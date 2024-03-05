Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails departed assistant manager and ‘friend’ Gordon Young

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has reflected on his valuable partnership with Gordon Young who has left the club following two spells as assistant manager.

Last week, the Balmoral Stadium side confirmed Young, who is based in Motherwell, had left due to “increasing travel commitments” and to “pursue other career opportunities”.

Young had been Hartley’s assistant at Cove since 2019, with them having first worked together during the latter’s time in charge at Falkirk in 2018.

The 59-year-old followed Hartley to English side Hartlepool United last season, before the duo returned to the north-east of Scotland to take the helm at Cove again.

During Young’s time at Cove, who host League One leaders Falkirk this evening, the former Motherwell boss tasted success winning the League Two and League One titles.

Hartley said of Young’s departure: “I’m sad to see him go.

“It’s not just on a professional level, but also on a personal level. We’ve worked together on and off for about six years and he’s a good friend of mine.

“The circumstances with the travelling had been on his mind a lot.

“Gordon was probably going to step down at the end of the season anyway. It has been a lot for him and he has maybe got one or two other things on the horizon.

“On a personal note, and as a friend, I will definitely miss him and the ability of coaching he provides.

“It gives me a bit of time to take stock and look at where we are for next season. I will take my time to bring somebody else in. I’m happy with who I am working with just now.

“I respect Gordon’s decision. It’s not easy to travel. You are sitting in the car for more than a five-hour round trip and he’s done that for five years coming up here.

“You can be sitting in the car for longer than you are in the ground sometimes and that takes its toll.

“The work that Gordon done here at Cove will always be highly thought of. We’ll miss him and what he brought to the team, but he will still be a very good friend of mine.”

Hartley’s Cove feeling confident ahead of Falkirk clash

Cove welcome Falkirk to the Balmoral Stadium with the visitors, who sit 14 points clear at the top of League One, yet to lose a league game this season.

Hartley’s men are on an improved run of form after winning their last two matches against Edinburgh City and Annan Athletic, and are within one point of the play-off spaces – sitting fifth with 40 points.

An injury-time equaliser salvaged a point for Falkirk when the two sides met the first time this season, while the Bairns prevailed 4-0 winners in their last encounter.

The Cove boss said: “Falkirk have been so consistent from the start of the season and deserve to be at the top of the league, but we’ve got our own priorities.

“We want to try force our way into the play-offs and that is the big incentive for us.

“We know the threats they’ve got, but we’ve got to cause them problems with the quality that we have got.

“We want to go in and be positive, like we have done in the last couple of games. It’s a big game and the players are looking forward to it.

“Nobody has beaten them this season, but we went pretty close. We weren’t at our best when we went down there. We know we need to turn up and bring our top game to get any sort of result and the players are aware of that.

“We’re going into it with good confidence after winning the last two games.

“We know where we want to try and be come the end of the season and this is another opportunity to get ourselves into the play-offs.”

Cove will be without Blair Yule against Falkirk, while Matty Shiels and Mark Reynolds are doubts due to injury.