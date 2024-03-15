Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ready for eight cup finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ready for eight cup finals

Manager urges players to find a way to win as they look to mount a late push for the play-offs.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has urged his side to find a way to win as they prepare for the eight cup finals which will shape their season.

A 4-1 home defeat by Montrose last weekend has left Cove in fifth place in League One, four points behind fourth-placed Alloa and a further point behind the Gable Endies.

With eight matches remaining to force their way into the play-offs Hartley knows a strong finish to the season is needed, starting with the trip to Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

He said: “We’re looking to bounce back. We underperformed last weekend compared to how we played in the previous game against Falkirk.

“We didn’t play well against Montrose but the game is gone and there’s nothing we can do about the result. We know what we didn’t do well and we have to put that right this weekend.

“It’s a fresh week for us and we’re going to Kelty Hearts looking to win the game.

“The next game is a cup final for us. Every one after that is going to be the same between now and the end of the season.

“It’s about trying to find a way to win now. You want to be as positive as you can in every game but it’s all about winning now.”

‘It’s remarkable what this club has achieved’

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Last weekend’s game against Montrose was the club’s 150th league game since joining the SPFL from the Highland League in 2019.

Two promotions in three seasons followed by the setback of relegation from the Championship last season represent an eventful start to life as an SPFL club.

With promotion still a realistic proposition in the final two months of the campaign the Cove manager believes the club should be proud of its contribution since stepping up from the Highland League.

He said: “People have got to realise where Cove have come from in a short space of time. We’ve always been striving to be better, go for titles and win promotions.

“We’ve done a lot more in a short period of time than what most clubs have done and we’re only in our fifth season. It’s remarkable what this club has achieved.

“But right now it’s all about these last eight games and they are all key battles.”

Cove boss looking for senior players to lead the way

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully has come up through the divisions with the club. Image: DC Thomson

Cove were in a strong position in third place earlier in the campaign but have struggled for consistency in 2024.

Hartley believes the absence of key players at various points in the campaign have been a factor but expects his senior players to lead the way in the run-in.

He said: “We’ve performed at a high level at times this season but the problem has been inconsistency.

“We’ve been used to winning promotions and competing in play-offs. We had a blip last season but we’ve been in contention for all of this campaign.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries and we’re looking at the possibility of another one or two missing out this weekend.

“But we’ve got to remain upbeat, be positive and make sure our levels are better for the run-in.

“The guys who have been over the course will be really important. We’ve got experienced players who have come through the journey with Cove.”

 

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers defender Matty Shiels in action against Falkirk in a League One match at Balmoral Stadium.
Matty Shiels determined to have promotion success with Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang in action during the League One match against Falkirk.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley takes positives from 1-0 defeat to Falkirk
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and his former assistant Gordon Young, right, in the dugout during a league match.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails departed assistant manager and 'friend' Gordon Young
Cove's Fraser Fyvie during the SPFL League 1 game between Cove Rangers FC and Annan Athletic FC at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, Scotland, on Saturday 24th February 2024 ( Photo by Dave Cowe )
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hoping fit-again Fraser Fyvie can lead play-off push
Cove's Rumarn Burrell celebrates his goal in the win against Annan. Image: Dave Cowe.
Birthday boy Josh Kerr nets late winner and Fraser Fyvie makes comeback in Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Paul Hartley urges Cove Rangers to 'stand up and be counted' after dropping out…
Peterhead celebrate Alfie Stewart's late equaliser against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead hailed for stunning comeback at Forfar; Elgin frustrate League Two leaders Stenhousemuir; Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley feeling positive as League One season hits crucial period
Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins (L) scores to make it 1-0 during the Scottish Cup fifth round match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers urged to use display at Kilmarnock to fuel play-off push; Elgin City…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley wants players to enjoy 'biggest test' against Kilmarnock in…

Conversation