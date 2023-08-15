Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday

The Liverpool loanee centre-back has missed the first two Premiership games with a back problem, but is set to take a step towards his first-team return at North Lodge Park.

By Ryan Cryle and Paul Third
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen centre-back Rhys Williams could make his injury return in the Dons B team’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Peterhead on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old defender was a summer loan signing from Premier League giants Liverpool, joining the Reds for the season.

However, Williams has missed the first two Premiership games of the campaign – against Livingston and Celtic – due to a back problem, which also ruled the stopper out of three pre-season friendlies.

In a bid to get centre-half Williams back up to speed, it is understood he will likely turn out for Scott Anderson’s young Dons team when they meet the Blue Toon at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden, in the Challenge Cup second round this evening.

Should Williams play, it would be the latest boost to Aberdeen first-team gaffer Barry Robson after another injured centre-back, Angus MacDonald, returned to training at Cormack Park on Monday.

Rhys Williams playing a pass for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

The MacDonald milestone in turn came after the Dons’ ninth summer signing, New Zealand international left-back James McGarry, arrived in Scotland from Australia on Sunday evening.

It is expected all three players could take a couple of weeks to build their fitness up to a level which will allow them to play the intense, pressing game Robson’s Reds showed in the weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to Premiership champions Celtic.

Peterhead ready for cup test from young Aberdeen side

Meanwhile, Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan know exactly what to expect when they face Aberdeen’s B team in Tuesday’s 7.30pm kick-off.

The player-bosses of the Blue Toon were youth team members at the Dons at the start of their careers, so they know precisely what they will face from Anderson’s young Dons at Breedon Highland League Formartine United’s home ground.

Brown said: “The shoe has been on the other foot for the majority of our guys, myself included, in terms of being a youth team player at a club in a certain time of our careers.

“We know this is a chance for the young players to go and show the first-team manager they are ready to compete in adult football.

Peterhead co-managers Ryan Strachan, left, and Jordon Brown, right. Image: Duncan Brown.

“They’re young, hungry and as full-time players they are going to be fit, too.

“We know it’s going to be a good test against a team which has already had a great result up at Brora.

“We fully respect the challenge we’re going to face, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Blue Toon aiming to build on solid league start

Peterhead’s Andy McCarthy in action against Stenhousemuir on Saturday. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead go into tonight’s match with four points from their opening two matches on their return to League Two.

It has been a solid start for the Blue Toon under their new management team and Brown is pleased with the signs of progress so far.

The co-manager said: “When the dust settled after Saturday (0-0 draw against Stenhousemuir), we were pretty frustrated not to get the ball in the net and pick up a couple of extra points.

“I felt we deserved the win on the back of our first half performance and the chances we created.

“But four points from six and two clean sheets gives us a good platform to go into the cup game.

“The guys have been great and hopefully we can continue that on and create some consistency.”

Peterhead will rotate players for cup tie

The Blue Toon managers will freshen up their side for tonight’s game at Pitmedden, but Brown insists he and Strachan are eager to make an impression in the SPFL’s lower-league cup competition.

He said: “We feel we’ve got a strong squad of 20 guys.

“There are a couple of injuries and niggles to deal with just now and we’ll rotate slightly – but we’ll put out a team fully believing we can progress to the next round.”

Conner Duthie is absent due to a knee injury for the Blue Toon.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to exorcise their Darvel demons
Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.
Defender Jack MacKenzie insists Aberdeen are still haunted by Darvel humiliation
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock
James McGarry feels he is arriving at Aberdeen fresh from 'best six months of…
Callum McGregor complains to referee Kevin Clancy after he is shown a yellow card during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: Aberdeen v Celtic ref deserves praise for letting game flow - but…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'We won't be pushovers': Bayley Hutchison issues Aberdeen Women rallying call after opening day…
Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Teddy Sheringham on golf replacing his football and poker buzz, being bombarded by Aberdeen…
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: 'A fantastic addition for Aberdeen' - James McGarry's former Wellington Phoenix boss hails…
Angus MacDonald taking part in an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fitness boost as defender Angus MacDonald returns to training
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: Aberdeen's Liam Scales in action during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, on April 14, 2023, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Paul Third: The THREE signings Aberdeen still need to make in the summer window
Former Scotland and Dons manager Craig Brown
Aberdeen fan view: Dons are built on a foundation laid by former boss Craig…

Conversation