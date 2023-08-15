Aberdeen restaurant’s new investment despite ‘difficult’ start in the city

Life in Aberdeen didn’t start how Gidi Grill owners would have hoped.

The west African and Caribbean inspired restaurant opened on Union Street in Aberdeen in November, creating 20 jobs.

The formula had proved a hit in Dundee, but its owners admit it has faced challenges finding success with its second location in the Granite City.

Early challenges for Aberdeen restaurant

Mobolaji Adeniyi (Mo), who owns the business with Eniola Odejayi, said they were full of optimism about the move to Aberdeen.

He said: “We had loads of customers who would travel through from Aberdeen to Dundee so we listened to them.

“We felt it was a good time for us as the city was regenerating.

“Expansion was always the plan as our first three years were full of success. There were a few options but we chose Aberdeen.”

After making an investment of several hundred thousand pounds, they moved into a former Hallmark unit in Union Street which had been empty for several years.

However, success hasn’t come easy to the restaurant, which seats 90 people.

Mo said: “We had a difficult start due to the economic state of the country.

“Aberdeen is a new market, the people of the city don’t know us yet.

“We’ve been networking and getting our name out there.

“Getting the right message out there is really important, we aren’t an African restaurant or a Caribbean restaurant – we’re just inspired by both.”

Mo said there was a gap in the market and wants the business to be a place anyone can go and enjoy themselves.

Continued investments

Despite the difficult start, the Gidi Grill owners have continued to invest in Aberdeen.

They are developing two residential properties located in the same Union Street building as the restaurant.

They are being prepared for the rental market, with completion due imminently.

It will take the investment in Aberdeen to more than £1.5 million.

Mo believes there’s “plenty of room to grow” for the business as it looks at other cities as potential future homes.

He added: “We’re working on a few things. Our sauces are for sale to customers and we’re going to be producing our own rum.

“Our focus is still on the quality and making sure our customers get the very best we can produce.”

Eniola said she is “delighted to add something new and fresh” to Aberdeen.

She added: “The combination of our restaurant and recently completely rental apartments ensures a diversified income stream and we now look to the future with confidence and optimism.”

The golden boot which hangs above the entrance to the venue was recently refurbished by SIR Joinery in Balmedie.