Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

BREAKING: Aberdeen U18’s win league title with 2-1 defeat of Rangers

Aberdeen's triumphant U18 league champions have also secured a place in Europe next season

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall. scored the winner to secure league title glory Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall. scored the winner to secure league title glory Image: SNS

Aberdeen U18’s have secured league title glory with a 2-1 defeat of Rangers.

The triumphant Dons fought back from a goal down to secure a win – and the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title.

The league title glory also seals a place in European competition for Aberdeen U18’s heroes and boss Scott Anderson next season.

Rangers grabbed the lead at the Ibrox club’s training ground after 28 minutes via substitute Anderson.

However the never say die Dons hit back in the 32nd minute when Fletcher Boyd scored after a Findlay Marshall shot hit the post.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 52nd minute via a superb Marshall goal to secure the league crown.

In the closing stages keeper Rodrigo Vitols made two fantastic saves to help the Dons to victory.

Securing the league title glory came just over a week after the Dons’ 18’s were edged out 2-1 by Rangers at Hampden in the SFA Youth Cup final.

ABERDEEN’S TITLE WINNING HEROES:Vitols, Carrol, Hamilton, Stewart (C), Watson, Akindileni, Bavidge, Boyd, Mackie, Wilson, Marshall. Subs Smillie, Kondolo, Ross, Clark,  Teasdale, Masson, Stephen

