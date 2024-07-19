Joe Harper: Ester Sokler has shown he’s ready to fill Bojan Miovski void if goal hero is sold

Striker Ester Sokler can fill the goalscoring void if Bojan Miovksi is sold by Aberdeen during the summer transfer window.

North Macedonian international Miovski is on the radar of clubs across Europe with the view to a potential summer swoop.

It would be great if Miovski was still at Pittodrie after the window shuts to spearhead the attack in Jimmy Thelin’s first season as manager.

However, the reality of football is every player has a price and if Aberdeen’s valuation of Miovski is matched he could be transferred this summer.

The omission of Miovski from the match-day squad in the 3-0 victory at Queen of the South is perhaps an indicator the striker could be moving on.

Manager Thelin said he left out Miovski because there were a lot of things around the striker at the time, such as transfer speculation.

Ester Sokler has an eye for goal

With Miovski out, Thelin handed a start to Sokler and he rose to the challenge with a first half double.

Miovski has been superb for Aberdeen and his return of 26 goals last season was always going to attract a lot of interest.

If he does leave this summer, Miovski’s exit will leave a big hole.

However, I’m confident Sokler can fill it – because he has delivered whenever called upon.

Sokler had to be extremely patient last season following his arrival from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

With Miovski in such red-hot form, Sokler had limited starts.

He had to keep grafting hard in training, bide his time and grab any opportunity that came his way.

I really like Sokler as a player as he has an eye for goal, impressive movement, a great left foot and plays with confidence.

He is very much like Miovski in the way he plays.

Sokler has everything a successful striker needs, but he just didn’t get a regular run of games last season due to Miovski’s form.

An eye for goal and great movement

When he did get a chance Sokler made the most of it.

He scored a late leveller in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic to make it 2-2 and force extra-time.

Sokler also impressed in extra-time as the Dons were edged out on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Hampden.

I would love to see Miovski stay at Pittodrie beyond the transfer window and link up in a strike partnership with Sokler.

That would be a very potent attack and would deliver a lot of goals in Thelin’s first season.

However, if Miovski does exit, the Dons have a ready made replacement in Sokler without having to splash big money to buy a goalscorer.

After a year at Aberdeen, Sokler knows Scottish football and looks like he can make a major impact this season.

Only sell Duk if the price is right

Striker Duk was also absent from the win at Queen of the South as he failed to return for pre-season training.

Aberdeen recently confirmed the club have launched internal disciplinary proceedings.

Duk has let Aberdeen and the club’s supporters down, which is so disappointing.

If Duk wants a transfer out of the Dons, he should have turned up for pre-season and worked his socks off to impress other clubs.

If a club comes in for Duk this summer, Aberdeen should only sell him if the price is right for them.

And let’s not forget Duk’s former club Benfica are understood to be due 50% of any fee – there can be no knock-down fee just because Duk wants to leave.

Aberdeen are in control of that situation.