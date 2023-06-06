Former Don Mya Christie completes move to Hibernian Women

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian Women have completed the signing of Mya Christie after her contract with Aberdeen Women expired.

The 18 year-old, who can play as a winger or wing-back, has signed a two-year deal after leaving the Dons.

The Scotland under-19 international will link-up with international team-mate Eilidh Adams following her move to Grant Scott’s side.

Christie said: “I am really happy to be here. I think it is a good opportunity for me to develop as a player.

“I know from playing against Hibs in the past, that there is a real family feel between the staff and the players, so I am excited to get started and meet everyone.”

The Club are delighted to announce the signing of @Mya_Christie on a two-year deal! 📝⚽️ Read here 👇 — Hibernian Women (@HibernianWomen) June 6, 2023

New Hibs boss Scott said: “We are excited to welcome Mya to the club, she is a young player who already has experience of the SWPL.

“Mya is only 18 years old and has played in a variety of positions for Aberdeen and Scotland U19s.

“We look forward to working with her at Hibernian and aiding development over the next two years.”