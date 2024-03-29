Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley calls for calm in play-off race

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has called for cool heads and a singular focus from his players as they bid to secure a place in the play-offs.

The race for the final two play-off places in League One has become a three-way contest between Alloa Athletic, Montrose and Cove.

The Wasps are third, a point clear of the Gable Endies with Hartley’s side three points further back.

Hartley said: “You can only focus on yourselves. You can’t look at other results.

“There are 18 points to play for and we are three behind at this moment in time.

“We have to play the football we can play and do it with calm heads but at the end of the day you’ve got to find a way of winning.

“We’ve got to take care of our own business and perform at the levels we know we are capable of.”

‘Everybody has something to play for’

All three contenders lost last weekend and with six matches remaining a fight to the finish looks certain.

Hartley, whose side were beaten 3-1 by Hamilton Accies, believes the competitiveness of the division will only add to the tension in the weeks ahead.

He said: “We played well last week and I was pleased with the performance. We lost two late silly goals but overall our play was really good.

“It’s all about the next game now and giving ourselves a chance to get a positive result.

“We’ve six games left and we need to win some to give ourselves a chance and put pressure on the teams above us.

“Everybody has got something to play for apart from Edinburgh.

“Falkirk want to wrap up the title and the rest are fighting to make the play-offs for promotion or avoid the play-off place in the bottom half.”

Binos are familiar foes for Cove

Stirling, who are the visitors to Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, gave Cove a helping hand by scoring an injury time winner against Montrose last weekend.

Darren Young’s side are fighting to pull clear of ninth-placed Annan and Hartley knows there will be little surprise for either side when it comes to their opposition this weekend.

The Cove Rangers manager said: “We had someone there and I watched the game back, and Stirling have good players in the final third.

“Josh McPake has made a good difference to them and every game against Stirling has been tight this season.

“This will be our fifth meeting as we played them in the Scottish Cup as well. We know what each other is all about, how we play and our style.

“But we are the home team and we have to take advantage of that.

“Stirling are a good team and we need to make sure we are at our best. It’s all about winning now.”

Defender Matty Shiels, a January signing from Dumbarton and midfielder Blair Yule are Hartley’s only absentees for the visit of the Binos.