Elgin midfielder Brian Cameron describes Scottish Cup defeat by Clydebank as worst moment of his career

Brian Cameron described Saturday’s Scottish Cup exit to Clydebank as his worst moment in football.

Elgin City’s longest-serving player felt the Black and Whites deserved every bit of the misery heaped upon them by the West of Scotland League underdogs.

The replay clash ended in heartache for City with the Bankies’ Liam McGonigle opening in 14 minutes and Nicky Little grabbing the vital second after 67 minutes.

Cameron clawed one back for the hosts with 11 minutes left, but confessed his team didn’t deserve to take the tie to extra-time

The 30 year-old, who has clocked up more than 450 appearances for the Borough Briggs side, said: “That’s the lowest I’ve felt since I came to the club.

“Losing at Albion Rovers in our last Saturday game should have been the wake-up call for us but I don’t think we deserved anything.

“We didn’t play very well at all in the second half. Having said that, if we had put away our chances in the first half it could have been a different game.

“But the boys are absolutely gutted in there and there’s not much more to say.”

Cameron stressed there was no shortage of hard work being put in by City to improve on current form after a run of five games without a win.

Elgin had narrowly avoided a cup exit in Monday night’s 1-1 draw at Bankies’ Holm Park when a fine first half display was followed by a disjointed showing in the second period.

Cameron said: “Most of the boys have been here for a couple of years at least and the gaffer has told us how he wants us to play and we know how we need to play.

“It is just not clicking just now, but we will work at it in training during the week and we need to come up with a solution fast and make amends.

“We didn’t get into the game at all in the second half, but when we did get a goal it should have given us a lift.

“It was just sloppy. We didn’t press them enough and let them get out too many times.

“I don’t know where to go from here. We will dwell on this weekend and we need to pick ourselves up, get fresh for next week, get a good week’s training and work hard.”

Elgin were without centre back Darryl McHardy, with Dundee United loan defender Nathan Cooney deputising at the back.

And manager Gavin Price was cleared to play Falkirk loan striker Jaime Wilson, who came in for Dylan Lawrence from the team that started the first game at Clydebank.

Wilson had a great chance to open his Elgin scoring account early on, racing through the centre but taking a heavy touch which forced him to go round the keeper and cut the ball back for Conor O’Keefe.

His firm strike beat Donnelly but was hooked off the line by Jamie Darroch.

Clydebank sent their fans into raptures with the opening goal on 14 minutes in their first telling attack.

Ross McPherson’s tackle released Lee Gallacher in space on the edge of the home box and he slipped a pass left to Liam McGonigle who scored from 10 yards.

After a tentative start to the second half, Elgin boss Price took the gamble of adding another striker to the mix and taking off a defender as Josh Peters replaced Nathan Cooney.

But the visitors added to their lead on 67 minutes when Little repeated his goal from the first game, cutting in from the left of the box to fire home through a ruck of players.

Twelve minutes later Elgin got back in the game with Peters’ initial strike blocked but forced over the line by Cameron.

Aiden Sopel almost curled one in at the death, but Bankies claimed a famous scalp.