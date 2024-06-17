How Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin became a transfer master

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has been hailed for always being “one step ahead” in the transfer market.

Swede Thelin has already secured his first signings as Aberdeen manager in landing defender Gavin Molloy and striker Peter Ambrose at the end of last week.

Ambrose joined Aberdeen from Hungarian top-flight side Ujpest for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth year.

The 22-year-old was snapped up from the same league Aberdeen signed Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani (both MTK Budapest) from.

Aberdeen also triggered a release clause to sign defender Molloy on a three-year deal from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne.

Thelin’s signing strategy transformed Elfsborg from mid-table mediocrity into Swedish league title contenders.

The 46-year-old’s transfer business gained Elfsborg the tag “the smartest team in Sweden” and elevated the club’s finances.

Glenn Holvic, of Elfsborg podcast nummer8.se, believes Thelin can do the same at Aberdeen.

He said: “Jimmy is always one step ahead in the transfer market.

“Every time we had new signings Jimmy didn’t sign players that went directly into the starting XI.

“If we signed a player this summer, it will be for him the make an impact the following year.

“Every time Jimmy made signings at Elfsborg it was for one year ahead.

“He changed the culture at the club after a downturn and we have an identity now – we have an identity of being the smartest team in Sweden.”

Multi-million transfer success stories

Thelin’s transfer knowledge was underlined by his capture of Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu in 2018.

He signed Okumu from lowly Real Monarchs, operating in the MLS Next Pro – the third division league in the United States.

In 2021, Elfsborg sold Okumu to Belgian club Gent for €3.5m (£3m).

Last summer Okumu was sold to French top-flight Reims for €12m (£10.15m).

In 2021, Thelin signed defender Gustaf Lagerbielke from then Swedish second-tier club Västerås SK.

Lagerbielke transferred to Celtic for £3m last summer.

Aberdeen loan target Valdimarsson

Thelin signed keeper Hákon Valdimarsson from Icelandic second-tier side Grótta in 2021.

Valdimarsson was sold by Thelin from Elfsborg to Premier League Brentford for £3m in January.

It is understood Thelin is keen on bringing Iceland international Valdimarsson to Pittodrie on a loan deal.

Other Thelin transfer success stories are the sale of winger Jesper Karlsson to AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) in 2020 for €2.6m (£2.2m).

Defender Leo Väisänen was transferred to US club Austin FC in 2022 for €1.8m (£1.52).

Winger Jacob Ondrejka transferred to Royal Antwerp for €1.5m (£1.27m, 2023), with left-back Oliver Zandén signing for Toulouse for the same fee in 2022.

Holvic said: “We have sold players to Europe, but always had a player on the bench or a young player ready to take that place.

“Last year the best player was the goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson, who was signed from the Icelandic second division.

“He was on the bench for a year then played last season

“We bought him for small money, then sold him for big money to Brentford.

“Our economics really changed with Jimmy.

“Also for Elfsborg under Jimmy, a lot of the activity in the transfer market was signing players from Africa.

“We can sign a player from Africa, then the next year he is the big star.”

Thelin best for ‘long-term solution’

Thelin will be tasked with turning around the fortunes of Aberdeen after finishing in the bottom six of the Premiership last season.

It is now a decade since the Dons last won a trophy – the League Cup in 2014.

Holvic said: “If Aberdeen want to have a long-term solution and success, Jimmy is the best one out there.

“In Elfsborg, we don’t have any sporting directors as Jimmy was the person that ran the club.

“He was the coach and did all the actions in the transfer market – he was everything.

“I think he can have a big impact in Aberdeen.

“In the beginning it was a tough start for Jimmy as he didn’t get the results.

“But then he changed the culture, mindset and fundamentals of the club.

“He also made good signings.

“We don’t have the most money or fans, we are not the biggest club.

“But we are the smartest club due to Jimmy, and think long term.

“He is good at implementing the big picture.”

‘He wanted to build up like Pep Guardiola’

Thelin will begin his Aberdeen career in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The Dons have been drawn in group with Queen of the South, East Kilbride, Dumbarton and Airdrie.

Thelin’s first competitive game in the dugout will be away to Queen of the South on Saturday, July 13.

What can Aberdeen supporters expect?

Holvic said: “When Jimmy first came to Elfsborg, he wanted to build up like Pep Guardiola style with inverted wing-backs and that modern style of football.

“But he didn’t get results.

“What changed was Jimmy then brought in players with attitude that are tough.

“We had a new record for the most yellow cards in Sweden for a season.

“We were much more tougher and aggressive with a pressing style.

“The big thing with us under Jimmy was the counter-attacks.

“We had a game recently against Malmo where they had 80% of the possession, but we won 3-1.

“I cannot say how he wants to play with Aberdeen because he is very flexible.

“I think he will adapt to the players he will have in Aberdeen.”