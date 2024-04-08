Italian clubs join race for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Italian clubs join race for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Dons would be entitled to training compensation for midfielder who is out of contract this summer.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has emerged as a target for two Italian Serie A clubs.

The Scotland under-21 international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with a summer move to Sassuolo and Cagliari.

The Daily Record has reported scouts from the two clubs were impressed by the midfielder’s display for the Scotland under-21s in their 4-1 win over Kazakhstan last month.

The Dons, who still hope they can convince Barron to stay at Pittodrie, would be entitled to training compensation in the region of £500,000 should the midfielder leave this summer.

But the prospect of a move to either club hinges on whether they can avoid relegation this season.

Sassuolo, who signed Barron’s under-21 international team-mate Josh Doig from Hellas Verona in January, are two points from safety in the Italian top flight in 19th place.

Cagliari are four points clear of relegation in 14th place.

Scotland has become a popular market for Italian clubs with Sassulo scouting former Don Lewis Ferguson prior to his move to another Italian side, Bologna.

Ferguson has been linked with a summer move to Juventus due to his success in Italy while another Scot, Aaron Hickey, earned a move to Brentford in 2022 following two successful years in Italy with Bologna.

Italian clubs are not the only sides to show an interest in the young midfielder.

Swansea City failed with a bid in January but remain keen on securing the 21 year-old on a pre-contract.

