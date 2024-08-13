Duncan Shearer: Ester Sokler should NOT try to be the second coming of Bojan Miovski at Aberdeen

Bojan Miovski will be a hard act to follow at Aberdeen, but it is vital Ester Sokler focuses on his own game rather than trying to be something he is not.

The tears flowed at Pittodrie on Sunday as North Macedonia international Mivoski said his goodbyes following the 3-1 win over St Mirren.

Girona awaits for Aberdeen’s leading goalscorer last season and there is no doubt he will be a big miss to the club.

Sokler has been given the opportunity to show he can take Miovski’s place as the Dons’ main man leading the line – but he needs to focus on his own game rather than being Miovski 2.0.

There is a reason Miovski has commanded a near £7million fee for his services.

He can score a goal out of nothing on his own, leads the line brilliantly, his work-rate is superb and he is a proven finisher.

Sokler is a different player. He knows the way to goal as he has demonstrated with four goals already this season – but he is not Miovski.

His job will be to make sure he is in the box to get on the end of the chances which are going to come his way. That is where his strengths lie.

Dons have a wealth of attacking options

Jamie McGrath and Shayden Morris have both contributed immensely so far and Topi Keskinen will add even more of an attacking threat now the winger has completed his move from HJK Helsinki.

In a way it’s sad that Miovski is leaving just as Aberdeen are adding so much creativity behind their forward line, as I’m sure he would have revelled in the service.

But there is no reason why Sokler can’t keep the goal ratio going under Jimmy Thelin’s new-look Aberdeen team.

It is clear to me the players have bought into the new manager’s vision after racking up six wins on the bounce to start the season.

Already I’ve watched players who had question marks over them make the most of being given a clean slate.

There were question marks over Pape Habib Gueye after a difficult first season with the Dons, while Vicente Besuijen was not involved last season at all.

Both were sent out on loan, but have returned refreshed and re-energised, and the fact both scored on Sunday will do their self-belief wonders.

Aberdeen are a team with momentum

Sunday’s win against St Mirren has made for a really encouraging start to the league campaign for Thelin’s Reds, too.

There’s a long way to and the season is a marathon, not a sprint, but the early signs are really good.

Whether you are fighting for Europe or league survival, there is no easing in gently. You need to get up and running quickly and get points on the board.

Aberdeen took until September 30, seven games into their season, to get beyond five points last term. They have six after two matches already in this campaign.

While it’s great to see them up there on maximum points with Celtic at the top of the table the more significant development is the early advantage on Kilmarnock and Hibernian, who are six points adrift, and Hearts who are five behind.

They are three teams I would have expected to challenge in the top half of the table this season and Aberdeen have stolen a march on them.

Momentum is a nice habit to have and the feelgood factor at Pittodrie is clear for all to see.

Hale is the real deal at Ross County

Ross County have unearthed a diamond in summer signing Ronan Hale.

The 25-year-old was the star performer for me in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United and I could wax lyrical about the Northern Irishman’s qualities with no problem.

He links up the play, has an eye for goal, can be a poacher or bang a shot in from 35 yards… and he wants to be the main man.

I watched him try to prise the ball away from Eamonn Brophy for the penalty which was saved by United goalkeeper Jack Walton – I can guarantee the Staggies forward will be taking the next one.

County should have been a couple of goals to the good by half-time and were very nearly punished for not taking their chances by a much-improved United in the second half.

But Hale’s late leveller left Jim Goodwin’s side crestfallen and ensured County have yet to taste defeat in the league.

With the focus switching to the Premier Sports Cup, Don Cowie and his players will fancy their chances of booking a quarter-final berth when they face Spartans in the last 16 this weekend.

Greater goal threat needed at Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson needs his new recruits to gel quickly as Caley Thistle already find themselves needing to make up ground in League One.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Annan left Caley Jags in ninth place with one point from a possible six.

It has been a difficult summer for Inverness, but they are one of the bigger clubs in the third tier.

They have a decent budget, a good stadium and play in front of larger home crowds than their rivals.

In League One terms, they deserve to be listed as one of the title favourites.

But one point from six is a poor start and I’m a little concerned the possession game is being persevered with.

Caley Thistle are struggling to put the ball in the back of the net. That needs to change – and I’m not convinced patient build-up is the answer.