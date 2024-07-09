Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s ‘inner drive’ advice to teen star Fletcher Boyd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s ‘inner drive’ advice to teen star Fletcher Boyd

Swede Thelin made securing 16-year-old sensation Boyd on an extended contract one of his first priorities as Aberdeen manager.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates at full-time after scoring at Hibs. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has vowed to do his utmost to help teen sensation Fletcher Boyd reach his potential.

The Swede insists he and his backroom staff will give Boyd the support and guidance needed to become a Dons star.

Boyd recently signed a new three-year contract, but Thelin says the deal is only the first step in the youngster’s journey.

And he challenged Boyd to continue to show the “inner drive” and dedication which earned him his first-team breakthrough and new contract.

Thelin made securing the 16-year-old on an extended deal one of his first priorities as Aberdeen manager.

The Dons recently beat off competition  from a number of British clubs to tie Boyd to a deal until until summer 2027.

Boyd netted on his debut in a 4-0 win at Hibs in May to become the youngest scorer in the Dons’ 121-year history.

Thelin said: “Now the contract is there (for Boyd), but the journey is not ending.

“There is still a long way to go.

“The important thing now is that me and the staff support Fletcher and try to guide him.

“But also, the work he puts in is the most important.

“This is not only for the younger players, it is for everyone.

“Their careers will reach a plateau, then it is up, then back as they suffer a setback sometimes.

“Then they push again. “

Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen scores past Hibernian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on his first team debut. Image: Shutterstock
The necessity of an ‘inner drive’

Boyd followed up his debut goal by netting a sensational effort just three days later in a 5-1 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie.

Days before his first-team breakthrough, Boyd won league title glory with Aberdeen’s under-18s.

They need to have that inner drive.

“You can tell me now I can learn to play piano, but I don’t want to.

“Then it is impossible.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen secured the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title with a 2-1 away win at Rangers, with Boyd netting.

Thelin called for Boyd, and the club’s other rising stars, to continue giving their all to make their name at Aberdeen.

He said: “It is important to have that pathway for young players, but they have to deserve it and work hard.

“And it is our job as a coaching staff to guide them and support them on this journey.

“However, everyone has to have it in themselves.

“You can’t motivate someone, they have to have it in themselves.

“They need to have that inner drive.

Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd training in Portugal with Bojan Miovski. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“You can tell me now I can learn to play piano, but I don’t want to. Then it is impossible.

“Players need to push themselves and we have to take care of that.

“But they are human also.

“There is a lot happening in peoples’ lives outside the pitch also.

“It is our job now in the football way, but also in other things.

“The way is not always straight – it can go out and come in again.

“It is a good start on Fletcher’s journey.”

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven on the pitch with Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen after the final whistle. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven on the pitch with Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen after the final whistle at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin giving young stars a chance

Aberdeen are now back in the Granite City after a week-long training camp in Portugal.

Thelin took Boyd and another four of the U18 league title-winning squad to the Algarve.

Boyd was joined in Portugal by fellow rising stars Adam Emslie, Alfie Stewart, Alfie Bavidge and Findlay Marshall.

Midfielder Marshall spent the second half of last season on loan at Edinburgh City in League One.

Striker Bavidge spent last season on loan at Kelty Hearts in League One, where he scored nine times.

Attacking midfielder Emslie, 18, was on loan last term with Breedon Highland League side Formartine United.

And midfielder Stewart spent last season on loan at League Two Peterhead.

Rising stars Stewart, Bavidge, Emslie and Marshall are all contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Aberdeen’s Shaytden Morris and Findlay Marshall train in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Thelin said: “They were in Portugal for me to start to get to know them better.

“And also for them to show themselves.

“As a young player, it is good to be with the first team and get role models.

“The players we already have in the first-team are really good at helping them.

“They are also really good coaches on the pitch for the young players.

“There is a lot of potential in these young players and they need the time.

“We are here to guide them, help them and make them grow.”

 

Conversation