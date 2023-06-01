Society street style: Six trendy Aberdonians talk us through their summer outfits

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forget Paris, London or New York, it’s all about Aberdeen when it comes to style.

This week our fashion radar took us out onto the streets of the city centre and also to Union Square Shopping Centre where there were plenty of chic shoppers.

Savvina Dimistou, 21, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student and also work as a waitress.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from New Look, my top is from Zara, my jeans are from Stradivarius and my trainers are Converse.

How would you describe your style?

I would say my style is a bit of everything. I love to wear jeans and nice tops.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Bershka and Stradivarius.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I like looking on social media sites like Tik Tok. Lots of the influencers do videos where they show what they’re wearing that day.

Gamuchirai Mukeredzi, 28, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a personal trainer and a content creator/influencer on Instagram.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from New Look, my shirt is from Primark, my trousers are from ASOS and my trainers are Nike Blazers.

How would you describe your style?

Unique and expressive of my personality. It depends on what mood I’m in what I’ll wear.

Where do you like to shop?

Mainly the internet and Zara. I also like River Island and TK Maxx if you’ve got time to look and browse.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Pinterest. I actually have a look book on Pinterest where I select the styles that I like and it shows up outfits they think I might like. My interest in fashion came from working in retail.

Jemma Coull, 16, Aberdeen

What do yo do for a living?

I’m at school.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Zara but I picked it up in a charity shop in Stonehaven. My top is from Topshop, my trousers are from Stradivarius, my boots are from Boohoo and my handbag is from Burberry and is one that was handed down to me from my mum.

How would you describe your style?

Quiet casual but I also like to be different and wear things that no-one else wears.

Where do you like to shop?

I love to shop online, shops like Bershka. My older sister Charlotte stays in Edinburgh so I love to shop there when I visit as they have some great shops.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

My sister Charlotte, I love her style.

Rivanda Styles, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I don’t work.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara, my top is from Mango, my bag is from Gucci, my trousers are from Zara and my shoes are from Jigsaw.

How would you describe your style?

Classical.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and I also shop online in places like Reiss.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Maxwell Jack, 28, Nigeria

What do you do for a living?

I’m in Aberdeen for three months to complete an engineering course.

What are you wearing?

My jacket, shirt and jeans are from eBay and my boots are from Timberland.

How would you describe your style?

Functional.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M and Next.

Who is your style icon?

A$AP Rocky (American rapper, record producer, and record executive).

Jade Thomas, 23, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in marketing and I also work at Tesco.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Missguided, my skirt is from H&M, my shopper is from Typo and my trainers are from Buffalo London.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic/modern renaissance, I love to wear dresses and long skirts and I also love River Island jeans, they’re amazing.

Where do you like to shop?

Depop, H&M and Urban Outfitters.

Who is your style icon?

Emma Chamberlain (American influencer) and Hayley Williams (American singer.