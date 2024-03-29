Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley calls for calm in play-off race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley calls for calm in play-off race

Cove have work to do in three-way race for a play-off place in League One.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has called for cool heads and a singular focus from his players as they bid to secure a place in the play-offs.

The race for the final two play-off places in League One has become a three-way contest between Alloa Athletic, Montrose and Cove.

The Wasps are third, a point clear of the Gable Endies with Hartley’s side three points further back.

Hartley said: “You can only focus on yourselves. You can’t look at other results.

“There are 18 points to play for and we are three behind at this moment in time.

“We have to play the football we can play and do it with calm heads but at the end of the day you’ve got to find a way of winning.

“We’ve got to take care of our own business and perform at the levels we know we are capable of.”

‘Everybody has something to play for’

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

All three contenders lost last weekend and with six matches remaining a fight to the finish looks certain.

Hartley, whose side were beaten 3-1 by Hamilton Accies, believes the competitiveness of the division will only add to the tension in the weeks ahead.

He said: “We played well last week and I was pleased with the performance. We lost two late silly goals but overall our play was really good.

“It’s all about the next game now and giving ourselves a chance to get a positive result.

“We’ve six games left and we need to win some to give ourselves a chance and put pressure on the teams above us.

“Everybody has got something to play for apart from Edinburgh.

“Falkirk want to wrap up the title and the rest are fighting to make the play-offs for promotion or avoid the play-off place in the bottom half.”

Binos are familiar foes for Cove

Stirling Albion boss Darren Young will face Cove Rangers for the fifth time this season on Saturday. Image: SNS

Stirling, who are the visitors to Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, gave Cove a helping hand by scoring an injury time winner against Montrose last weekend.

Darren Young’s side are fighting to pull clear of ninth-placed Annan and Hartley knows there will be little surprise for either side when it comes to their opposition this weekend.

The Cove Rangers manager said:  “We had someone there and I watched the game back, and Stirling have good players in the final third.

“Josh McPake has made a good difference to them and every game against Stirling has been tight this season.

“This will be our fifth meeting as we played them in the Scottish Cup as well. We know what each other is all about, how we play and our style.

“But we are the home team and we have to take advantage of that.

“Stirling are a good team and we need to make sure we are at our best. It’s all about winning now.”

Defender Matty Shiels, a January signing from Dumbarton and midfielder Blair Yule are Hartley’s only absentees for the visit of the Binos.

Conversation