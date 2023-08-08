Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen’s draw at Livingston?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen’s draw at Livingston?

Finlay Elder takes a look referee John Beaton's performance in Aberdeen's 0-0 draw at Livingston.

Referee John Beaton shows a yellow card to Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Referee John Beaton shows a yellow card to Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

As the dawn of a new season beckoned, there were still plenty of questions being asked about VAR.

With its controversial introduction halfway through last season, the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign will be the first full season of video assistant referees.

Aberdeen kicked off the new season with a trip to Livingston with more than 4,000 Dons fans making the journey to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

It proved to be a busy afternoon for referee John Beaton, which started with a penalty shout just before the 15-minute mark.

Bojan Miovski was attempting to get onto the end of a long ball when Livingston defender Ayo Obileye was clearly holding onto his shirt.

It’s one of those fouls that probably is a foul but not enough for a penalty. In the middle of the pitch they are easy ones to give.

A penalty decision in this instance would have been soft so no penalty was the right call for me.

I thought Aberdeen handled the physicality of Livingston pretty well throughout the game.

As a referee managing those battles can be pretty difficult. It is crucial to stamp your mark on it early and make it clear to players what your tolerance is going to be.

I thought throughout the game both sets of players were getting away with plenty of shirt pulling – something the referee could have handled better.

I don’t think John Beaton was very consistent with his decision making in this department but I can sympathise with him.

When both teams are at it, it is hard to call and the decisions given in these moments depend on a referee’s personal preference.

You either give the foul against who pulled first or let them get on with it and play on.

It felt as if the Livingston players got away with a lot more shirt pulling than Aberdeen, something the referee could have stamped out.

Referee John Beaton shows a yellow card to Nicky Devlin during the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: SNS

Was Rubezic lucky to avoid a red?

Slobodan Rubezic was making his debut for the Dons, coming across as a strong, physical no nonsense defender.

But was he lucky to stay on the pitch?

He was booked for a late challenge on Livingston forward Kurtis Guthrie, which was a cynical foul.

My first reaction was that it could’ve been a similar challenge to the one made on Miovski at the end of last season against St Mirren.

I certainly feared a VAR review and possible red card.

Having watched the reply he certainly does catch his man studs up and relatively high.

If there had been more force in the challenge, I absolutely could have seen a red card being given.

I do, however, think a yellow was right. But the Serbian can consider himself lucky.

He would then be involved with a collision with former homegrown product Bruce Anderson, which resulted in the latter being stretchered off.

Again, questions were potentially asked for a second booking, something VAR can’t intervene in.

However, after seeing the replays it was just two players challenging for a ball. There was no malice for the foul that was awarded.

No booking in this instance was correct.

Slobodan Rubezic was booked on his Aberdeen debut. Image: Shutterstock. 

Penalty calls were correct

Aberdeen would then have two more penalty shouts for potential fouls on new boy Nicky Devlin and another for a challenge on Miovski.

The referee waved away both of these claims and I think he was spot on to do so, neither looked like pens to me.

Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin was also booked for a rather nasty looking challenge, another foul illustrating the physicality the game was being played at.

The final talking point of this dull opening game of the season was the booking of Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.

He was cautioned by John Beaton in the second half, something which I don’t necessarily agree with.

When the law was introduced that coaching staff could now be booked, a lot of referees took that opportunity to no longer have to warn coaches about their conduct.

Now they could just go over and flash a yellow. I’d prefer referees to go over and discuss with the coaches of any team what they expect from them.

That would give them the opportunity to avoid a booking, much like a referee would do with a player.

Unless, of course, the booking cannot be avoided due to the severity of why they are being cautioned.

