrums’

Alex Smith believes Barry Robson has earned the chance to manage the Dons. Image: SNS

Smith says it is hard not to be impressed by Robson’s feat in leading the Dons from slipping down the Premiership table and being 10 points adrift of Hearts to pipping the Jambos to third place in the division.

The then interim-boss’ achievement is one Smith believes was rightly rewarded with a long-term spell in the Dons dugout.

Smith said: “It’s quite incredible what they have done.

“If you look back to January when everyone was so down, it was so bleak it felt as if things were getting worse by the hour.

“It was very difficult to see how they were going to turn things round.

“I was more worried about them slipping further down the table than moving back up it.

“To Barry’s credit he simplified everything, organised the team and a couple of wins helped build that confidence back.

“The team was like scrambled eggs in January.

“The players were all over the place. There was lots of effort but little organisation and mistakes happening all over the place.

“He has lifted Aberdeen out of the doldrums and got the fans right behind him and the players.”

Robson has assembled  a strong team

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and his backroom staff after he was named Scottish Premiership Glen’s manager of the month for April. Image: 3×1.com

Former Aberdeen manager Smith sees a bright future for the club when he looks at the backroom staff assembled by Robson.

He added: “His assistant Steve Agnew is a very good coach as well with a wealth of experience at some top clubs in England.

“With Liam Fox joining the team after leaving Dundee United there is a very strong unit in place at Pittodrie.”

Light at the end of the tunnel

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Smith, who guided the Dons to a domestic cup double in season 1989-90, is pleased to see chairman Dave Cormack have something to smile about at last following a challenging start to his tenure.

Robson is the third manager to be appointed since Cormack replaced former chairman Stewart Milne in heading up the board at Pittodrie

Smith said: “The Aberdeen chairman has had experience of making some appointments which have gone against him so I am pleased to see he was cautious and careful before making an appointment.

“With Dave Cormack taking his time Barry has been able to get his ideas across and has done a terrific job.

“Aberdeen are not as bad as it might have appeared back in January but it was clear they had lost their way and the confidence had been affected.

“They were in a rut, people were mocking them and it wasn’t nice to see.

“I’ve been away from Aberdeen for a long time but I still have feelings for the club.

“Players I’ve worked with in my time there have a fondness for the club too and it hurt to see everyone struggling.

“It wasn’t a case of a team having a bounce under a new manager. Barry had to prove he was the man for the job and he has worked hard to earn the chance.

“Now he is in place it is important he gets some time to really build something there. We’ve seen too much chopping and changing. The club needs some stability again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Barry Robson provides update on Bojan Miovski injury and Aberdeen’s hunt for new signings
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why Mattie Pollock could be part of Watford's defensive plans next season - and…
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen announce pre-season fixtures and summer training camp in Portugal
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ex-captain Kelly Forrest on the recruitment strategy which she feels would help Aberdeen Women…
Aberdeen FC's Liam Scales during a game against Ross County
Sean Wallace: No more loan deals for Aberdeen from Celtic - any deal for…
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Coach Stuart Duff 'extremely proud' of Aberdeen U16s' invincibles season - as he urges…
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Michael Rose leaves Coventry City after Sky Blues miss out on promotion to…
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he will need to raid the loan market in…
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin joins Livingston
Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen back into Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett to leave relegated Dundee United

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]