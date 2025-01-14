Duncan Shearer: Pivotal week ahead for Aberdeen at Ibrox, in Scottish Cup and in transfer window

It was not the victory they wanted but Aberdeen must make Ross Doohan’s injury-time penalty save to secure a goalless draw with Hearts as a line in the sand and a step towards ending their winless run.

A sixth straight league defeat looked on the cards in stoppage time at Pittodrie on Sunday after Sivert Heltne Nilsen’s moment of madness gifted Hearts a spot-kick.

But Doohan dived to his right to turn Jorge Grant’s penalty on to the post and in the process earn his side their first point of 2025.

Doohan’s penalty heroics also ensured a first clean sheet since the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie on October 26.

Shutting out the Jambos was one of the few positives to be taken from what was a pretty forgettable game between two sides low on confidence.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will be hoping, having stopped the rot, his side can now kick on and get back to winning ways after a wretched run of results.

Big week ahead for Aberdeen

With a trip to Ibrox on Wednesday to face Rangers, followed by a banana skin of a Scottish Cup tie at League Two title-contenders Elgin City, this already has the makings of a big week for the Dons.

Much has been said about Aberdeen’s appalling run and it is remarkable a team can take 31 points from a possible 33 then muster only four from the next possible 33.

But that’s what has happened at Pittodrie.

Sunday’s goalless draw with the Jambos summed up Aberdeen’s season so far in that the Dons were quick out the blocks before losing all momentum and struggling to earn a point by full-time.

Topi Keskinen had two good chances to score before Hearts came into the game – and it was the visitors who looked more likely to get a goal in the last half hour.

But there were some crumbs of comfort for the manager.

Kristers Tobers had a good debut in central defence.

He read the game well and dominated in the air, to the extent the Hearts forward line did little to threaten Doohan.

Winger Jeppe Okkels also looks a tidy player, but it was clear fitness is the biggest hurdle he faces right now.

The new arrival from Preston North End is a player Thelin knows well from their time together in Elfsborg and it speaks volumes the manager trusted him to start when he hardly kicked a ball in 2024.

He’ll benefit from the run-out against Hearts, but clearly he needs games.

Lack of a centre-forward needs to be addressed

Strengthening the defence remained a priority for the manager with utility player Alexander Jensen completing a move to the Dons, while Spurs teenage central defender Alfie Dorrington has also sealed a loan move to Pittodrie.

That’s encouraging, as the sooner the team can have a more solid defensive base the better, as far as I’m concerned.

With Thelin landing two further defenders he wanted, I hope his focus will switch to a striker as that is one area where they look particularly light.

Ester Sokler’s two-month absence leaves Kevin Nisbet as the only recognised number nine in the first-team squad and he’s struggling for consistency just now.

Duk is an option, but he hasn’t scored a goal in almost a year, so I’m struggling to make a case for him to take on the mantle there either.

It’s good to hear Pape Habib Gueye is nearing a return, but I wouldn’t regard him as a striker either.

Thelin could really be done with using some of that Bojan Miovski transfer fee to find a replacement for the North Macedonia international.

Ross County improvement clear for all to see

Don’t let the scoreline full you – Ross County’s 4-1 defeat by Celtic in Dingwall on Saturday was not a true reflection of an engrossing 90 minutes.

County were firmly in the game at 1-1 as the match reached the 80th minute, before Celtic rallied with three late goals to take the points.

But Staggies boss Don Cowie has every reason to be pleased with his players’ efforts against the champions.

Celtic dominated possession, but County were patient, and more importantly so were their fans, as they stayed organised and hard to break down.

There was no restlessness among the home support who stayed with the team for the full game against the best team in the country.

VAR needs to be quicker

In the end, the scoreline flattered the visitors somewhat – but the biggest issue for me was the painfully slow VAR process.

I’ve been for it and had my doubts at various points since it was introduced, but if it is here to stay then it has to work quicker than we’re seeing so far.

The game was played in sub-zero temperatures and the last thing we want is for players to be standing around freezing, or for the paying public to be sitting in those conditions for four or five minutes, until a decision is made.

Results elsewhere mean County maintain their 10-point lead on bottom club St Johnstone, but I’m sure Don and his players will be looking forward to a switch of focus for the Scottish Cup this weekend.

With home advantage against Championship side Livingston County will be strong favourites to progress to the last 16, and I would hope they are aiming to have a real crack at the cup this season.

A good cup run is long overdue for the Staggies.