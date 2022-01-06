Tony Dingwall eyeing Elgin City starting spot following recent impact from bench

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tony Dingwall is determined to force his way into Elgin City’s starting line-up following his return from Covid isolation.

Dingwall, along with his brother Russell, were both forced to quarantine for 10 days in the wake of City’s 1-0 victory over Stirling Albion on December 21.

The pair ended their isolation ahead of Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Forfar Athletic, which allowed them both to come on as substitutes.

In both victories, Elgin’s breakthrough has come after the introduction of Dingwall from the bench, with the midfielder’s corner setting up Darryl McHardy’s winner against the Loons.

Although he has found starts hard to come by in recent weeks, the former Ross County player hopes his recent impact can earn him a place in Gavin Price’s starting line-up.

Dingwall said: “The Forfar game was me and my brother’s first day out of isolation.

“The manager asked if we could come along and sit on the bench, and maybe come on late in the game and do something. That’s how it panned out, so it was OK.

“When you come on as a substitute, all you can do is try and come on the pitch and make an impact to get back into the team.

“Since I have come to Elgin it has maybe not quite worked out as I would want, or the manager would want either.

“In the last two games I have come on and made an impact. Hopefully I can kick on now this season.”

Play-offs back in focus at Borough Briggs

Dingwall has set his sights on helping ninth-placed Elgin climb the League Two table, following a frustrating start to the campaign.

The Black and Whites make the trip to Edinburgh City on Friday, with the opportunity to move within two points of the promotion play-offs with a victory.

Dingwall added: “We are not where we want to be. We have not been good enough in the first half of the season, there’s no hiding that.

“Looking at it now, we’ve still got the chance to push up to the play-offs. That’s what our aim is.

“We are five points behind Edinburgh City who we play on Friday night, so we could move closer to the play-offs if other results go our way.

“There is still a lot to play for this season, and our goal is to secure a play-off spot.”

Team spirit coming to the fore

Elgin’s back-to-back victories make it three matches unbeaten for the Moray outfit, who are now 10 points clear of bottom side Cowdenbeath.

Dingwall reckons the euphoric scenes that followed McHardy’s stoppage time winner against Forfar can further boost City’s confidence.

The 27-year-old added: “You would rather control the game and win it comfortably, but everyone knows that’s the best way to win a game. All the boys were buzzing.

“There is a wee bit of change in the squad. There are a few players going back to their parent clubs from their loans.

“A couple of boys have come in, and I’m sure there will be one or two more additions.

“There will be a wee bit of change but the core of the squad has been together for a few years, so all the boys get on really well.”