Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin urges ‘full steam ahead’ with bid to finish third in the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin urges ‘full steam ahead’ with bid to finish third in the Premiership

Defender accepts Aberdeen's Premiership position is not good enough but is determined to rise up the table during the festive period.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin at full time after the 2-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin at full time after the 2-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin insists it is now “full steam ahead” in the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

After tasting European group-stage action, the full-back is determined to secure a return to that level of continental competition again next season.

However the 30-year-old accepts Aberdeen’s league position is way off where they need to be if aspirations of finishing third are to be realised.

Aberdeen are currently eighth in the Premiership table.

The Dons’ Euro campaign has now finished having failed to progress from Group G of the Europa Conference League.

Devlin reckons the “real Aberdeen” will begin to emerge in the Premiership now that there are no distractions from league action.

The Reds will bid for a third straight league win when facing Dundee away at Dens Park today.

Shayden Morris (20) of Aberdeen and Nicky Devlin (2) of during the 2-1 defeat of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock
Shayden Morris (20) of Aberdeen and Nicky Devlin (2) of during the 2-1 defeat of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock

Devlin said: “If we could get back (to the Euro groups) we would be better for it.

“We are a bit more experienced now.

“That is where we want to be.

“However we are sitting in an area of the table where we don’t want to be.

“We have talked about that as a squad.

“There are no more distractions up until the Clyde game in the Scottish Cup (January 19) to take our mind off the league.

“It has to be full steam ahead.

“We have two wins-in-a-row in the league and we need to keep building on that.

“We know how difficult Dundee will be.

“It will be tough but we want to get three points and to push on.”

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin in action. Image: SNS

Call for the ‘real Aberdeen’ to turn up

Aberdeen are languishing in the bottom six of the Premiership with a return of just 19 points from 16 games.

The Dons have won their previous two league fixtures against Livingston (2-1) and Hearts (2-1), both at Pittodrie.

Those league wins were sandwiched either side of a 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden, where the Reds were denied two penalty claims.

Aberdeen face four games before the Scottish top flight goes into a near three week winter shutdown on January 2.

Following the Dundee clash Aberdeen play Motherwell (h), St Mirren (h) and Ross County (a).

Devlin reckons if the “real Aberdeen” turn up the Reds can take maximum points from the festive fixture run.

Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

He said: “With the start we have had we know we aren’t going to win two or three and jump back up the league.

“It was always going to be gradual.

“We need to keep ticking the games off and winning.

“We feel like we have a batch of fixtures where we can win games.

“We know they are all going to be difficult but if the real Aberdeen turns up then we can win these games.

“We have to build it game by game and get as many wins as we can”

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin pictured in the stands at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Unwanted record finally ends

Aberdeen have salvaged victories in their previous two league matches after falling behind.

In battling back from 1-0 to beat Hearts earlier this month the Dons finally ended a long-running, unwanted record.

The Reds had previously failed to win any of the previous 23 Premiership matches where they had conceded the first goal.

Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s star man Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Devin said: “There are going to be games where this season we go behind and we will need to get back in and take points from it.

“We have shown good character and proven we we can come back from it.

“There was a long period when that wasn’t the case.

“When the team went behind and we couldn’t come back.

“It would be ideal if we didn’t go behind in these games.

“However, at least we know we have the character to come back.”

‘We need to stop falling behind’

That run without Aberdeen winning a league game they had conceded first dates back to long before Barry Robson rebuilt the squad.

Robson overhauled the Dons with 14 new signings in the summer transfer window, with Devlin the first addition.

The failure to battle back to salvage a win after falling behind in the league was a problem that had over-run from previous squads.

It has now been fixed.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (left) celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 2-1 against Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Asked if that unwanted run had been discussed by the players, Devlin said: “You see people mention it (run) before it is broken.

“It is too difficult to get caught up in.

“It was before we came and there has been a big turnaround in players.

“You see it all the time when a team hasn’t won in a stadium for so many years – but it hasn’t been this team.

“It has been over the course of a few seasons.

“It is a sign that we can come back but we need to stop falling behind and making it a bit easier to win games.”

 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the pitch with his head in his hands
Joe Harper on Aberdeen's room for improvement ahead of Dundee trip and why the…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (left) celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 2-1 against Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew hails Aberdeen's ability to fight back from adversity
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Will Aberdeen hold on to clinical talent Bojan Miovski beyond January window?
2
Aberdeen won 3-0 against Falkirk at Brockville on Christmas Day in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Brockville, a brick through a bus window and a police escort home – the…
Millie Urquhart with her Jacksonville University team-mates.
Ex-Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart loving US football scholarship experience - but missing British…
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen in action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Richard Jensen: Comeback win shows the mental strength at Aberdeen
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes momentum is building at Pittodrie
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston for the Dons
Aberdeen fan view: Bojan Miovski provides launchpad for Dons to revive stuttering league campaign
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack warns Euro ruling will 'double' the financial gulf between Old…
Lee Sharp during his time as assistant manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message of support to former Dons assistant manager Lee…

Conversation