Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s sell-on fee for Bologna star Lewis Ferguson set to rocket

Bologna captain Ferguson was named the best midfielder in Serie A for the season - which can only boost Aberdeen's financial windfall if he moves on.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring against Atalanta in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s windfall if Lewis Ferguson transfers out of Bologna is set to rocket after the former Don was named the best midfielder in Italy’s Serie A.

Bologna captain Ferguson was presented with the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, given to the best midfielder in the Italian top-flight for a campaign.

The 24-year-old’s stock was sky-high already, but landing the prestigious award will further elevate his reputation – and value.

And that is great news for Aberdeen, who sold the midfielder to Bologna for £3 million in summer 2022.

Aberdeen negotiated a huge 20% sell-on fee should another club complete a deal to sign Ferguson from Bologna.

Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC playing during an Italian Serie A football match with Internazionale at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 9, 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Such was Ferguson’s phenomenal impact in Serie A, he signed a contract extension last November tying him to I Rossoblu until summer 2027.

Ferguson’s form this season has been fundamental to Bologna’s rise to fourth in Serie A, where they are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League.

The former Pittodrie star pitched in with six goals and four assists in 31 league appearances while pulling the strings in Bologna’s midfield.

That form saw five Italian Serie A big-hitters reportedly tracking Ferguson with the view to a summer transfer window swoop.

Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio and Inter Milan were all credited with interest in Ferguson.

Napoli were understood to be preparing a bid of around 25 millions euros, or £21m, for him this summer.

That would see the Dons land more than £4million due to the sell-on clause.

However, those figures were before Ferguson was named the best midfielder in Serie A for the 2023-24 season.

To put the enormity of that achievement into perspective, World Cup-winner Andrea Pirlo (Italy, Juventus) is a former winner.

World Cup-winner Paul Pogba (France) also won the award while at Juventus, before his £89m transfer to Manchester United in 2016.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson and Napoli's Amir Rrahmani in action in a Serie A match.Image: Shutterstock.

The accolade was also previously won by World Cup-winners Xavi and Andres Iniesta (both Spain, Barcelona) when it was still open to all European competitions before it changed to a Serie A-only award.

Ferguson has thrived under the guidance of Bologna manager Thiago Motta, the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Paris St-Gemain midfielder.

Motta has primarily used Ferguson as a No.8 this season and he has excelled in that role.

Ferguson is now the highest-scoring Scotsman in Serie A history, overtaking Aberdeen-born Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law.

Unfortunately a dream season ended on a low when Ferguson suffered a cruciate ligament injury last month.

Ferguson has since undergone successful surgery.

He was on crutches when accepting the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award from former AC Milan and England boss Fabio Capello.

The Scotland international is ruled out of this summer’s Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

The injury may also put on ice any potential big money transfer bids for the midfielder this summer.

However, when Ferguson does return to fitness, such is his talent and attitude, he will inevitably continue his sensational form in Italy.

Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates his second goal during a Europa Conference Qualifier against BK Hacken Pittodrie on July 22, 2021. Image; SNS
Even if not this summer, a big money bid will be made for Ferguson.

If a bid is accepted, Aberdeen will be able to cash in to the tune of 20% of any fee.

Secured for a development fee from Hamilton in 2018, Ferguson is one of Aberdeen’s greatest signings of the last 20 years.

And he is the signing that will keep giving for the Dons.

Scotland’s Lewis Ferguson in action in a 2-2 draw with Austria. Image: SNS.

There must be no let-up from Dons

Aberdeen confirmed their Premiership safety with the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend.

The victory eradicated the slim threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off spot.

However, now that the Dons top-flight status has been secured, there can be no let up.

Aberdeen must target finishing top of the bottom six .

Even if achieved, though, it will not paper over the cracks of a woeful Premiership campaign.

Sutherland ready for boxing big time

Boxer Dean Sutherland will fight for the British Board of Boxing Control Celtic super-welterweight title in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The 25-year-old will face defending champion Sion Yaxley at The Beach Ballroom.

It is a huge fight for Sutherland as it also doubles up a British title eliminator.

Victory on Saturday will secure a shot at British title glory, which could open up the path to fight, and even headline, major televised boxing bills.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Sutherland has been at an intensive training camp in London for his date with destiny in the Granite City.

The Aberdonian is hungry to propel his career further into the boxing big time.

He has made sacrifices and worked tirelessly over years of dedication to the sport – and now it is payback time at the Beach Ballroom.

Sutherland is a boxer who never takes the easy fight and is always pushing to challenge himself and reach the next level.

He has done that again, because Yaxley is a tough opponent who currently holds the IBO Continental title.

Opponent Yaxley also boasts a flawless pro record of 13 wins from 13 fights – with two by way of knockout.

Sutherland has the talent and mentality to end Yaxley’s 100% record.

Conversation