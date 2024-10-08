Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson’s heartfelt message to fans for ‘incredible’ display

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson has thanked Aberdeen supporters for an “incredible” display that left the club legend overwhelmed.

Working alongside the club, the Fans Project paid tribute to Pittodrie great Simpson before the 3-2 home win against Hearts.

The 62-year-old says it was a “magical” day to feel the Dons’ supporters’ love for him.

The display was in celebration of Simpson’s 35 years of service to the club.

Legendary midfielder Simpson recently left the Dons to pursue a new opportunity outwith football.

Simpson won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup with Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary side in 1983.

Domestically he also won two Scottish League championships, three Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup with the Reds.

The Pittodrie great also had key senior roles within the club’s youth academy, most recently as the Dons’ pathways manager.

He said: “It was a magical day for me.

“To see ‘Simmy’ displayed in the South Stand and also the tifo was an incredible experience.

“It was overwhelming, especially when I walked out onto the pitch.

“I had the European Cup Winners’ Cup which was a nice touch.

“Wearing the Aberdeen scarf as well was great. It was emotional and there were wee points when it was overwhelming.

“I was delighted with the love from the supporters and the fantastic response of everyone at the game.

“The display and tifo were outstanding.

“I would like to thank Fans Project, everyone involved with it and all the fans.

“I know the hard work that goes into the displays as it has to be designed, choreographed and set up.

“From the time I announced I was leaving the club to do another role in another industry everyone has been so nice.

“When I was in the shop today people came up to me and said it was such a fantastic display – and it certainly was.”

Thelin’s ‘outstanding’ signings

Simpson has watched every game at Pittodrie this season as manager Jimmy Thelin has led Aberdeen to 13 wins from 13 in all competitions.

Under Thelin the Reds are the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Simpson said: “Winning is a great habit.

“I like the way Jimmy Thelin has got everyone together and there seems to be a real camaraderie.

“The combination of players, management and supporters at the club all have a role to play to get the club back to where we hope it can be.

“Aberdeen’s way of playing is impressive as they are building up from the back and there is movement.

“There is a real desire from all the players when they lose the ball to get it back quickly.

“We have to savour these moments as it has been a fantastic spell and hopefully it will continue.”

With 13 straight wins, Swede Thelin now boasts the greatest ever start to a managerial career in Scottish football history.

That record was previously held by Martin O’Neill when winning his first 12 games when taking over at Celtic in 2000.

Thelin made seven signings during the summer transfer window, six permanent and one loan.

Simpson rates the 46-year-old’s business in his first transfer window as Aberdeen manager as “outstanding”.

Simpson said: “Thelin is getting the best out of players that were already at Pittodrie before he arrived.

“And Duk has also came back into the team and made a fantastic impact when introduced against Hearts.

“If Duk continues playing like that, whether it is starting or coming on, he will give Thelin another great option.

“Thelin’s signings have also been outstanding.

“You can see the quality Ante Palaversa has.

“I really like Sivert Heltne Nlsen’s leadership qualities as he is demanding a standard and organising throughout the game.

“Keeper Dimitar Mitov, it is his box, and he commands it so well.

“Mitov’s use of the ball is good as well.

“The pace of Topi Keskinen is also going to bring a real attacking threat.”

‘Unsung hero’ Jack MacKenzie

Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie, a product of the club’s youth system, was this week called into the Scotland squad for the first time.

MacKenzie has joined Dons right-back Nicky Devlin in the squad to face Croatia and Portugal in the Uefa Nations League.

Simpson said: “The unsung hero for me is Jack MacKenzie who has consistently been outstanding this season.

“MacKenzie is going from strength to strength and getting confidence from playing games.

“I’m delighted for him.”

‘Celtic will be apprehensive’

Next up for Aberdeen is a top-of-the-table clash against Celtic at Parkhead following the international break.

Both Celtic and the Dons boast a 100% return of 21 points from seven Premiership games.

Celtic sit top of the Premiership table, ahead of Aberdeen only on goal difference.

Simpson said: “Celtic are a really good team who dominate the ball.

“I think in the past when Aberdeen won the ball back it was two passes and then a panic, lose possession and they (Celtic) are on the attack again.

“Aberdeen have the quality of player now that can keep the ball longer and can get higher up the pitch.

“With the pace Aberdeen have in front they can then exploit in behind Celtic.

“Aberdeen will go to Parkhead with confidence.

“And Celtic will be apprehensive about playing against a good Aberdeen team.”