Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s ‘inner drive’ advice to teen star Fletcher Boyd

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has vowed to do his utmost to help teen sensation Fletcher Boyd reach his potential.

The Swede insists he and his backroom staff will give Boyd the support and guidance needed to become a Dons star.

Boyd recently signed a new three-year contract, but Thelin says the deal is only the first step in the youngster’s journey.

And he challenged Boyd to continue to show the “inner drive” and dedication which earned him his first-team breakthrough and new contract.

Thelin made securing the 16-year-old on an extended deal one of his first priorities as Aberdeen manager.

The Dons recently beat off competition from a number of British clubs to tie Boyd to a deal until until summer 2027.

Boyd netted on his debut in a 4-0 win at Hibs in May to become the youngest scorer in the Dons’ 121-year history.

Thelin said: “Now the contract is there (for Boyd), but the journey is not ending.

“There is still a long way to go.

“The important thing now is that me and the staff support Fletcher and try to guide him.

“But also, the work he puts in is the most important.

“This is not only for the younger players, it is for everyone.

“Their careers will reach a plateau, then it is up, then back as they suffer a setback sometimes.

“Then they push again. “

The necessity of an ‘inner drive’

Boyd followed up his debut goal by netting a sensational effort just three days later in a 5-1 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie.

Days before his first-team breakthrough, Boyd won league title glory with Aberdeen’s under-18s.

They need to have that inner drive. “You can tell me now I can learn to play piano, but I don’t want to. “Then it is impossible.” Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen secured the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title with a 2-1 away win at Rangers, with Boyd netting.

Thelin called for Boyd, and the club’s other rising stars, to continue giving their all to make their name at Aberdeen.

He said: “It is important to have that pathway for young players, but they have to deserve it and work hard.

“And it is our job as a coaching staff to guide them and support them on this journey.

“However, everyone has to have it in themselves.

“You can’t motivate someone, they have to have it in themselves.

“They need to have that inner drive.

“You can tell me now I can learn to play piano, but I don’t want to. Then it is impossible.

“Players need to push themselves and we have to take care of that.

“But they are human also.

“There is a lot happening in peoples’ lives outside the pitch also.

“It is our job now in the football way, but also in other things.

“The way is not always straight – it can go out and come in again.

“It is a good start on Fletcher’s journey.”

Thelin giving young stars a chance

Aberdeen are now back in the Granite City after a week-long training camp in Portugal.

Thelin took Boyd and another four of the U18 league title-winning squad to the Algarve.

Boyd was joined in Portugal by fellow rising stars Adam Emslie, Alfie Stewart, Alfie Bavidge and Findlay Marshall.

Midfielder Marshall spent the second half of last season on loan at Edinburgh City in League One.

Striker Bavidge spent last season on loan at Kelty Hearts in League One, where he scored nine times.

Attacking midfielder Emslie, 18, was on loan last term with Breedon Highland League side Formartine United.

And midfielder Stewart spent last season on loan at League Two Peterhead.

Rising stars Stewart, Bavidge, Emslie and Marshall are all contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Thelin said: “They were in Portugal for me to start to get to know them better.

“And also for them to show themselves.

“As a young player, it is good to be with the first team and get role models.

“The players we already have in the first-team are really good at helping them.

“They are also really good coaches on the pitch for the young players.

“There is a lot of potential in these young players and they need the time.

“We are here to guide them, help them and make them grow.”