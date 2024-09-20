‘We just had to have them back’: Vengaboys to make MacMoray festival comeback

The Vengaboys have been announced as the latest addition to next year’s MacMoray line-up.

The Dutch fourpiece group, famous for songs including We’re Going To Ibiza and Boom Boom Boom Boom, will be taking to the MacMoray stage for the third time.

During their career spanning 27 years, they have sold over 25 million records worldwide.

The Vengaboys join Showaddywaddy, N-Trance, Baccara and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers on the line-up.

The P&J previously reported that the Red Hot Chilli Pipers were among the most requested acts to play at next year’s MacMoray.

Hundreds of festival-goers took to the comments of today’s announcement to express their excitement at the news.

Festival organiser Andy MacDonald posted on social media that they “just had to” bring the Vengaboys back.

Vengaboys to perform at last MacMoray

The P&J previously reported that MacMoray would end next year as founder Andy Macdonald announced he was stepping down as he welcomes a new addition to his family.

However, there have been an influx of calls from local and big businesses to continue the festival which has left music-lovers wondering if there is a chance MacMoray could continue.

The last MacMoray music festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.