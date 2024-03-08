Matty Shiels determined to have promotion success with Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matty Shiels determined to have promotion success with Cove Rangers

'These are the kind of games that we need to go and win,' said Shiels ahead of a clash with promotion rivals Montrose.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers defender Matty Shiels in action against Falkirk in a League One match at Balmoral Stadium.
Matty Shiels is determined to experience promotion for the first time in his career as Cove Rangers aim to get back in the League One play-off spots.

The 23-year-old defender joined the club in January from League Two side Dumbarton and has gone on to feature in every league match since.

His latest appearance came on Tuesday night when Paul Hartley’s side were narrowly beaten 1-0 by league leaders Falkirk at Balmoral Stadium.

The defeat leaves Cove sitting just outside the play-off places in fifth with 40 points, one behind Alloa Athletic who occupy fourth place and two behind third-placed Montrose, who the Aberdeen club host on Saturday.

With his side very much still in contention for the play-offs, Shiels is determined to help Cove see of their promotion rivals.

He said: “Every game we want to go out and win.

“Especially games like Tuesday night when we had the chance to try and beat the team at the top of the league, but it wasn’t to be.

Falkirk celebrate scoring their winning goal against Cove Rangers. Image: Brian Smith.

“We just need to keep backing ourselves and go again on Saturday. It is a massive game against Montrose.

“Everyone in the changing room knows Montrose is going to be a difficult game. They have been doing well.

“It is so tight in the table and every point matters at this point of the season, so these are the kind of games that we need to go and win.

“I have never been promoted in my career. Especially coming off the back of last season when I got relegated with Hamilton, it would be brilliant to go and get promoted with Cove.”

Shiels loving time at Cove Rangers

Shiels joined Cove following a five-month spell with the Sons in League Two, having joined Dumbarton after leaving Hamilton in the summer.

A clause in his Dumbarton contract allowed him to return to full-time football and Shiels hopes he can repay Cove for giving him that opportunity again.

The Rangers academy product said: “It was obviously a bit of a kick in the teeth last summer to be offered a deal with Hamilton and then it didn’t work out.

“From there I was just figuring out what was best for me and going to Dumbarton was good. It worked out the way I wanted it to and it gave me the chance to come up here.

“It has been brilliant. I am loving it.

Cove Rangers defender Matty Shiels in action during his time with Hamilton Accies last season.
Matty Shiels in action during his time with Hamilton Accies. Image: Shutterstock.

“The travelling can be a bit much with me being from Glasgow. There are four of us who travel up and we’ve got a car share going on, so it’s not too bad. Apart from that, it has been great.

“It is a great group to be a part of. I just want to keep playing as many games as I can and help the team.”

