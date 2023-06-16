Cove Rangers sign former Falkirk and Kilmarnock striker Rumarn Burrell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers sign former Falkirk and Kilmarnock striker Rumarn Burrell

The 22-year-old is Cove's fifth signing of a busy summer transfer window.

By Danny Law
Rumarn Burrell in action for Kilmarnock against Queen's Park in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Rumarn Burrell in action for Kilmarnock against Queen's Park in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Falkirk striker Rumarn Burrell has set his sights on helping Cove Rangers win promotion back to the Championship after joining the club on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who scored 12 goals in 20 starts for the Bairns last season, is Paul Hartley’s fifth summer signing.

Rumarn turned professional with Grimsby Town in 2019 before moving to Middlesbrough. He had loan spells with Bradford City and Kilmarnock before joining Falkirk last summer.

Burrell, who made 39 appearances for Falkirk during the 2022-23 season, told the Cove website: “I can’t wait to get started.

“I know the division from last season and I know I can score goals in it so I’m hoping to be able to do that for Cove.

“I’ve had a few conversations with the manager, he’s an experienced guy and I know I can learn from him, and I just want to repay the faith he’s shown in me.

“I’ve been at some big clubs, and I’ve picked up different experiences along the way, and I definitely feel I’m ready to play my part.

“I’ve got pace, I’ve shown I can score goals, and I think I can cause problems going wide or in behind.

“Hopefully I can prove that when the season gets under way.

“Personally, my ambition is to help the club get promotion back up to the Championship.

“I’ll work hard, give everything I’ve got, and I’ll be setting myself the target of being top scorer in the division.

“You’ve got to back yourself, got to have self-belief, and I’m really excited to meet up with the rest of the guys and get to work.”

Tyler French of Dundee and Rumarn Burrell of Falkirk compete for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “I already know one or two of the lads, and with all the signings, there’ll be plenty of us in the same boat trying to get settled in.

“I know there are good players here, and they’ll help me do that. It’s an exciting time, and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Cove boss Paul Hartley is delighted with his latest acquisition.

He said: “He’s hungry to succeed, he’s young, enthusiastic and full of energy.

“He’s fast and he’ll stretch teams with his runs in behind. I’m hoping he’ll come here and have a really productive season.

“The main thing is finding the back of the net, and I fully expect him to do that. He’s at a good age and I see no reason why he won’t make a big contribution.”

Rumarn Burrell in action for Bradford City in 2021. Image: Shutterstock. 

Burrell joins fellow new recruits Kyle Connell, Luke Strachan, Will Gillingham and Arron Darge who have joined Cove ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Hartley added: “I’m really excited by the squad I’m putting together, in fact it’s the most excited I’ve been for a long time in terms of pre-season.

“I think we’ve already got a nice balance, and I will be bringing more players in, but we’ve added youth, we’ve still got good experience, and I can’t wait to get started training with the boys.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]