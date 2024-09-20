‘We just had to have them back’: Vengaboys to make MacMoray festival comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘We just had to have them back’: Vengaboys to make MacMoray festival comeback

Next year will mark the group's third time performing at the festival.

By Ena Saracevic
The group first performed at MacMoray in 2021. Image: Jasperimage
The group first performed at MacMoray in 2021. Image: Jasperimage

The Vengaboys have been announced as the latest addition to next year’s MacMoray line-up.

The Dutch fourpiece group, famous for songs including We’re Going To Ibiza and Boom Boom Boom Boom, will be taking to the MacMoray stage for the third time.

During their career spanning 27 years, they have sold over 25 million records worldwide.

The Vengaboys join Showaddywaddy, N-Trance, Baccara and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers on the line-up.

The P&J previously reported that the Red Hot Chilli Pipers were among the most requested acts to play at next year’s MacMoray.

The group have performed to sell-out crowds at MacMoray.

Hundreds of festival-goers took to the comments of today’s announcement to express their excitement at the news.

Festival organiser Andy MacDonald posted on social media that they “just had to” bring the Vengaboys back.

Vengaboys to perform at last MacMoray

Andy Macdonald announced that next year will be the final MacMoray festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The P&J previously reported that MacMoray would end next year as founder Andy Macdonald announced he was stepping down as he welcomes a new addition to his family.

However, there have been an influx of calls from local and big businesses to continue the festival which has left music-lovers wondering if there is a chance MacMoray could continue.

The last MacMoray music festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

