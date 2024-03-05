Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley takes positives from 1-0 defeat to Falkirk

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was keen to take the positives following his side’s 1-0 defeat to League One leaders Falkirk.

The only goal in the tight encounter at Balmoral Stadium came in the 83rd minute when substitute Calvin Miller buried the ball into the bottom corner from inside the box.

The defeat leaves Cove in fifth with 40 points, one point behind Alloa Athletic, who have played one game fewer, and two behind third-placed Montrose, who they host on Saturday.

To concede a late goal was a sucker punch for Hartley’s men, but the Cove boss was pleased with the display against the Bairns.

He said: “I’ve got to be really positive with our team, the players and how we worked.

“It was a wee change of shape with what we went with on Saturday. I just felt we had to be a bit more solid at the back.

“We were playing against a good team and they’re up at the top of the league for a reason. I felt we handled it well. I’m pleased with the effort and the attitude, but it was maybe just a wee moment of concentration that cost us.

“This is now the business end of the season and up at the top of the table is where we want to be but there were a lot of positives for me.”

Cove had the ball in the back of the net in injury time, but Rumarn Burrell’s strike was deemed to be offside.

Hartley added: “We can’t do anything about the decisions. We’ve not got VAR here – and I don’t know whether that is a good thing or a bad thing. It is what it is and we’ve just got to move on and go again.”

Cove suffer League One defeat after late Miller goal

Hartley made one change from Saturday’s win away at Edinburgh City as Mark Reynolds replaced Will Gillingham in the centre of defence.

The first chance of the game fell to the visitors when Aidan Nesbitt unleashed a powerful low shot from inside the box which forced Cove goalkeeper Balint Demus into making a diving save.

A shove on Burrell saw Cove win a free-kick down the right flank, but Fraser Fyvie’s delivery could only reach the first man and Falkirk cleared their lines comfortably.

A goal line clearance on the post from Aaron Darge denied Falkirk the opener, before the midfielder made another superb block from close-range to keep Coll Donaldson off the scoresheet.

After a spell where the Bairns had dominated, Cove burst forward and Matty Shiels sent a dangerous cross into the box which just evaded the head of Burrell, as goalkeeper Sam Long was there to collect it.

Aberdeen academy product Ethan Ross hit an effort from inside the box off target for Falkirk, after the forward had connected with Finn Yeats’ pass from the byline.

After the interval, Callumn Morrison was first to register an effort, but after some impressive footwork, the Falkirk forward’s strike finished wide of the Cove post.

The score remained goalless thanks to the crossbar as Ross’ header – which took a deflection and looked to be going over, but dipped – came back off the woodwork, much to the relief of the home side.

Falkirk’s Sean Mackie blazed an effort over the bar after Ross MacIver’s header dropped at his feet a couple yards out from goal, before Brad Spencer saw his effort soar from a similar distance soar off target.

Morrison was next to have a go for the Bairns, but Demus was alert to divert his strike round the post with a diving stop.

Cove looked to hit Falkirk on the break and Burrell’s pacey run forward resulted in the striker being hauled down and winning a free-kick 25 yards out from goal, with substitute Kyle Connell sending the resulting set-piece over the bar.

The winner came after Mackie found Miller, who buried the ball under Demus with a strike from inside the box.

Burrell had the ball in the back of the net with a tap-in from a couple yards out, but the Cove fans’ elation soon turned to disappointment as the striker was called offside.