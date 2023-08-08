A guide to Aberdeen Women’s 2023-24 SWPL opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A guide to Aberdeen Women’s 2023-24 SWPL opponents

New manager Clint Lancaster will take charge of the Dons for his first SWPL game on Sunday when his side host Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium.

Aberdeen Women's SWPL opponents.
Who will Aberdeen Women face in SWPL 1 this season? Image: DCT Design.
By Sophie Goodwin

The 2022-23 SWPL season was the biggest and best there has ever been – what will the new campaign bring when it starts this weekend?

After a number of record-breaking crowds and final-day drama, last season will be hard to beat, but SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre believes it was just the “tip of the iceberg” and expects even more progress this term.

Although Aberdeen may not have partaken in the title excitement, their season wasn’t without drama.

A ninth-placed finish – and only securing their position in the league with two games to spare – was not where the Dons would have hoped to end up, but with Clint Lancaster now in the hot-seat on a full-time basis, a new (improved) era has to be on the horizon.

Who will Lancaster’s Dons face in what should be another entertaining season of Scottish women’s football?

First up is Motherwell at home on Sunday – and ahead of that game we have profiled all 11 of Aberdeen’s top-flight opponents, including their head-to-head record with the Reds over the last two SWPL seasons.

Celtic

Celtic lifted the Scottish Cup at Hampden after beating Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

There have been plenty of outgoings at Celtic following the conclusion of last season.

Key players such as Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, Claire O’Riordan and Pamela Tajonar, to name only a few, have moved on, which will have been a big blow for manager Fran Alonso.

However, there has been notable recruitment, including a loan spell for talented Spanish prospect Paula Partido, who has joined from Real Madrid.

After winning the Scottish Cup and being part of the three-horse title-race, you would expect Celtic to be competitive at the top end again this season, but it will be interesting following several departures.

Last season: 2nd

H2H against Aberdeen: W5, D0, L0

Player to watch: Celya Barclais

Dundee United

Danni McGinley in action for Dundee United against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

A second season in the SWPL awaits Dundee United after the Tangerines finished their debut campaign in 10th – two points clear of the relegation zone.

It was a solid introduction to the top-flight, with impressive wins against Motherwell and Spartans, while United striker Danni McGinley finished the season as the division’s third-top goalscorer with 17 goals.

However, there have also been notable departures from United over the summer – including McGinley, who has joined Hearts on a one-year deal.

Last season: 10th

H2H against Aberdeen: W1, D0, L3

Player to watch: Katie Frew

Glasgow City

Glasgow City won their 16th SWPL 1 title in a dramatic finale. Image: Shutterstock.

With other teams investing, there have been questions whether long-time SWPL heavyweights Glasgow City could keep up, but by lifting their 16th title City proved why they cannot be written off.

Club legend Leanne Ross took over as manager midway through last term and will be raring to get a full season under her belt at Petershill Park.

Retaining their title will be a tough ask, but Ross has strengthened her squad with three American recruits, while also bringing Kenzie Weir – daughter of David Weir – on loan from FA WSL side Everton.

Last season: 1st

H2H against Aberdeen: W5, D0, L0

Player to watch: Kenzie Weir

Hamilton

Hamilton’s Tara McGonigle – who has signed for Motherwell for the upcoming campaign – comes up against Aberdeen’s Chloe Gover last season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It proved to be another challenging campaign for Hamilton last season as they finished 11th and contested the relegation play-off final with SWPL 2 outfit Gartcairn.

Accies suffered a scare in that game with Gartcairn leading 1-0 before goals in the 66th and 75th minute secured their place in the top-flight for this season.

There have been plenty of changes since then, with Robert Watson taking on the role as manager following Gary Doctor’s departure, while 13 players have left the club and 10 have joined.

Last season: 11th

H2H against Aberdeen: W2, D0, L5

Player to watch: Josi Giard

Hearts

Hearts manager Eva Olid. Image: Shutterstock.

Hearts enjoyed their best-ever season in the SWPL last term, and manager Eva Olid will be hoping to build on that and to move close to the three Glasgow sides.

