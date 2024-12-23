Aberdeen’s lack of cool in a crisis is concern for Jimmy Thelin – ‘Don’t lose the concept so quickly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s lack of cool in a crisis is concern for Jimmy Thelin – ‘Don’t lose the concept so quickly’

The Dons manager was frustrated at how quickly his side lost their way in the 3-1 defeat by Hibernian at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists his side must learn how to handle adversity.

The Dons boss was frustrated at watching his side lose their composure and momentum in their 3-1 defeat by Hibernian at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Having taken a deserved lead through Topi Keskinen’s strike, a defensive mistake gifted Hibs an equaliser.

From there, the Dons failed to recover as an error-strewn display was punished by the visitors.

Thelin knows his players have to do better when things are not going their way.

The Dons boss said: “An opponent can score a goal, but we need to be much better in how we react after these situations.

“We need to be stronger as a team, trust what we are doing and don’t lose the concept so quickly.

“Sometimes mistakes can happen, but we need to protect and cover each other better because Hibernian hurt us really bad when something happened.

“I look at how we reacted for a while where we gave away the momentum too easily to the opponent. Our standards should be higher than this.

“It can’t be so easy. We were playing good before that, and the reaction can’t be so big if something happens inside a team.

“We must just keep going again and try to win the game.”

Thelin wants less emotion from Aberdeen

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie labelled his side as vulnerable and soft after their unexpected collapse.

The defeat makes it six games without a win for the Dons – the worst run of any side in the Premiership at the moment – and Thelin’s team have dropped to third behind Rangers following their latest loss.

Thelin believed his side were too emotional following the dramatic 3-3 draw at Easter Road when they faced Hibernian last month, and again found himself questioning whether passion and sentiment was a factor at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin standing on the touch-line during the 3-1 Premiership loss to Hibs at Pittodrie..
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-1 Premiership loss to Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “We have a good start and that’s what we have to keep working on.

“It is important we trust more in what we are doing and what we are good at – don’t start doing other things.

“We have to stay together and do the basic principles in our game and try to be more determined, instead of so emotional. That’s up to me and my staff to help the players and keep working with that and try to do it better the next game.”

Dons boss will go back to the training ground drawing board

The transfer window opens on January 1, but with two trips this week to Kilmarnock on Boxing Day and Dundee United on Sunday, the Dons boss is keeping his focus on the pressing need of improving his side’s current form.

Thelin is adamant the training ground is where solutions will be found.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session ahead of the trip to Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session. Image: SNS.

He said: “I don’t think we should focus on the transfer window, because it’s our performance right now that matters.

“We are not thinking about an easy solution from someone else – we have to do the things right here.

“There is no easy way out. It’s time to go out and keep working. It’s the only thing we can do, but we have to take a step now.

“We need consistency in our games. The opponent can have momentum, but it shouldn’t hurt us so much as it does right now.

“That’s the thing we have to keep working on. The only way is to go out on the training pitch, keep learning, keep improving, keep growing as a team and it will soon be another game.”

