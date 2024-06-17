How Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin became a transfer master

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

How Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin became a transfer master

An expert lifts the lid on Thelin's 'one step ahead' transfers, and how he went from trying to mirror Pep Guardiola's tactics to a new strategy which brought success to Elfsborg.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game. Image: Bildbyran.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has been hailed for always being “one step ahead” in the transfer market.

Swede Thelin has already secured his first signings as Aberdeen manager in landing defender Gavin Molloy and striker Peter Ambrose at the end of last week.

Ambrose joined Aberdeen from Hungarian top-flight side Ujpest for an undisclosed fee  on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth year.

The 22-year-old was snapped up from the same league Aberdeen signed Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani (both MTK Budapest) from.

Aberdeen also triggered a release clause to sign defender Molloy on a three-year deal from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne.

Thelin’s signing strategy transformed Elfsborg from mid-table mediocrity into Swedish league title contenders.

The 46-year-old’s transfer business gained Elfsborg the tag “the smartest team in Sweden” and elevated the club’s finances.

Glenn Holvic, of Elfsborg podcast nummer8.se, believes Thelin can do the same at Aberdeen.

To go with story by Paul Third. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Picture shows; Emir Bajrami, Jimmy Thelin and Christer Persson. Cormack Park. Supplied by Aberdeen FC Date; 17/06/2024

He said: “Jimmy is always one step ahead in the transfer market.

“Every time we had new signings Jimmy didn’t sign players that went directly into the starting XI.

“If we signed a player this summer, it will be for him the make an impact the following year.

“Every time Jimmy made signings at Elfsborg it was for one year ahead.

“He changed the culture at the club after a downturn and we have an identity now – we have an identity of being the smartest team in Sweden.”

Multi-million transfer success stories

Thelin’s transfer knowledge was underlined by his capture of Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu in 2018.

He signed Okumu from lowly Real Monarchs, operating in the MLS Next Pro – the third division league in the United States.

In 2021, Elfsborg sold Okumu to Belgian club Gent for €3.5m (£3m).

Last summer Okumu was sold to French top-flight Reims for €12m (£10.15m).

In 2021, Thelin signed defender Gustaf Lagerbielke from then Swedish second-tier club Västerås SK.

Lagerbielke transferred to Celtic for £3m last summer.

Celtic's Gustaf Lagerbielke celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during a UEFA Champions League group stage match against Feyenoord. Image: SNS
Celtic’s Gustaf Lagerbielke celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during a UEFA Champions League group stage match against Feyenoord. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen loan target Valdimarsson

Thelin signed keeper Hákon Valdimarsson from Icelandic second-tier side Grótta in 2021.

Valdimarsson was sold by Thelin from Elfsborg to Premier League Brentford for £3m in January.

It is understood Thelin is keen on bringing Iceland international Valdimarsson to Pittodrie on a loan deal.

Other Thelin transfer success stories are the sale of winger Jesper Karlsson to AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) in 2020 for  €2.6m (£2.2m).

Defender Leo Väisänen was transferred to US club Austin FC in 2022 for €1.8m (£1.52).

Winger Jacob Ondrejka transferred to Royal Antwerp for €1.5m (£1.27m, 2023), with left-back Oliver Zandén signing for Toulouse for the same fee in 2022.

Holvic said: “We have sold players to Europe, but always had a player on the bench or a young player ready to take that place.

“Last year the best player was the goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson, who was signed from the Icelandic second division.

Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson of Iceland and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal are in action during a Euro 2024 qualifier. Image: Shutterstock.

“He was on the bench for a year then played last season

“We bought him for small money, then sold him for big money to Brentford.

“Our economics really changed with Jimmy.

“Also for Elfsborg under Jimmy, a lot of the activity in the transfer market was signing players from Africa.

“We can sign a player from Africa, then the next year he is the big star.”

Thelin best for ‘long-term solution’

Thelin will be tasked with turning around the fortunes of Aberdeen after finishing in the bottom six of the Premiership last season.

It is now a decade since the Dons last won a trophy – the League Cup in 2014.

Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin's final home game for the club. Image: DC Thomson
Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin’s final home game for the club. Image: DC Thomson.

Holvic said: “If Aberdeen want to have a long-term solution and success, Jimmy is the best one out there.

“In Elfsborg, we don’t have any sporting directors as Jimmy was the person that ran the club.

“He was the coach and did all the actions in the transfer market – he was everything.

“I think he can have a big impact in Aberdeen.

“In the beginning it was a tough start for Jimmy as he didn’t get the results.

“But then he changed the culture, mindset and fundamentals of the club.

“He also made good signings.

“We don’t have the most money or fans, we are not the biggest club.

“But we are the smartest club due to Jimmy, and think long term.

“He is good at implementing the big picture.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson.

‘He wanted to build up like Pep Guardiola’

Thelin will begin his Aberdeen career in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The Dons have been drawn in group with Queen of the South, East Kilbride, Dumbarton and Airdrie.

Thelin’s first competitive game in the dugout will be away to Queen of the South on Saturday, July 13.

What can Aberdeen supporters expect?

Glenn Holvik runs a podcast that focuses on Elfsborg. Image supplied by Glenn Holvik.
Glenn Holvik runs a podcast that focuses on Elfsborg. Image supplied by Glenn Holvik.

Holvic said: “When Jimmy first came to Elfsborg, he wanted to build up like Pep Guardiola style with inverted wing-backs and that modern style of football.

“But he didn’t get results.

“What changed was Jimmy then brought in players with attitude that are tough.

“We had a new record for the most yellow cards in Sweden for a season.

“We were much more tougher and aggressive with a pressing style.

“The big thing with us under Jimmy was the counter-attacks.

“We had a game recently against Malmo where they had 80% of the possession, but we won 3-1.

“I cannot say how he wants to play with Aberdeen because he is very flexible.

“I think he will adapt to the players he will have in Aberdeen.”

Conversation