Olid has got the Jambos performing on the pitch – no doubt benefitted by the continued investment from the club.

Their recruitment policy of bringing in players from down south is still in force, with former Tottenham Hotspur and current Wales defender Esther Morgan being one of the most notable additions to the SWPL for the upcoming season.

Manager Olid is building something special and has extended her stay at the club for another two years.

Last season: 4th

H2H against Aberdeen: W4, D0, L1

Player to watch: Esther Morgan

Hibernian

Mya Christie, right, will come up against her former side this season after leaving Aberdeen to join Hibs. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Like Aberdeen, Hibs will be starting the season with a new manager in the dugout, albeit a familiar face, as Grant Scott returned for his second stint at the club.

An improved finish in the SWPL will be Scott’s priority for the upcoming campaign after the Hibees fifth-place finish last term under Dean Gibson.

Scott has brought in some young talent to bolster his squad, including former Aberdeen winger Mya Christie, who signed for Hibernian on a two-year professional contract after leaving the Dons.

Last season: 5th

H2H against Aberdeen: W3, D1, L1

Player to watch: Mya Christie (former Aberdeen forward)

Montrose

Montrose Women will play in SWPL 1 for the first time after being promoted as SWPL 2 champions. Image: SNS.

This season will be Montrose’s first in the top-flight, after they won consecutive promotions from SWF Championship North and SWPL 2.

The Gable Endies boast experienced players in their squad, some of whom have turned out for the Dons in recent seasons, which will prove vital over their debut SWPL campaign.

A successful debut season for Montrose would be avoiding relegation and the relegation play-off.

Last season: 1st (promoted from SWPL 2)

H2H against Aberdeen: N/A

Player to watch: Louise Brown (former Aberdeen forward)

Motherwell

Motherwell reached the Scottish Cup semi-final last season. Image: Shutterstock.

Motherwell will have felt aggrieved after missing out on a place in the top six, but still enjoyed a successful campaign following the league breakaway and reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

They start their campaign in Aberdeen, and will come up north confident, having beat the Dons four times last term.

Paul Brownlie is another manager to recruit a former Red this summer, and Bailley Collins could be in line to make her competitive Well debut against her old side on Sunday.

Last season: 8th

H2H against Aberdeen: W6, D0, L1

Player to watch: Kaela McDonald-Nguah

Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle Women manager Brian Graham. Image: Shutterstock.

It wouldn’t be unfair to say Partick Thistle exceeded expectations last term by breaking into the top six ahead of the inaugural league split, but following the breakaway Brian Graham’s side only managed to pick up one point.

The challenge will be whether the Jags can repeat that top-six feat again as it should be another competitive contest for those outwith the top three.

Last season: 6th

H2H against Aberdeen: W1, D1, L3

Player to watch: Cara Henderson

Rangers

Rangers’ 2023 Scottish Cup final starting XI. Image: Shutterstock.

Rangers made a real statement of intent bringing in Jo Potter as new manager, with the former England international taking over from Malky Thomson.

Despite winning the Sky Sports Cup last season, it was an underwhelming campaign for Rangers, so Potter’s priority will be to bring more silverware to the club.

Potter has done sensible business by securing some of the best talent already at the club on contract extensions, and has recruited wisely so far, bringing in players with vast amounts of experience across the women’s game.

However, like Celtic, there have been notable departures – including Sam Kerr, who earned a move to Bayern Munich.

Last season: 3rd

H2H against Aberdeen: W5, D0, L0

Player to watch: Rachel Rowe

Spartans

Spartans’ Hannah Jordan battles with Jess Broadrick of Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An SWPL staple are Spartans.

Debbie McCulloch’s side have consolidated their place in the top-flight, so would have been disappointed to have finished outside the top-six last season.

But they harnessed that disappointment and went on to win nine out of their 10 post-split fixtures, with the other game being a draw, and finished the campaign with an impressive 54 points.

Experienced players such as Becky Galbraith and Alana Marshall are vital for Spartans, while there is also plenty of young talent signed up at Ainslie Park.

Last season: 7th

H2H against Aberdeen: W4, D3, L0

Player to watch: Hannah Jordan

Conversation