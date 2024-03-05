Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley takes positives from 1-0 defeat to Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley takes positives from 1-0 defeat to Falkirk

"I'm pleased with the effort and the attitude, but it was maybe just a wee moment of concentration that cost us," said Hartley after the League One loss.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang in action during the League One match against Falkirk.
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang in action in the League One match against Falkirk at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Brian Smith.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was keen to take the positives following his side’s 1-0 defeat to League One leaders Falkirk.

The only goal in the tight encounter at Balmoral Stadium came in the 83rd minute when substitute Calvin Miller buried the ball into the bottom corner from inside the box.

The defeat leaves Cove in fifth with 40 points, one point behind Alloa Athletic, who have played one game fewer, and two behind third-placed Montrose, who they host on Saturday.

To concede a late goal was a sucker punch for Hartley’s men, but the Cove boss was pleased with the display against the Bairns.

He said: “I’ve got to be really positive with our team, the players and how we worked.

“It was a wee change of shape with what we went with on Saturday. I just felt we had to be a bit more solid at the back.

“We were playing against a good team and they’re up at the top of the league for a reason. I felt we handled it well. I’m pleased with the effort and the attitude, but it was maybe just a wee moment of concentration that cost us.

“This is now the business end of the season and up at the top of the table is where we want to be but there were a lot of positives for me.”

Cove had the ball in the back of the net in injury time, but Rumarn Burrell’s strike was deemed to be offside.

Hartley added: “We can’t do anything about the decisions. We’ve not got VAR here – and I don’t know whether that is a good thing or a bad thing. It is what it is and we’ve just got to move on and go again.”

Cove suffer League One defeat after late Miller goal

Hartley made one change from Saturday’s win away at Edinburgh City as Mark Reynolds replaced Will Gillingham in the centre of defence.

The first chance of the game fell to the visitors when Aidan Nesbitt unleashed a powerful low shot from inside the box which forced Cove goalkeeper Balint Demus into making a diving save.

A shove on Burrell saw Cove win a free-kick down the right flank, but Fraser Fyvie’s delivery could only reach the first man and Falkirk cleared their lines comfortably.

A goal line clearance on the post from Aaron Darge denied Falkirk the opener, before the midfielder made another superb block from close-range to keep Coll Donaldson off the scoresheet.

Falkirk goalkeeper Sam Long collects the ball from a Matty Shiels cross. Image: Brian Smith.

After a spell where the Bairns had dominated, Cove burst forward and Matty Shiels sent a dangerous cross into the box which just evaded the head of Burrell, as goalkeeper Sam Long was there to collect it.

Aberdeen academy product Ethan Ross hit an effort from inside the box off target for Falkirk, after the forward had connected with Finn Yeats’ pass from the byline.

After the interval, Callumn Morrison was first to register an effort, but after some impressive footwork, the Falkirk forward’s strike finished wide of the Cove post.

The score remained goalless thanks to the crossbar as Ross’ header – which took a deflection and looked to be going over, but dipped – came back off the woodwork, much to the relief of the home side.

Falkirk’s Sean Mackie blazed an effort over the bar after Ross MacIver’s header dropped at his feet a couple yards out from goal, before Brad Spencer saw his effort soar from a similar distance soar off target.

Cove Rangers forward Rumarn Burrell in action against his former club Falkirk. Image Brian Smith.

Morrison was next to have a go for the Bairns, but Demus was alert to divert his strike round the post with a diving stop.

Cove looked to hit Falkirk on the break and Burrell’s pacey run forward resulted in the striker being hauled down and winning a free-kick 25 yards out from goal, with substitute Kyle Connell sending the resulting set-piece over the bar.

The winner came after Mackie found Miller, who buried the ball under Demus with a strike from inside the box.

Burrell had the ball in the back of the net with a tap-in from a couple yards out, but the Cove fans’ elation soon turned to disappointment as the striker was called offside.

