Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms plans in place if players are sold this summer

Clubs across Europe have star striker Bojan Miovski on their radar with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed he has plans in place to secure replacements if any player is sold this summer.

Thelin insists he always tries to be pro-active in a transfer window so he can react quickly to situations.

Aberdeen are braced for bids this summer for star striker Bojan Miovski.

Italian Serie A club Bologna have the 25-year-old on their radar with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Bologna raided Aberdeen in summer 2022 to sign midfielder Lewis Ferguson in a £3million deal.

Premiership champions Celtic, Premier League Southampton and Dutch club Feyenoord have all been linked to the Pittodrie goal hero.

Clubs in Germany and Spain are also tracking Miovski who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.

Aberdeen are in no rush to sell their star striker who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2026.

The Dons opened talks with the North Macedonian international over a contract extension but a new deal has so far failed to be agreed.

Striker Duk also recently urged Aberdeen to cash in by selling him this summer.

Cape Verde international Duk has a year remaining on his contract.

Duk will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club from January 1 and leave next summer for nothing.

Thelin said: “We always try to be pro-active.

“Players can come in and out.

“The market is the market, you can’t control that.

“If players are going to move then what can you do?

“It is important to have a plan.

“You can have good ideas or talk with people and it is important to have a plan because there is a pride of playing for Aberdeen.

“It is better to be pro-active than stressed.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training in the heat of Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

‘I always try to work windows ahead’

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently warned the club will demand full value for Miovski before considering any bids for the striker.

Thelin insists he always tries to work a number of windows ahead and that was his process at former club Elfsborg.

However he is unable to do that at Pittodrie, yet, having only started in the job last month.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club’s pre-season camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Thelin said: “I always try to work windows ahead, but I have just arrived and I need to start to connect with everyone.

“And think about how we want to look in the future but also to perform right now.

“It is important that the staff and coaches are all on the same page so we know what we want from our wingers, midfielders and centre backs, the balance.

“And then we try to work on things.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and defender Angus MacDonald. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Duk not in Portugal due to medical issue

Miovski was absent from the first week of pre-season in Aberdeen.

The striker was given an extended break because he was on international duty with North Macedonia during the summer.

Miovski was involved in friendlies against Croatia and Czechia.

He joined the Dons on their first day of training at the warm-weather camp in Portugal.

Duk was also given a week-long extension to his summer break due to international duty with Cape Verde.

The attacker was due to meet up with the Dons in Portugal but is absent due to a medical issue.

Aberdeen’s medical team are in regular contact with Duk.

Thelin has used the time in Portugal to instil the fundamentals of how he wants his team to play.

Aberdeen players arrive for a training session in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Limited time to prepare for season start

However, there is little time to get that message fully imbedded as the Reds only have three weeks of pre-season.

Portugal is the second week with the season beginning on Saturday, July 13 with a trip to Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Aberdeen during pre-season training in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Thelin said: “It is a really short time but it is what is.

“We have to adapt and put our priorities in the right order.

“We can’t do everything right away.

“Even if we wanted to change everything very quickly you can’t do it.

“You need to start with the biggest patterns in the team.

“What we look like when we are playing, get some habits and get some understanding into the team.”

 

