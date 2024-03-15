Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ready for eight cup finals

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has urged his side to find a way to win as they prepare for the eight cup finals which will shape their season.

A 4-1 home defeat by Montrose last weekend has left Cove in fifth place in League One, four points behind fourth-placed Alloa and a further point behind the Gable Endies.

With eight matches remaining to force their way into the play-offs Hartley knows a strong finish to the season is needed, starting with the trip to Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

He said: “We’re looking to bounce back. We underperformed last weekend compared to how we played in the previous game against Falkirk.

“We didn’t play well against Montrose but the game is gone and there’s nothing we can do about the result. We know what we didn’t do well and we have to put that right this weekend.

“It’s a fresh week for us and we’re going to Kelty Hearts looking to win the game.

“The next game is a cup final for us. Every one after that is going to be the same between now and the end of the season.

“It’s about trying to find a way to win now. You want to be as positive as you can in every game but it’s all about winning now.”

‘It’s remarkable what this club has achieved’

Last weekend’s game against Montrose was the club’s 150th league game since joining the SPFL from the Highland League in 2019.

Two promotions in three seasons followed by the setback of relegation from the Championship last season represent an eventful start to life as an SPFL club.

With promotion still a realistic proposition in the final two months of the campaign the Cove manager believes the club should be proud of its contribution since stepping up from the Highland League.

He said: “People have got to realise where Cove have come from in a short space of time. We’ve always been striving to be better, go for titles and win promotions.

“We’ve done a lot more in a short period of time than what most clubs have done and we’re only in our fifth season. It’s remarkable what this club has achieved.

“But right now it’s all about these last eight games and they are all key battles.”

Cove boss looking for senior players to lead the way

Cove were in a strong position in third place earlier in the campaign but have struggled for consistency in 2024.

Hartley believes the absence of key players at various points in the campaign have been a factor but expects his senior players to lead the way in the run-in.

He said: “We’ve performed at a high level at times this season but the problem has been inconsistency.

“We’ve been used to winning promotions and competing in play-offs. We had a blip last season but we’ve been in contention for all of this campaign.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries and we’re looking at the possibility of another one or two missing out this weekend.

“But we’ve got to remain upbeat, be positive and make sure our levels are better for the run-in.

“The guys who have been over the course will be really important. We’ve got experienced players who have come through the journey with Cove.”