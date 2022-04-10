Elgin City 0-2 Stenhousemuir: Price frustrated by below-par display from Borough Briggs men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Elgin City 0-2 Stenhousemuir: Price frustrated by below-par display from Borough Briggs men

By Reporter
April 10, 2022, 11:45 am
Elgin City boss Gavin Price
Elgin City boss Gavin Price

Elgin City manager Gavin Price warned his team they are not safe from relegation yet following the 2-0 home defeat to Stenhousemuir.

Cowdenbeath’s 3-2 win at Annan took them to within nine points of second-bottom Elgin with three games to play, meaning the Black and Whites need a point to ensure their place in League Two next season.

“Of course we are not safe yet,” Price said. “We still need points on the board but it’s not just about that, it’s about catching Albion Rovers and Stirling Albion.

“We’ve got the opportunity next week to go down to Forthbank and we will have a good week of training and make sure we are up for the battle.

“Stenhousemuir deserved to win the game because it felt like they wanted to win it more than we did.

“We dropped our levels from the last three home games and although we did have a couple of chances before they scored their second goal, it wasn’t good enough.”

Elgin City boss Gavin Price.

Stenny got to grips with the game from the off with Adam Brown’s volley well saved by Daniel Hoban.

On 14 minutes full back Adam Corbett broke forward and shot from the edge of the area with Hoban diving right to again make the save.

However from Brown’s corner on the right, Corbett was completely unmarked to score an easy header.

Brown nodded over from a Sean Crighton flick as the Warriors chased a second, and Crighton had an effort saved by Hoban.

A Stenny free kick on the stroke of half time saw Brown curl into the side netting with the away side well on top.

Elgin claimed for a penalty at the start of the second half when Josh Peters appeared to be pushed but referee Steven Reid ignored the home appeals.

The home side did show more attacking threat with Rabin Omar twice denied by keeper David Wilson.

Substitute Matheus Machado was next to force a save with Omar denied by a block on the rebound.

Ross Draper then had an effort cleared off the line as City’s frustration grew.

And their fate was sealed six minutes from time when a freak goal sealed Stenny’s victory.

Michael Miller’s cross from deep on left curled over the head of keeper Hoban and dropped under the bar to finish the game off.

Hoban took the responsibility for the second goal and was disappointed to end a run of three clean sheets in a row.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the goal,” he said. “It was pretty self-explanatory, I just got caught underneath it.

“It was comfortably my ball and I took a step towards it and as soon as that happens I’ve misjudged the flight of it and it’s gone in.

“We’ve got to stay positive. It’s not mathematically impossible that we can finish bottom so we’ve got to dig deep next week and try to kick on until the end of the season.

“It was a mile off what we’ve been doing over the past four or five games and we’ve got to put this right as a collective.”

