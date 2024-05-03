Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley vows lessons must be learned after play-offs chase ended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley vows lessons must be learned after play-offs chase ended

Hartley is looking to reshape his squad and regain consistency after missing out on a play-off place in League One.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley is determined to heed the harsh lessons which have been learned after his team came up short in their push for the play-offs.

The League One side have nothing but pride at stake in their final game of the campaign against Edinburgh City on Saturday after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Queen of the South last weekend.

Hartley is frustrated they did not take their play-off challenge to the final day – but insists lessons will be learned.

The Cove boss said: “It has been hugely frustrating, that’s for sure, but we have to look at everything and figure out what we need to do, how we can get better and improve for next season.

“That will be the task over the summer and we will need to do it quickly as the summer does not last long before we will be back at it.

“It’s not the way we wanted the season end. Last weekend was hugely disappointing.

“We wanted to take it into the last game, but it wasn’t to be.

“It probably summed up the season we’ve had in terms of our consistency levels. They haven’t been quite there – and a horrendous injury list hasn’t helped.

“You couldn’t make it up with our goalkeeper Nick Suman suffering a concussion in the warm-up last week.

“We didn’t have a lot of players on the bench as it was and we had to put Kyle Connell on, even when he was ill.”

Changes on and off the field ahead at Balmoral Stadium

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and his former assistant Gordon Young, right, in the dugout during a league match.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and his former assistant Gordon Young, right. Image: SNS.

Having already lost assistant Gordon Young earlier in the campaign, Hartley will bid farewell to fitness coach Tam Ritchie following Saturday’s game.

As a result, the Cove manager will need to make changes on and off the field in the close-season.

He said: “The travelling has been an issue for Gordon and Tam for five years.

“Losing Tam, somebody I’ve known for more than 20 years, is a sore one and he won’t be easy to replace.

“But that’s the task ahead. We’ll look at our playing staff and our backroom team.

“You need to evolve all the time – that’s football. There are peaks and troughs and it’s how you react.

“It’s the case that players come and go, but it won’t be to the extent we did last year.

“It was a big ask to try to settle everyone in during a short space of time last summer and it was not ideal.

“It had to be done, though, as we needed to make changes.

“Managers are all trying to bring in new players every year and we’re no different, but we won’t be looking at the turnover we had last season.”

Hartley targeting winning end to the campaign

Cove’s Rumarn Burrell faces a late fitness test. Image: Dave Cowe.

Despite the disappointing end to the campaign, Hartley is focused on ending the season on a positive note with victory against the already-relegated Edinburgh City.

He said: “We want to win, but it will be a hard game as they are a good team. They play really good football – and the league table doesn’t reflect that.

“We want to finish on a high and we owe it to the supporters and the chairman to finish it off at home on a positive now.

“Then we need to work out how to be better and more consistent.”

Suman will miss the game due to concussion protocol, while leading scorer Rumarn Burrell faces a late fitness test.

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley weary of defensive Groundhog Day
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Paul Hartley: Cove Rangers 'need wins' in play-off chase with 'no room for error'…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley takes drastic action to avoid further injuries
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell went down injured in the League One win over Stirling Albion.
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell a doubt for Falkirk clash as Paul Hartley reveals…
Peterhead's Peter Pawlett celebrates his second goal against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peter Pawlett nets first career hat-trick in Peterhead win; Rumarn Burrell injured in Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley calls for calm in play-off race
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions at his squad from the sidelines in a League One match.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley says every player has part to play in promotion…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley shouts instructions from the touchline.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ready for eight cup finals
Cove Rangers defender Matty Shiels in action against Falkirk in a League One match at Balmoral Stadium.
Matty Shiels determined to have promotion success with Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang in action during the League One match against Falkirk.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley takes positives from 1-0 defeat to Falkirk

Conversation