Italian clubs join race for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has emerged as a target for two Italian Serie A clubs.

The Scotland under-21 international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with a summer move to Sassuolo and Cagliari.

The Daily Record has reported scouts from the two clubs were impressed by the midfielder’s display for the Scotland under-21s in their 4-1 win over Kazakhstan last month.

The Dons, who still hope they can convince Barron to stay at Pittodrie, would be entitled to training compensation in the region of £500,000 should the midfielder leave this summer.

But the prospect of a move to either club hinges on whether they can avoid relegation this season.

Sassuolo, who signed Barron’s under-21 international team-mate Josh Doig from Hellas Verona in January, are two points from safety in the Italian top flight in 19th place.

Cagliari are four points clear of relegation in 14th place.

Scotland has become a popular market for Italian clubs with Sassulo scouting former Don Lewis Ferguson prior to his move to another Italian side, Bologna.

Ferguson has been linked with a summer move to Juventus due to his success in Italy while another Scot, Aaron Hickey, earned a move to Brentford in 2022 following two successful years in Italy with Bologna.

Italian clubs are not the only sides to show an interest in the young midfielder.

Swansea City failed with a bid in January but remain keen on securing the 21 year-old on a pre-contract.