Stephen Bronsky says Elgin City are now more solid at back

Elgin City defender Stephen Bronsky feels the Black and Whites have strengthened their foundations from last season’s League Two campaign.

Elgin have enjoyed an excellent start to the new season, and sit top of the table after racking up seven goals in victories over Stranraer and Brechin City.

Gavin Price’s men have conceded just one goal in four competitive outings so far this term, which gives Bronsky confidence his side can make gains on their tally of 43 points from 28 games last term.

Bronsky said: “Clean sheets are our bread and butter. As a defender myself, that’s what I look for in a game.

“We are not conceding from open play, which is a lot more encouraging than the start of last season when we were leaking goals.

“We were losing a lot of late goals in games we were winning, which we either drew or lost.

“I don’t want to speak too soon, but right now we look like we’ve got a more solid team that knows how to see these games out.”

Bronsky feels Elgin have the firepower to convert one point into three if the backline can keep it tight, with the 26-year-old adding: “I’ve got every confidence the players in front of me are going to get goals. We’ve got a very attacking line-up, with Smart Osadolor, Kane Hester and Conor O’Keefe up there.

“We have a lot of depth with the likes of Josh Peters on the bench. If the starting 11 aren’t doing it, we know it’s not a case of not having anyone to rely on.

“We’ve got young boys like Aiden Sopel showing they are well worth it this season, and we can change it if we need to, which the manager has done a few times this season.

“Every time it has seemed to work so far.”

Elgin make the trip to Edinburgh City today, with Bronsky expecting a severe test to his side’s 100% league start.

Bronsky added: “Since I have been at Elgin, Edinburgh City have always been there or thereabouts either challenging or sitting in the play-off spots.

“Just like us, I think they have kept the majority of their squad.

“They will be disappointed after losing to 10-man Cowdenbeath last week. That took us all by surprise, but I think they will have a point to prove when they face us.

“We have got good form going into the game. The manager told us about the continuity of the squad, which is working well.

“We are under no illusions that travelling to Edinburgh is a very tough place to go.”