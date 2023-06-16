Cove Rangers sign former Falkirk and Kilmarnock striker Rumarn Burrell

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Falkirk striker Rumarn Burrell has set his sights on helping Cove Rangers win promotion back to the Championship after joining the club on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who scored 12 goals in 20 starts for the Bairns last season, is Paul Hartley’s fifth summer signing.

Rumarn turned professional with Grimsby Town in 2019 before moving to Middlesbrough. He had loan spells with Bradford City and Kilmarnock before joining Falkirk last summer.

Burrell, who made 39 appearances for Falkirk during the 2022-23 season, told the Cove website: “I can’t wait to get started.

“I know the division from last season and I know I can score goals in it so I’m hoping to be able to do that for Cove.

“I’ve had a few conversations with the manager, he’s an experienced guy and I know I can learn from him, and I just want to repay the faith he’s shown in me.

“I’ve been at some big clubs, and I’ve picked up different experiences along the way, and I definitely feel I’m ready to play my part.

“I’ve got pace, I’ve shown I can score goals, and I think I can cause problems going wide or in behind.

“Hopefully I can prove that when the season gets under way.

“Personally, my ambition is to help the club get promotion back up to the Championship.

“I’ll work hard, give everything I’ve got, and I’ll be setting myself the target of being top scorer in the division.

“You’ve got to back yourself, got to have self-belief, and I’m really excited to meet up with the rest of the guys and get to work.”

He added: “I already know one or two of the lads, and with all the signings, there’ll be plenty of us in the same boat trying to get settled in.

“I know there are good players here, and they’ll help me do that. It’s an exciting time, and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Cove boss Paul Hartley is delighted with his latest acquisition.

He said: “He’s hungry to succeed, he’s young, enthusiastic and full of energy.

“He’s fast and he’ll stretch teams with his runs in behind. I’m hoping he’ll come here and have a really productive season.

“The main thing is finding the back of the net, and I fully expect him to do that. He’s at a good age and I see no reason why he won’t make a big contribution.”

Burrell joins fellow new recruits Kyle Connell, Luke Strachan, Will Gillingham and Arron Darge who have joined Cove ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Hartley added: “I’m really excited by the squad I’m putting together, in fact it’s the most excited I’ve been for a long time in terms of pre-season.

“I think we’ve already got a nice balance, and I will be bringing more players in, but we’ve added youth, we’ve still got good experience, and I can’t wait to get started training with the boys.”