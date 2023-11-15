Cove Rangers boss hails players’ resolve after hard-fought win over Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss hails players’ resolve after hard-fought win over Montrose

Fourth clean sheet in a row helps Cove see off the Gable Endies.

By Paul Third
The Cove Rangers players celebrate Rumarn Burrell's winning goal against Montrose. Image: Jasperimage.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley hailed his side’s grit and determination as they dug deep to beat Montrose 1-0 at Balmoral Stadium.

Rumarn Burrell’s ninth goal of the season gave Cove their fifth straight win and extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

It was a night where Cove had to dig deep but Hartley was full of praise for the resilience shown by his players.

The Cove manager said: “We can play a lot better than that. We didn’t pass the ball well enough but we were resilient to grind a result out and it showed a different side to us.

“We know we can play better but football is about winning sometimes so to make it five wins in a row and keep four clean sheets is pleasing.”

Cove’s Rumarn Burrell and Montrose’s Kerr Waddell battling for the ball. Image: Jasperimage.

Burrell capped a fine display with the only goal of the game and Hartley believes the former Falkirk striker will have a big role to play for the club this season.

Hartley said: “He probably scored more but it was a good striker’s goal tonight.

“Rumarn’s got a lot of quality but he just needs to believe in himself a little bit more.

“He just has to keep working hard as he has natural ability and there’s a lot more to come from him.”

Burrell’s goal was enough to give Cove victory but the win also made it four straight clean sheets for Hartley’s side and the manager is pleased to see his side gelling after a slow start.

He said: “It was a tough start and everybody was negative towards us but we believed in what we were doing.

“We know how we want to play but we had to find a different way to win and we managed to do that against Montrose.

“We defended the box well, cleared our lines when we had to and stood up to Montrose’s height.”

