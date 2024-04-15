Aberdeen players are fighting for their futures with new manager watching, warns interim boss Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen players are fighting for their futures with new manager watching, warns interim boss Peter Leven

Aberdeen are expected to land highly rated Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin as their next permanent manager.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven. Image: Shutterstock.

Interim boss Peter Leven has warned Aberdeen players they are fighting for their Pittodrie futures as the new manager will be watching.

The Dons are expected to secure Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin as their next permanent manager.

It is understood Thelin, 46, will move to Pittodrie in early June when the Swedish top flight enters a summer break.

That will allow Elfsborg an adequate time frame to line up a replacement coaching team.

Elfsborg’s final game before the Allsvenskan enters the summer shutdown is against IFK Goteborg on June 1.

It is understood Thelin will bring his assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson with him to Aberdeen.

Leven is set to remain in interim charge until the end of the season, overseeing the final five post-split Premiership fixtures and the bid to end a 34-year Scottish Cup drought.

Aberdeen face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

Leven reckons Aberdeen’s new gaffer will be watching the Dons in action and assessing the squad.

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 0-0 Premiership draw with Dundee at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 0-0 Premiership draw with Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “If the club are speaking to certain managers, I’m sure he’ll have an eye on all of their games and he’s watching the games.

“Whoever’s out of contract, they’re playing for their future, whether it’s here or somewhere else.

“And their standards need to be high anyway.

“I’ve always said to them, you have to perform every day in training and every matchday, because you never know who’s watching for you to get a move.

“Or the new manager’s watching to come in to keep you.

“Even the boys who are under contract – they need to perform for this next coach coming in.

“And they need to perform for themselves and the fans right now.

“Everybody’s got a lot to play for.”

Aberdeen Caretaker Manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee.
Aberdeen Caretaker Manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: SNS

Elsborg target Thelin replacement

It is understood Elfsborg are already in the advanced stages of arranging a replacement for Thelin and his management team.

Elfsborg have reportedly targeted former Sweden assistant and current Swedish FA technical director Peter Wettergren and Oscar Hiljemark.

Former PSV Eindhoven, Panathinaikos and Genoa defender Hiljemark is currently manager of Danish second-tier club AaB.

Four Aberdeen first team regulars are out of contract at the end of this season – Kelle Roos, Connor Barron, Jonny Hayes and Junior Hoilett.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Aberdeen remain keen to secure Barron on a new deal but the midfielder is a target for Italian Serie A clubs Sassuolo and Cagliari.

Should Scotland U21 international captain Barron move on in the summer the Dons would be entitled to around £500,000 in training compensation.

Centre-back Stefan Gartenmann’s loan from Danish top flight club Midtjylland expires at the end of the season.

Aberdeen had opened talks to buy Gartenmann permanently under former boss Barry Robson, who was sacked on January 31.

Asked if Leven had held discussions with players regarding their futures, he said: “No I haven’t spoken to them about contracts or anything.”

Leven praises ‘brilliant’ Duk

Aberdeen are undefeated in four Premiership games under Leven, although the previous two matches have been 0-0 stalemates.

Leven will bid to return to winning ways at the weekend when facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen have not won the tournament since 1990.

Despite the Dons’ lack of goals in recent games Leven praised the contribution of attacker Duk in the 0-0 draw with Dundee.

Cape Verde international Duk was handed a start against the Dens Park club.

It was Duk’s first start since the 2-1 loss to St Mirren on March 2.

Aberdeen's Duk and Dundee's Joe Shaughnessy in action during the 0-0 Premiership draw at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Duk and Dundee’s Joe Shaughnessy in action during the 0-0 Premiership draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Leven said: “Duk was brilliant, he was fantastic in the first half.

“His work-rate was great and he gave everything for the team.”

Conversation