Willie Miller: Why Bojan Miovski will exit Aberdeen as an all-time striking great

'The club has been blessed with superb goalscorers over the years and Miovski is certainly one of them,' writes Miller.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 victory against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski deserves his move to the Spanish top-flight after two years of superb service at Pittodrie.

The 25-year-old striker is closing in on a transfer to La Liga club Girona, who have already qualified for the Champions League.

Miovski has more than earned the right to play in La Liga, alongside giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

When the move to Girona is completed, Miovski will leave Pittodrie as a club great.

He is up there with the best strikers ever to play for Aberdeen – and I include ones that I played with during my Dons career.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the fans
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 win over St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

The club has been blessed with superb goalscorers over the years and Miovski is certainly one of them.

His imminent transfer to Girona, who finished third in La Liga last season, is bittersweet for Aberdeen and the club’s supporters.

Miovski exit bittersweet for fans

It will be disappointing to see such an exciting talent leave the club, but on the other hand the Dons will also land a large fee.

The money coming in for Miovski should be reinvested by the club – and I’m sure it will be.

Miovski’s transfer will be the realisation of Aberdeen’s transfer strategy where they unearth players and give them a platform to shine.

Aberdeen signed Miovski from Hungarian club MTK Budapest for £535,000 in summer 2022. What a fantastic bit of business that was!

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully waving to the crowd
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Miovski has been major goalscorer for two seasons and an absolute joy to watch.

His goal rate from the amount of chances created will be extremely high. It is not as if the chances were flowing for Miovski over the last two seasons.

However, whenever the striker got an opportunity, he invariably found the back of the net.

Although we are sad to see Miovski go, there is an understanding every club in Scotland is a selling club.

And if the money is right an offer will be accepted.

Striker looked genuinely emotional to be departing

It looked like Miovski was saying his farewell to Aberdeen supporters following the final whistle in the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Miovski looked genuinely emotional after the game and the fans gave him a rousing send-off.

After being on the bench against the Buddies, and in the League Cup group games, it is no surprise Miovski’s transfer is imminent – manager Jimmy Thelin is not going to leave his main striker out of the starting line-up unless there is a reason.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen goes down the tunnel at Pittodrie for the last time
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen goes down the tunnel at Pittodrie for the last time. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin has been diplomatic in dealing with the Miovski situation, but we could all read between the lines some kind of deal was going to be done.

The Spanish top-flight will be a higher level that I’m sure Miovski will be excited to perform in.

Miovski can deal with La Liga pressure

I don’t see any reason why he can’t be a success in La Liga.

He is an established international who has been tested at a high level.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski during his last appearance striking for the dons
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski at full-time after the Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

At 25, Miovski is a really good age to go and deal with the pressures which will come his way in one of Europe’s top leagues.

A move of that magnitude does come with pressure, but all Miovski can focus on is what he does best – and that’s scoring goals.

I believe Miovski has what it takes to be successful in the Spanish top-flight.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has made a sensational impact in Italy with Bologna following his £3million transfer in summer 2022.

Ferguson was named Serie A midfielder of the season for 2023-24.

Miovski is also capable of making a major impact in another one of Europe’s big five leagues.

If you have that belief in yourself and talent, which Miovski has, you can make your mark.

Ferguson and Ylber Ramadani, who transferred to Lecce last summer, have both dealt with playing at the top level in Italy.

And I’m sure Miovski can do the same in La Liga.

