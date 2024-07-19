Joe Harper: Ester Sokler has shown he’s ready to fill Bojan Miovski void if goal hero is sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Ester Sokler has shown he’s ready to fill Bojan Miovski void if goal hero is sold

Slovenian striker Sokler pitched in with a double in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Queen of the South.

Ester Sokler celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ester Sokler celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Striker Ester Sokler can fill the goalscoring void if Bojan Miovksi is sold by Aberdeen during the summer transfer window.

North Macedonian international Miovski is on the radar of clubs across Europe with the view to a potential summer swoop.

It would be great if Miovski was still at Pittodrie after the window shuts to spearhead the attack in Jimmy Thelin’s first season as manager.

However, the reality of football is every player has a price and if Aberdeen’s valuation of Miovski is matched he could be transferred this summer.

The omission of Miovski from the match-day squad in the 3-0 victory at Queen of the South is perhaps an indicator the striker could be moving on.

Manager Thelin said he left out Miovski because there were a lot of things around the striker at the time, such as transfer speculation.

Aberdeen' Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Ester Sokler has an eye for goal

With Miovski out, Thelin handed a start to Sokler and he rose to the challenge with a first half double.

Miovski has been superb for Aberdeen and his return of 26 goals last season was always going to attract a lot of interest.

If he does leave this summer, Miovski’s exit will leave a big hole.

However, I’m confident Sokler can fill it – because he has delivered whenever called upon.

Sokler had to be extremely patient last season following his arrival from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

With Miovski in such red-hot form, Sokler had limited starts.

He had to keep grafting hard in training, bide his time and grab any opportunity that came his way.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler in action against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler in action against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.

I really like Sokler as a player as he has an eye for goal, impressive movement, a great left foot and plays with confidence.

He is very much like Miovski in the way he plays.

Sokler has everything a successful striker needs, but he just didn’t get a regular run of games last season due to Miovski’s form.

An eye for goal and great movement

When he did get a chance Sokler made the most of it.

He scored a late leveller in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic to make it 2-2 and force extra-time.

Sokler also impressed in extra-time as the Dons were edged out on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Hampden.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

I would love to see Miovski stay at Pittodrie beyond the transfer window and link up in a strike partnership with Sokler.

That would be a very potent attack and would deliver a lot of goals in Thelin’s first season.

However, if Miovski does exit, the Dons have a ready made replacement in Sokler without having to splash big money to buy a goalscorer.

After a year at Aberdeen, Sokler knows Scottish football and looks like he can make a major impact this season.

Only sell Duk if the price is right

Striker Duk was also absent from the win at Queen of the South as he failed to return for pre-season training.

Aberdeen recently confirmed the club have launched internal disciplinary proceedings.

Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK.
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.

Duk has let Aberdeen and the club’s supporters down, which is so disappointing.

If Duk wants a transfer out of the Dons, he should have turned up for pre-season and worked his socks off to impress other clubs.

If a club comes in for Duk this summer, Aberdeen should only sell him if the price is right for them.

And let’s not forget Duk’s former club Benfica are understood to be due 50% of any fee – there can be no knock-down fee just because Duk wants to leave.

Aberdeen are in control of that situation.

