Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals details of Jamie McGrath’s long-term injury nightmare

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he will support Jamie McGrath after confirmation the midfielder will be ruled out long term by a shoulder injury.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath has undergone surgery and is set to be sidelined for up to three months.

The 28-year-old has missed the Dons’ last two games and Thelin delivered confirmation of the severity of the injury on the eve of Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren.

It is the second serious shoulder injury to rock the Dons in recent weeks.

Centre-back Gavin Molloy is out until May with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

In a further injury blow Thelin also confirmed midfielder Dante Polvara is out of the clash with St Mirren.

Aberdeen’s injury crisis is deepening as Thelin’s side bid to end a 12-game winless slump in the Premiership.

Thelin said: “Jamie is out for a couple of months because of his shoulder injury.

“It is important that we can push and him to come back.

“You always want every player available, but it’s also for the individual player himself.

“He will be out of the team for two to three months and Gavin is the same.

“We have to be there to support them, but also support the players who are available to play, of course.

“But they are positive guys and doing the best they can do.”

Second serious shoulder injury

McGrath has been a key player for Thelin this season and has pitched in with five goals.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has been free to agree a pre-contract with any club since the transfer window opened on January 1.

Aberdeen are keen to secure McGrath on a new contract and talks with the midfielder and his representative remain ongoing.

Thelin said: “He’s really good at helping us to create chances and he’s a multi-functional player.

“Jamie can play in different positions.

“He’s always giving everything.

“Sometimes you have some consistent pattern injuries, but now we have these shoulder injuries.

“It’s really bad luck.

“Actually, we tried to save Jamie because of his legs in a game and then after 30 seconds he fell and his shoulder is dead in that game. ”

Sweat on severity of Polvara’s injury

Aberdeen’s injury list already consisted of Molloy, keeper Dimitar Mitov, striker Ester Sokler and winger Vicente Besuijen.

Attacker Pape Gueye returned from a four month injury absence when coming off the bench in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Elgin City.

Now Thelin faces a further injury sweat over the severity of the injury to American midfielder Polvara.

Polvara, 24, missed the first five months of the season with a hamstring tear that required surgery.

The midfielder returned to action in early December but has suffered a setback.

Thelin said: “Dante has a little setback from the last game.

“He had some small setbacks in his legs, so let’s see how long it will take.”

Will injuries be catalyst for further January transfer window signings?

Aberdeen boss Thelin has already secured four signings during the January transfer window.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers and full-back Alexander Jensen were both secured on permanent deals at a combined cost of more than £1million.

Loan deals until the end of the season were also completed for centre-back Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham) and winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End).

The extended absence of McGrath intensifies an injury crisis.

Will Thelin move to secure signings to cope with the injury loss of McGrath?

The Dons boss said “Let’s see what’s happening.

“We’re always working on the squad.

“We keep working and let’s see how it’s going until the last day of the window.”

Tribute to former Dons manager

Aberdeen is in mourning following the passing of former manager Jimmy Calderwood who died at the age of 69.

Calderwood, who was Dons manager from 2004 to 2009, was diagnosed with early-onset dementia in 2017.

He led the Dons to qualification from the Uefa Cup group stage to set up a clash with Bayarn Munich, drawing 2-2 with the German giants at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “I never met him personally but he had a huge impact on the club.

“He means a lot to a lot of people.

“I’m sad for his family.

“He is an historic person for the club and you always have to show this respect.”

Using cup tie win as springboard

Aberdeen will bid to finally end a winless collapse in the Premiership that has yielded only four points from the last 36.

It was a 2-1 loss at St Mirren on November 23 that stopped the Dons record breaking unbeaten start to the season, and began a nosedive in form.

Thelin said: “We are well prepared.

“Our aim is now to be a more stable team.

“We have worked a lot this week to take the positive things from the cup game against Elgin..

“There has been more focus on these things and trying to do this really properly against St Mirren.”