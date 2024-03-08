Matty Shiels determined to have promotion success with Cove Rangers

Matty Shiels is determined to experience promotion for the first time in his career as Cove Rangers aim to get back in the League One play-off spots.

The 23-year-old defender joined the club in January from League Two side Dumbarton and has gone on to feature in every league match since.

His latest appearance came on Tuesday night when Paul Hartley’s side were narrowly beaten 1-0 by league leaders Falkirk at Balmoral Stadium.

The defeat leaves Cove sitting just outside the play-off places in fifth with 40 points, one behind Alloa Athletic who occupy fourth place and two behind third-placed Montrose, who the Aberdeen club host on Saturday.

With his side very much still in contention for the play-offs, Shiels is determined to help Cove see of their promotion rivals.

He said: “Every game we want to go out and win.

“Especially games like Tuesday night when we had the chance to try and beat the team at the top of the league, but it wasn’t to be.

“We just need to keep backing ourselves and go again on Saturday. It is a massive game against Montrose.

“Everyone in the changing room knows Montrose is going to be a difficult game. They have been doing well.

“It is so tight in the table and every point matters at this point of the season, so these are the kind of games that we need to go and win.

“I have never been promoted in my career. Especially coming off the back of last season when I got relegated with Hamilton, it would be brilliant to go and get promoted with Cove.”

Shiels loving time at Cove Rangers

Shiels joined Cove following a five-month spell with the Sons in League Two, having joined Dumbarton after leaving Hamilton in the summer.

A clause in his Dumbarton contract allowed him to return to full-time football and Shiels hopes he can repay Cove for giving him that opportunity again.

The Rangers academy product said: “It was obviously a bit of a kick in the teeth last summer to be offered a deal with Hamilton and then it didn’t work out.

“From there I was just figuring out what was best for me and going to Dumbarton was good. It worked out the way I wanted it to and it gave me the chance to come up here.

“It has been brilliant. I am loving it.

“The travelling can be a bit much with me being from Glasgow. There are four of us who travel up and we’ve got a car share going on, so it’s not too bad. Apart from that, it has been great.

“It is a great group to be a part of. I just want to keep playing as many games as I can and help the team.”