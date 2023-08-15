Aberdeen restaurant’s new investment despite ‘difficult’ start in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen restaurant’s new investment despite ‘difficult’ start in the city

The owners have spent more than £1.5 million in Aberdeen but the west African and Caribbean inspired restaurant has not had an easy start in the city.

By Alex Banks
Abiodun Adeniyi, Neil Campbell, Jaimi-Lea Ferrie and Gulfaraz Ali. Seated are Mobolaji Adeniyi and Onanuga Oreoluwa. Image: Gidi Grill

Life in Aberdeen didn’t start how Gidi Grill owners would have hoped.

The west African and Caribbean inspired restaurant opened on Union Street in Aberdeen in November, creating 20 jobs.

The formula had proved a hit in Dundee, but its owners admit it has faced challenges finding success with its second location in the Granite City.

Early challenges for Aberdeen restaurant

Mobolaji Adeniyi (Mo), who owns the business with Eniola Odejayi, said they were full of optimism about the move to Aberdeen.

He said: “We had loads of customers who would travel through from Aberdeen to Dundee so we listened to them.

“We felt it was a good time for us as the city was regenerating.

“Expansion was always the plan as our first three years were full of success. There were a few options but we chose Aberdeen.”

After making an investment of several hundred thousand pounds, they moved into a former Hallmark unit in Union Street which had been empty for several years.

However, success hasn’t come easy to the restaurant, which seats 90 people.

Mobolaji Adeniyi, Jaimi-Lea Ferrie, Neil Campbell and Onanuga Oreoluwa. Image: Gidi Grill

Mo said: “We had a difficult start due to the economic state of the country.

“Aberdeen is a new market, the people of the city don’t know us yet.

“We’ve been networking and getting our name out there.

“Getting the right message out there is really important, we aren’t an African restaurant or a Caribbean restaurant – we’re just inspired by both.”

Mo said there was a gap in the market and wants the business to be a place anyone can go and enjoy themselves.

Continued investments

Despite the difficult start, the Gidi Grill owners have continued to invest in Aberdeen.

They are developing two residential properties located in the same Union Street building as the restaurant.

They are being prepared for the rental market, with completion due imminently.

It will take the investment in Aberdeen to more than £1.5 million.

The Gidi Grill restaurant in Aberdeen.

Mo believes there’s “plenty of room to grow” for the business as it looks at other cities as potential future homes.

He added: “We’re working on a few things. Our sauces are for sale to customers and we’re going to be producing our own rum.

“Our focus is still on the quality and making sure our customers get the very best we can produce.”

Eniola said she is “delighted to add something new and fresh” to Aberdeen.

She added: “The combination of our restaurant and recently completely rental apartments ensures a diversified income stream and we now look to the future with confidence and optimism.”

The golden boot which hangs above the entrance to the venue was recently refurbished by SIR Joinery in Balmedie.

Conversation