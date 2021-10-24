Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers 3-0 Clyde: Paul Hartley praises players after returning to winning ways

By Reporter
October 24, 2021, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was pleased with his side's display.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley praised his players after they bounced back from defeat to struggling East Fife with a commanding 3-0 win against Clyde.

Goals from Connor Scully, Jamie Masson and Robbie Leith gave Cove the victory to keep them level on points with League One leaders Queen’s Park.

The best chance of the opening exchanges came after 18 minutes when Clyde striker David Goodwillie saw his brilliantly struck drive from distance beat home keeper Stuart McKenzie, only to crash off the crossbar to safety.

That effort apart, the visitors’ top scorer had one of his quieter 90 minutes in a game dominated by Cove, who took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Clyde’s defence failed to clear a corner and Scully blasted home from inside the area.

Cove doubled their advantage six minutes after the restart when Fraser Fyvie’s cross was flicked on by Mitch Megginson to Masson, who curled a wonderful effort round Neil Parry and into the net.

Jamie Masson got the third for Cove Rangers.
Jamie Masson was on target for Cove Rangers.

Right at the death, substitute Leitch completed the scoring, heading the ball beyond Parry after the keeper had parried his first effort.

Cove boss Paul Hartley felt the outcome was exactly what his side deserved.

He said: “I thought it was a professional performance, especially in the second half where we managed the game really well.

They didn’t cause us too many problems, the one shot off the bar apart but I thought we controlled the game.”

And it was exactly the response he was looking for after the previous week’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of bottom club East Fife.

Hartley added: “It needed a big reaction from the players.

“We let ourselves down last week and we didn’t perform as a team the way we can.

“We played well in terms of pressing the ball, our counter pressing and we had some good combination play and it was good that other players chipped in with goals.

“As a team I thought we were a bit more solid, our organisation was much better as was our discipline.

“We had a game plan in terms of how to keep Goodwillie quiet, he’s caused us a lot of problems in the past and I thought our two centre-backs worked really well.”

Shay Logan was back involved for Cove Rangers against Stenhousemuir.
Shay Logan felt it was Cove’s best performance of the season to date.

Former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan was named man of the match by the sponsors and he felt, unlike the previous game, everything fell into place.

He said: “We went out and did exactly what we trained to do all week.

“We scored late on in the first half but we definitely could have scored a few goals earlier on.

“It was really comfortable and a really good team performance.

“Goodwillie’s a good player, he was a team-mate at Aberdeen, you know what you’re going to get out of him and normally if you keep him quiet you keep Clyde quiet.

“He was getting frustrated during the game but I don’t want to take anything away from ourselves, we were very good.

“That’s definitely our best performance of the season, we haven’t played well, we’ve played well in patches but overall, for 90 minutes, we’ve not played well up until this one so, once we get going I believe we will be a real threat.”

