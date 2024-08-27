Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy outlines why centre-back partnership with Slobodan Rubezic is thriving

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy insists his centre-back partnership with Slobodan Rubezic will only get stronger as they learn each other’s styles.

Signed from League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne in the summer, Molloy has already forged a strong defensive alliance with Rubezic.

Molloy and Rubezic have been manager Jimmy Thelin’s preferred centre-back partnership so far this season.

The Granite-solid duo have conceded only three goals in the six matches they have started together – all wins.

Rubezic was suspended for the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Queen’s Park and an unused sub in the 4-0 victory over non-league East Kilbride.

Molloy is relishing playing alongside Rubezic and insists he is building an understanding of the Montenegro international’s game.

And he reckons that will only help the duo become stronger.

He said: “Ruby is really good and it’s great for me to play alongside players with different styles.

“You need to understand what they like to do and that technical side of a defensive partnership.

“Ruby is different to me and it is all about playing with various styles of centre-backs.

“You need to have an understanding of what their game is, what they like to do.

“Their tendencies, technical aspects such as knowing when to cover if Ruby is going to go in.

“It is about understanding team-mates, relationships and different player types and technical abilities.

“I’m still learning.”

Molloy taking nothing for granted

Molloy and Rubezic have been given the nod to start together at centre-back so far under manager Thelin this season.

However, Pittodrie youth academy graduate Jack Milne was drafted in, and impressed, for the League Cup win against Queen’s Park as Rubezic was suspended.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald has also returned to fitness having undergone minor surgery at the start of the season.

Finnish international centre-back Richard Jensen recently joined Danish Superliga side Vejle Boldklub on a season-long loan.

Molloy is thriving alongside Rubezic, but will be happy to play alongside any centre-back – as long as he is in Thelin’s team.

And a starting slot is something the 22-year-old will never take for granted.

He said: “It has been great playing alongside Ruby.

“However, I’m just going to play with whoever is beside me – if I’m in the team!”

Quickly adapting to speed of play in Scotland

Defender Molloy turned his back on European football to become Thelin’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

The centre-back had played a key role in securing Shelbourne’s spot in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

This season is the first time Shelbourne have competed in Europe since 2006.

However, Molloy left for Pittodrie before Shelbourne kicked off their Euro campaign with a Conference League first qualifying round clash against St Joseph’s.

Shelbourne beat the Gibraltar club 3-2 on aggregate, but lost out to FC Zurich 3-0 on aggregate in the second qualifying round.

Molloy was on course to play in Europe when signing a new contract with Shelbourne in February tying him to the Dublin-based club until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, the stopper had a clause in his contract that allowed an overseas transfer.

Aberdeen triggered that clause to sign Molloy for a fee in the region of £75,000.

Molloy also left Shelbourne when the club were riding high at the top of the League of Ireland Premier League.

Two months on, they still sit top of the table.

Molloy admits the pace of the Scottish game is far quicker than he was used to – but thinks he has adapted rapidly.

He said: “There is definitely a difference as speed of play is quicker than I was used to.

“Players are a bit sharper and stronger, so it is definitely a step up.

“But I got used to that in training straight away and it really prepared me for the games.

“I think I have settled in really quickly.”

‘Trying to improve our performances’

Under Thelin’s management, the Dons boast a perfect start to the season, having secured eight wins from eight games in all competitions.

Aberdeen are in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup and sit second in the Premiership table behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Molloy insists Aberdeen remain focused on improving further.

He said: “We are not looking at the wins in a row.

“We just look at trying to improve our performances.

“We know what we can do better and what we want to work on in the next game.”