Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Miovski exits as one of Aberdeen’s greatest-ever signings – go smash it in Spain, Bojan!

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper discusses the transfer of Miovski to Spanish top-flight Girona and the goal hero's legacy at Pittodrie.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
By Joe Harper

Striker Bojan Miovski ranks as one of the greatest-ever signings made by Aberdeen during the club’s long history.

Miovski takes on that mantle due to his class on and off the pitch and how much he made the club when he transferred out of Pittodrie.

North Macedonia international Miovski finally completed his move to Spanish La Liga Girona when penning a four-year deal.

It is a move that could bank Aberdeen up to £9million with achievable add-ons and the potential sell-on value.

That is a fantastic return for a player who was signed for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest two years ago.

Miovski is a class act who deserves his shot at the big time of the Spanish top-flight where he will come up against giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Girona have also qualified for the Champions League, having finished third in La Liga last season.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS.

‘Miovski has all the attributes of a world-class striker’

He deserves this huge move and I think Miovski will thrive in Spain.

I’m confident he could ultimately land an even bigger move in the future because I rate Miovski among Aberdeen’s greatest strikers.

He is that good.

Miovski has all the attributes of a world-class striker – he can score with his left, right, head and can net sensational goals or be in the right place at the right time to score from close range.

Everything about Miovski’s play is top level and he backs that up with a superb attitude.

Miovski has been the subject of transfer speculation for more than a year, but at no point ever indicated he wanted to leave Pittodrie.

He remained completely focused and gave his absolute all for the Dons.

What an admirable attitude.

When you combine his undoubted quality and eye for goal with his character and work-rate, you get a very, very special player destined for great things.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski cries as he bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski cries as he bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

‘When chances came, Miovski scored’

Miovski netted 44 goals in just two seasons for the Dons – a sensational return in a team who struggled for periods during that time.

When I played for the Dons, I had fantastic players like Steve Archibald and Drew Jarvie alongside me.

However, Miovski was basically upfront on his own and the Dons were not exactly setting up chance after chance in games for him.

And when Aberdeen in recent seasons did go ahead in a game, they tended to become defensive – again restricting chances for Miovski.

But when opportunities came, he invariably scored them.

Aberdeen supporters will be gutted at Miovski’s transfer to Girona as he is such a fantastic player.

‘Once a Don, always a Don’

However, I don’t think any supporter will begrudge him the big move to the Spanish top-flight.

During his two seasons in the Granite City, the striker gave his heart and soul to the Dons.

It was a nice touch from manager Jimmy Thelin to take Miovki on as a substitute in the final minutes against St Mirren so that he could say farewell to the fans.

Miovski welled up with tears in that emotional goodbye. It showed just how much Aberdeen and the supporters mean to him.

The Red Army will be urging Miovski to be a success with Girona.

Go smash it in Spain, Bojan. Once a Don, always a Don!

