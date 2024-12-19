Revealed: The FIRST thing Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin looks for in a signing target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The FIRST thing Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin looks for in a signing target

The winter transfer window is set to open on January 1 and Aberdeen boss Thelin will be given the backing to strengthen his squad.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin pictured at Pittodrie stadium with the pitch and Red Shed behind him.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed the first thing he looks for in a transfer target is the character of the player.

The winter transfer window opens on January 1 and Thelin will be backed by the Pittodrie board to strengthen his squad.

Thelin and his recruitment team have been working hard on sourcing targets for the January window.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows recently confirmed any signings secured in January will be to strengthen Thelin’s starting XI.

It will be quality over quantity for the Dons in January.

However Thelin says a move for a transfer target will only be sanctioned if a player has the right temperament.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin directs his players from the touchline during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Thelin said: “Personality and character is the first thing I look at with players.

“That is because it is all about team-work and are they ready to take the responsibility to play in this role.

“It is about the leadership inside a player.

“And is that a role they are going to accept?

“Also it is about whether it is a direct impact player or a player with potential you are going to sign.

“All these kind of things are always important when you sign a player.”

Chief executive Alan Burrows (l) and Chairman Dave Cormack seated at the AGM at Pittodrie.
Working with Nuno De Almeida

Thelin has been working closely with Nuno de Almeida on player recruitment and signing targets for the January and summer 2025 transfer windows.

De Almeida has been a key part of the Dons’ recruitment and scouting network since Thelin was appointed manager in the summer.

A former sporting director of Portuguese club Rio Ave, de Almeida has been promoted to the role of head of recruitment at Aberdeen.

He replaces Chris Badlan who has left the club.

De Almeida has an impressive pedigree having supported the scouting operation at Portuguese giants Porto for eight years.

New Aberdeen FC head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida pictured with a red and white scarf at the club's Cormack Park training facility.
He then worked as assistant first team coach and chief scout under Thelin at Swedish top flight club Elfsborg from 2018 to 2019.

During his time at Elfsborg de Almeida targeted and recruited signings to fit in with Thelin’s playing style and trading model.

In 2020 de Almeida joined Rio Ave as chief scout before being promoted to sporting director the following year.

He oversaw Rio Ave’s promotion to Portugal’s top flight.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
January signing targets must have hunger to play for Aberdeen

As Thelin and de Almeida hone their targets for January the Dons boss underlined another key trait potential signings must display before a move is made to bring them to Pittodrie.

They must have a desire to play for the Dons.

He said: “It is very important that any player we bring in is going to help us to get better in the way we want to play.

“And also that the player really wants to come here, so it’s more about that.

“The market can bring opportunities.

“However it’s not just about the market itself and just taking someone is.

“It is about who that player is and if they are someone who can reach the opportunity.”

Thelin building for Aberdeen’s future

Aberdeen are also vulnerable to clubs making moves for their own players when the transfer window opens.

The Dons are locked in talks with Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie regarding new deals.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath and left-back MacKenzie are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Both will be free to agree a pre-contract with another club when the window opens.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath directs team-mates during the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road, a game in which he scored.
Aberdeen have also opened talks with attacker Duk regarding his future.

Cape Verde international Duk’s contract also runs out at the end of the season.

It is understood Duk’s former club Benfica would be entitled to 50% of any transfer fee.

Aberdeen also aim to open up early talks with the nine players with contacts expiring in 18 months as Thelin and de Almeida build for the future.

However, Thelin remains committed to giving the opportunity to earn a place in his plans to players who have had little game time this season.

He said: “Now we have some injuries, but also some players have the opportunity to show themselves.

“And they have shown good things in games and training.”

 

