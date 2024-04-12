Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley takes drastic action to avoid further injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley takes drastic action to avoid further injuries

Training cancelled this week as patched-up Cove prepare for trip to Annan Athletic.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers’ injury crisis is so severe manager Paul Hartley was forced to cancel training for the League One play-off chasers this week.

The Cove boss could only name three outfield players on his bench at Falkirk last weekend and one of them was striker Rumarn Burrell, who was not fully fit.

Late fitness doubts Aaron Darge and Josh Kerr were among the players who managed to start the game against the Bairns.

With more unnamed players suffering injuries in the 5-1 defeat, and Mitch Megginson, Blair Yule and Matty Shiels all still absent, Hartley has taken no further chances ahead of Saturday’s trip to Annan Athletic.

He said: “We’re struggling and we’ll be looking at the same squad this week. We’re really short on numbers and we only really had two subs last weekend as Rumarn was struggling.

“We’ve had no training at all this week so we’ll just have to wait and see where we are at the weekend.

“We’ve tried non-contact in training, but at this point we’re having to wrap everyone in cotton wool because of the situation.

“We picked up some more injuries at Falkirk and we have to try to keep them ready for Annan.

“It’s not ideal, but we have to do it as we’re looking at having the same numbers this weekend.”

Cove boss backs available players to deliver

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Despite a lengthy absentee list, the Cove manager is confident those available can deliver the results required in the last four league matches to secure the club a play-off place in League One.

Cove slipped out of the play-off positions on goal difference following their defeat at Falkirk, but with fourth-placed Montrose facing third-placed Alloa on Saturday before Alloa visit Cove next week, Hartley expects further twists and turns in the play-off race.

He said: “We’ve got enough experience to get us through the next four games and after that hopefully we can one or two back.

“We’ve been unfortunate with the amount of injuries we’ve had to key players, but all we can do is go with the squad we’ve got.

“We’ve still got a good enough starting XI, but when we looked round last week and saw what Falkirk had on the bench, we were struggling for options in terms of guys we could bring on.

“In the first half, we did really well and we had good periods in the second half, but the numbers we’re going with just now is an issue.

“We’ve got people playing with injuries who are starting games.

“It’s not ideal, but we have to get on with it.”

Hartley wants repeat performance against Annan

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley and midfielder Fraser Fyvie at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and midfielder Fraser Fyvie, right, at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove have won the three previous league meetings with Annan this season, including a 3-1 win at Galabank in December.

Hartley is taking nothing for granted, however, and believes his side will need to produce a repeat display to take all three points.

He said: “The key thing is getting a good result. Annan have their own agenda as they are fighting to stay up.

“People had written them off, but they are a good team.

“We’re at the stage where we have to find a way to pick up the points. We’ve got four games left and we will try to win them, but you never know, there might be a wee twist.

“I always say make sure we take it to the last game and there is something to play for when we go into the Edinburgh game.

“We had a good result last time down there, so hopefully we can go back down, produce another good performance and get the same result.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell went down injured in the League One win over Stirling Albion.
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell a doubt for Falkirk clash as Paul Hartley reveals…
Peterhead's Peter Pawlett celebrates his second goal against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peter Pawlett nets first career hat-trick in Peterhead win; Rumarn Burrell injured in Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley calls for calm in play-off race
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions at his squad from the sidelines in a League One match.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley says every player has part to play in promotion…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ready for eight cup finals
Cove Rangers defender Matty Shiels in action against Falkirk in a League One match at Balmoral Stadium.
Matty Shiels determined to have promotion success with Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang in action during the League One match against Falkirk.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley takes positives from 1-0 defeat to Falkirk
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and his former assistant Gordon Young, right, in the dugout during a league match.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hails departed assistant manager and 'friend' Gordon Young
Cove's Fraser Fyvie during the SPFL League 1 game between Cove Rangers FC and Annan Athletic FC at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, Scotland, on Saturday 24th February 2024 ( Photo by Dave Cowe )
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hoping fit-again Fraser Fyvie can lead play-off push
Cove's Rumarn Burrell celebrates his goal in the win against Annan. Image: Dave Cowe.
Birthday boy Josh Kerr nets late winner and Fraser Fyvie makes comeback in Cove…

Conversation