Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday

Aberdeen centre-back Rhys Williams could make his injury return in the Dons B team’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Peterhead on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old defender was a summer loan signing from Premier League giants Liverpool, joining the Reds for the season.

However, Williams has missed the first two Premiership games of the campaign – against Livingston and Celtic – due to a back problem, which also ruled the stopper out of three pre-season friendlies.

In a bid to get centre-half Williams back up to speed, it is understood he will likely turn out for Scott Anderson’s young Dons team when they meet the Blue Toon at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden, in the Challenge Cup second round this evening.

Should Williams play, it would be the latest boost to Aberdeen first-team gaffer Barry Robson after another injured centre-back, Angus MacDonald, returned to training at Cormack Park on Monday.

The MacDonald milestone in turn came after the Dons’ ninth summer signing, New Zealand international left-back James McGarry, arrived in Scotland from Australia on Sunday evening.

It is expected all three players could take a couple of weeks to build their fitness up to a level which will allow them to play the intense, pressing game Robson’s Reds showed in the weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to Premiership champions Celtic.

Peterhead ready for cup test from young Aberdeen side

Meanwhile, Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan know exactly what to expect when they face Aberdeen’s B team in Tuesday’s 7.30pm kick-off.

The player-bosses of the Blue Toon were youth team members at the Dons at the start of their careers, so they know precisely what they will face from Anderson’s young Dons at Breedon Highland League Formartine United’s home ground.

Brown said: “The shoe has been on the other foot for the majority of our guys, myself included, in terms of being a youth team player at a club in a certain time of our careers.

“We know this is a chance for the young players to go and show the first-team manager they are ready to compete in adult football.

“They’re young, hungry and as full-time players they are going to be fit, too.

“We know it’s going to be a good test against a team which has already had a great result up at Brora.

“We fully respect the challenge we’re going to face, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Blue Toon aiming to build on solid league start

Peterhead go into tonight’s match with four points from their opening two matches on their return to League Two.

It has been a solid start for the Blue Toon under their new management team and Brown is pleased with the signs of progress so far.

The co-manager said: “When the dust settled after Saturday (0-0 draw against Stenhousemuir), we were pretty frustrated not to get the ball in the net and pick up a couple of extra points.

“I felt we deserved the win on the back of our first half performance and the chances we created.

“But four points from six and two clean sheets gives us a good platform to go into the cup game.

“The guys have been great and hopefully we can continue that on and create some consistency.”

Peterhead will rotate players for cup tie

The Blue Toon managers will freshen up their side for tonight’s game at Pitmedden, but Brown insists he and Strachan are eager to make an impression in the SPFL’s lower-league cup competition.

He said: “We feel we’ve got a strong squad of 20 guys.

“There are a couple of injuries and niggles to deal with just now and we’ll rotate slightly – but we’ll put out a team fully believing we can progress to the next round.”

Conner Duthie is absent due to a knee injury for the Blue Toon.