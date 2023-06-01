Society street style: Six trendy Aberdonians talk us through their summer outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Society

Society street style: Six trendy Aberdonians talk us through their summer outfits

The weather is heating up and so is the Granite City's fashion barometer.

By Rosemary Lowne
The summer weather is being celebrated in style in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The summer weather is being celebrated in style in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Forget Paris, London or New York, it’s all about Aberdeen when it comes to style.

This week our fashion radar took us out onto the streets of the city centre and also to Union Square Shopping Centre where there were plenty of chic shoppers.

Savvina Dimistou, 21, Aberdeen

Savvina finds fashion inspiration on social media sites like Tik Tok.<br />Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

What do you do for a living? 

I’m a student and also work as a waitress.

What are you wearing? 

My jacket is from New Look, my top is from Zara, my jeans are from Stradivarius and my trainers are Converse.

How would you describe your style? 

I would say my style is a bit of everything. I love to wear jeans and nice tops.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Bershka and Stradivarius.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

I like looking on social media sites like Tik Tok. Lots of the influencers do videos where they show what they’re wearing that day.

Gamuchirai Mukeredzi, 28, Aberdeen

Gamuchirai found his love of fashion after working in retail.<br />Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living? 

I’m a personal trainer and a content creator/influencer on Instagram.

What are you wearing? 

My coat is from New Look, my shirt is from Primark, my trousers are from ASOS and my trainers are Nike Blazers.

How would you describe your style? 

Unique and expressive of my personality. It depends on what mood I’m in what I’ll wear.

Where do you like to shop? 

Mainly the internet and Zara. I also like River Island and TK Maxx if you’ve got time to look and browse.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

Pinterest. I actually have a look book on Pinterest where I select the styles that I like and it shows up outfits they think I might like. My interest in fashion came from working in retail.

Jemma Coull, 16, Aberdeen

Jemma loves the Zara jacket she discovered in a charity shop.<br />Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do yo do for a living?

I’m at school.

What are you wearing? 

My coat is from Zara but I picked it up in a charity shop in Stonehaven. My top is from Topshop, my trousers are from Stradivarius, my boots are from Boohoo and my handbag is from Burberry and is one that was handed down to me from my mum.

How would you describe your style? 

Quiet casual but I also like to be different and wear things that no-one else wears.

Where do you like to shop? 

I love to shop online, shops like Bershka. My older sister Charlotte stays in Edinburgh so I love to shop there when I visit as they have some great shops.

Where do you find your style inspiration?

My sister Charlotte, I love her style.

Rivanda Styles, Aberdeen

Rivanda, who is originally from Brazil, describes her style as classical.<br />Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living? 

I don’t work.

What are you wearing? 

My jacket is from Zara, my top is from Mango, my bag is from Gucci, my trousers are from Zara and my shoes are from Jigsaw.

How would you describe your style? 

Classical.

Where do you like to shop? 

Zara and I also shop online in places like Reiss.

Who is your style icon? 

I don’t have one.

Maxwell Jack, 28, Nigeria

Maxwell loves to shop in H&M and Next.<br />Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living? 

I’m in Aberdeen for three months to complete an engineering course.

What are you wearing? 

My jacket, shirt and jeans are from eBay and my boots are from Timberland.

How would you describe your style? 

Functional.

Where do you like to shop? 

H&M and Next.

Who is your style icon? 

A$AP Rocky (American rapper, record producer, and record executive).

Jade Thomas, 23, Aberdeen

Jade loves the style of the American singer Hayley Williams.<br />Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living? 

I work in marketing and I also work at Tesco.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Missguided, my skirt is from H&M, my shopper is from Typo and my trainers are from Buffalo London.

How would you describe your style? 

Eclectic/modern renaissance, I love to wear dresses and long skirts and I also love River Island jeans, they’re amazing.

Where do you like to shop? 

Depop, H&M and Urban Outfitters.

Who is your style icon? 

Emma Chamberlain (American influencer) and Hayley Williams (American singer.

