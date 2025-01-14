Duncan Shearer: Pivotal week ahead for Aberdeen at Ibrox, in Scottish Cup and in transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Pivotal week ahead for Aberdeen at Ibrox, in Scottish Cup and in transfer window

First and foremost, Aberdeen must use Ross Doohan's late penalty save against Hearts as a catalyst for their return to winning ways, writes Duncan Shearer.

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan and head coach Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 0-0 draw with Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan and head coach Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 0-0 draw with Hearts. Image: SNS.
By Duncan Shearer

It was not the victory they wanted but Aberdeen must make Ross Doohan’s injury-time penalty save to secure a goalless draw with Hearts as a line in the sand and a step towards ending their winless run.

A sixth straight league defeat looked on the cards in stoppage time at Pittodrie on Sunday after Sivert Heltne Nilsen’s moment of madness gifted Hearts a spot-kick.

But Doohan dived to his right to turn Jorge Grant’s penalty on to the post and in the process earn his side their first point of 2025.

Doohan’s penalty heroics also ensured a first clean sheet since the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie on October 26.

Shutting out the Jambos was one of the few positives to be taken from what was a pretty forgettable game between two sides low on confidence.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will be hoping, having stopped the rot, his side can now kick on and get back to winning ways after a wretched run of results.

Big week ahead for Aberdeen

With a trip to Ibrox on Wednesday to face Rangers, followed by a banana skin of a Scottish Cup tie at League Two title-contenders Elgin City, this already has the makings of a big week for the Dons.

Much has been said about Aberdeen’s appalling run and it is remarkable a team can take 31 points from a possible 33 then muster only four from the next possible 33.

But that’s what has happened at Pittodrie.

Sunday’s goalless draw with the Jambos summed up Aberdeen’s season so far in that the Dons were quick out the blocks before losing all momentum and struggling to earn a point by full-time.

Topi Keskinen had two good chances to score before Hearts came into the game – and it was the visitors who looked more likely to get a goal in the last half hour.

But there were some crumbs of comfort for the manager.

Kristers Tobers had a good debut in central defence.

Hearts' keeper Craig Gordon saves a close range shot from Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers at the near post during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Hearts’ keeper Craig Gordon saves a shot from Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He read the game well and dominated in the air, to the extent the Hearts forward line did little to threaten Doohan.

Winger Jeppe Okkels also looks a tidy player, but it was clear fitness is the biggest hurdle he faces right now.

The new arrival from Preston North End is a player Thelin knows well from their time together in Elfsborg and it speaks volumes the manager trusted him to start when he hardly kicked a ball in 2024.

He’ll benefit from the run-out against Hearts, but clearly he needs games.

Lack of a centre-forward needs to be addressed

Strengthening the defence remained a priority for the manager with utility player Alexander Jensen completing a move to the Dons, while Spurs teenage central defender Alfie Dorrington has also sealed a loan move to Pittodrie.

That’s encouraging, as the sooner the team can have a more solid defensive base the better, as far as I’m concerned.

With Thelin landing two further defenders he wanted, I hope his focus will switch to a striker as that is one area where they look particularly light.

Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur after the full time whistle in the FA Cup tie against Tamworth. Image: Shutterstock.
Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur after the full time whistle in the FA Cup tie against Tamworth. Image: Shutterstock.

That's encouraging, as the sooner the team can have a more solid defensive base the better as far as I'm concerned.

If Thelin can land the two defenders he wants then I hope his focus will switch to a striker as that is one area where they look particularly light.

Ester Sokler’s two-month absence leaves Kevin Nisbet as the only recognised number nine in the first-team squad and he’s struggling for consistency just now.

Duk is an option, but he hasn’t scored a goal in almost a year, so I’m struggling to make a case for him to take on the mantle there either.

It’s good to hear Pape Habib Gueye is nearing a return, but I wouldn’t regard him as a striker either.

Thelin could really be done with using some of that Bojan Miovski transfer fee to find a replacement for the North Macedonia international.

Ross County improvement clear for all to see

Don’t let the scoreline full you – Ross County’s 4-1 defeat by Celtic in Dingwall on Saturday was not a true reflection of an engrossing 90 minutes.

County were firmly in the game at 1-1 as the match reached the 80th minute, before Celtic rallied with three late goals to take the points.

But Staggies boss Don Cowie has every reason to be pleased with his players’ efforts against the champions.

Celtic dominated possession, but County were patient, and more importantly so were their fans, as they stayed organised and hard to break down.

There was no restlessness among the home support who stayed with the team for the full game against the best team in the country.

VAR needs to be quicker

In the end, the scoreline flattered the visitors somewhat – but the biggest issue for me was the painfully slow VAR process.

I’ve been for it and had my doubts at various points since it was introduced, but if it is here to stay then it has to work quicker than we’re seeing so far.

The game was played in sub-zero temperatures and the last thing we want is for players to be standing around freezing, or for the paying public to be sitting in those conditions for four or five minutes, until a decision is made.

Results elsewhere mean County maintain their 10-point lead on bottom club St Johnstone, but I’m sure Don and his players will be looking forward to a switch of focus for the Scottish Cup this weekend.

With home advantage against Championship side Livingston County will be strong favourites to progress to the last 16, and I would hope they are aiming to have a real crack at the cup this season.

A good cup run is long overdue for the Staggies.

