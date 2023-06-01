Barry Robson: Darren Mowbray’s departure won’t hinder Aberdeen’s recruitment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson: Darren Mowbray’s departure won’t hinder Aberdeen’s recruitment plans

Aberdeen's head of recruitment will join Southampton on July 1.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident the imminent departure of his head of recruitment won’t have an adverse impact on his transfer window plans.

Darren Mowbray, who joined the Dons from Burnley in 2021, is leaving the club on July 1 to join Southampton.

It is far from ideal timing for the Dons with Robson expecting plenty of arrivals and departures at Pittodrie during the summer transfer window.

Mowbray, 47, played a key role in helping bring a number of Aberdeen’s top players to Pittodrie, including Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani.

But Robson says the bulk of the recruitment work carried out by Mowbray and his team for the summer transfer window is already in place.

He told the club website: “There is a lot of work that has been done.

“The sooner we get another head of recruitment in the better.

“We wish Darren well but we are on the case with the types of players we are looking for.

“We are speaking to a lot of these players at the minute.

“Fingers crossed we can get some of them over the line.

“I’m hopeful we will do well on the recruitment side.

“It is not just one player we are targeting, we have a lot of players in a lot of different positions that we are looking at.

“We are having conversations with them and hopefully we can get some of them over the line.”

Leighton Clarkson and Mattie Pollock had successful loan spells at Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Eight players joined the club on loan during the 2022-23 season with Liam Scales, Hayden Coulson and Leighton Clarkson arriving at the start of the campaign.

Graeme Shinnie, Patrik Myslovic, Mattie Pollock, Jay Gorter and Dilan Markanday joined the club during the January window on loan deals until the end of the season.

Robson does not want to be as reliant on loan players next season.

He said: “We would probably like to cut the loans down a bit but loan players are important.

“Sometimes you can get a player at the club who we normally couldn’t afford or who would be out of our reach.

“They can come in and improve the squad and help some of our younger players and the ones we have got signed.

“It is about getting the balance right across the squad.”

Recruitment is the hardest part

The new Dons boss took over as interim manager a couple of days before the January window closed and oversaw the arrivals of Pollock, Gorter and Markanday while allowing Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen to head out on loan to MK Dons and Excelsior Rotterdam respectively.

This will be Robson’s first full transfer window in charge and he admits getting recruitment right is pivotal to bringing success to the club.

He said: “I am very fussy.

“It is definitely the hardest part in football.

“You can get someone who is mentally and physically right and sometimes it still doesn’t work at clubs.

“You have seen that over the years many times.

“We try to cover all bases but sometimes people don’t adapt when they are away in different situations.

“It is never easy and it takes time for some to bed in.

“We look into real depth at every aspect of a player.

“If we can do as well with that as we can then it gives you every chance the player will be a success.

“And when they are here we have to coach them and try to make them better.”

Robson believes finding players who are capable of embracing the pressure of playing for Aberdeen is hugely important when weighing up potential deals.

He added: “I’m not sure ability is the main thing. I have seen a lot of players with a lot of ability who can’t perform on the big stage.

“It can be difficult to get the ones with the right mindset and mentality.

“They want to be part of the culture and be good people.

“We like to have speed in our team and drive.

“There is a whole lot of things we look for – their technical side, their physical side, their mental side.

“We look in-depth at all of these things.”

Why Mattie Pollock could be part of Watford’s defensive plans next season – and not back at Aberdeen

