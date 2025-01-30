January transfer window player exit update issued by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits more players could exit Pittodrie before the January transfer window closes as he bids to balance his squad.

Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are working hard on securing more signings before the window closes at 11pm on Monday.

The Swede has already landed four additions during the winter window in the bid to salvage a Premiership campaign that is in freefall.

Aberdeen are in the midst of a 13-game winless run in the Premiership.

There has also already been one exit from Pittodrie in the window – and there could be more.

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry earlier this week joined Greek Super League side Athens Kallithea on loan until the end of the season.

McGarry is contracted to the Dons until the summer of 2026.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is also attracting interest from England and overseas.

Asked if there would be players leaving before the window closes, Thelin said: “Let’s see.

“We want to keep a balance in the squad and also try to keep working in the long term.

“We have a good dialogue with our players about the future and let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Thelin targeting Dundee midfielder

Thelin is keen on signing Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron but any move would be with a view to a summer arrival.

Rangers are also interested in the 22-year-old who Dundee are desperate to retain.

Cameron is out of contract at the end of the season and has been free to agree a pre-contract with another club since the window opened on January 1.

As the midfielder came through the ranks at Dundee a development fee would have to be paid by any Scottish club signing him.

Thelin has already splashed out more than £1million this month to bolster a defence that has secured only four clean sheets in 24 Premiership matches.

Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers was signed in a £600,000 transfer from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

The Dons also signed full-back Alexander Jensen in a £545,000 deal from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Centre-back Alfie Dorrington and winger Jeppe Okkels were taken in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and Preston North End respectively.

Signing a striker a priority

The need to sign a striker before the window closes is a priority as Aberdeen have scored just one goal in the last seven Premiership games.

On ins and outs before the window shuts, Thelin said: “We try to do what’s best for every individual.

“So we can be in both directions, in and out of the squad.”

Aberdeen supporters are growing frustrated at the damaging winless league form.

Some fans booed at full-time and half-time in the 3-o loss to St Mirren.

Despite the slump Aberdeen still sit fourth in the Premiership, a position that secures European qualification.

A fourth-placed finish is rewarded with a UEFA Conference League second qualifying round spot.

Aberdeen are only two points behind third placed Dundee United.

A UEFA Europa League second qualifying round berth comes with a third-placed finish.

Thelin is determined to bring European action to Aberdeen every season.

A game of emotions and passion

Despite last winning a league game on November 9, the Dons’ ticket allocation for the trip to Hibs at the weekend has sold out.

Thelin hailed the fans continued backing despite the nosedive in league form.

And he reckons the supporters’ backing can be key to salvaging the season.

Thelin said: “Football is a game of emotions and passion.

“You can never say what other people should do.

“The only thing we know is that if you want to be a European club, year-by-year, you have to find the connection and keep working together.

“Because it’s always going to be good and bad times in a season.

“The power is the togetherness.

“Create the spirit that players want to come here, they want to be here and they want to play here.

“And the fans want to be there.

“You also have to give the fans energy on the pitch.

“In the away games there’s a lot of our fans there, and they’re supporting us so well.

“I can’t ask for any more.

“We’re have to find a rhythm in our performance and do this together with our supporters.”