Revealed: The FIRST thing Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin looks for in a signing target

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed the first thing he looks for in a transfer target is the character of the player.

The winter transfer window opens on January 1 and Thelin will be backed by the Pittodrie board to strengthen his squad.

Thelin and his recruitment team have been working hard on sourcing targets for the January window.

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows recently confirmed any signings secured in January will be to strengthen Thelin’s starting XI.

It will be quality over quantity for the Dons in January.

However Thelin says a move for a transfer target will only be sanctioned if a player has the right temperament.

Thelin said: “Personality and character is the first thing I look at with players.

“That is because it is all about team-work and are they ready to take the responsibility to play in this role.

“It is about the leadership inside a player.

“And is that a role they are going to accept?

“Also it is about whether it is a direct impact player or a player with potential you are going to sign.

“All these kind of things are always important when you sign a player.”

Working with Nuno De Almeida

Thelin has been working closely with Nuno de Almeida on player recruitment and signing targets for the January and summer 2025 transfer windows.

De Almeida has been a key part of the Dons’ recruitment and scouting network since Thelin was appointed manager in the summer.

A former sporting director of Portuguese club Rio Ave, de Almeida has been promoted to the role of head of recruitment at Aberdeen.

He replaces Chris Badlan who has left the club.

De Almeida has an impressive pedigree having supported the scouting operation at Portuguese giants Porto for eight years.

He then worked as assistant first team coach and chief scout under Thelin at Swedish top flight club Elfsborg from 2018 to 2019.

During his time at Elfsborg de Almeida targeted and recruited signings to fit in with Thelin’s playing style and trading model.

In 2020 de Almeida joined Rio Ave as chief scout before being promoted to sporting director the following year.

He oversaw Rio Ave’s promotion to Portugal’s top flight.

January signing targets must have hunger to play for Aberdeen

As Thelin and de Almeida hone their targets for January the Dons boss underlined another key trait potential signings must display before a move is made to bring them to Pittodrie.

They must have a desire to play for the Dons.

He said: “It is very important that any player we bring in is going to help us to get better in the way we want to play.

“And also that the player really wants to come here, so it’s more about that.

“The market can bring opportunities.

“However it’s not just about the market itself and just taking someone is.

“It is about who that player is and if they are someone who can reach the opportunity.”

Thelin building for Aberdeen’s future

Aberdeen are also vulnerable to clubs making moves for their own players when the transfer window opens.

The Dons are locked in talks with Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie regarding new deals.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath and left-back MacKenzie are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Both will be free to agree a pre-contract with another club when the window opens.

Aberdeen have also opened talks with attacker Duk regarding his future.

Cape Verde international Duk’s contract also runs out at the end of the season.

It is understood Duk’s former club Benfica would be entitled to 50% of any transfer fee.

Aberdeen also aim to open up early talks with the nine players with contacts expiring in 18 months as Thelin and de Almeida build for the future.

However, Thelin remains committed to giving the opportunity to earn a place in his plans to players who have had little game time this season.

He said: “Now we have some injuries, but also some players have the opportunity to show themselves.

“And they have shown good things in games and training.”