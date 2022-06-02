Work commitments lead to Elgin City exit for assistant manager Steven Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Mackay has stepped down from his position as Elgin City assistant manager due to work commitments.

The former Brora Rangers title-winning boss was recruited as Gavin Price’s right-hand man last September.

However, spending more time recently outside the north of Scotland in his day job led to him quitting the League 2 club.

Former Ross County player ‘Sid’ Mackay admits it was a tough call to make, but feels he had no option but to resign.

He said: “It was not an easy decision to leave my position as assistant manager and it’s something I spent a lot of time thinking about before finally deciding.

“Due to work commitments it became too difficult to get to Borough Briggs for training on a Thursday as my position at Langfields has changed.

“I have essentially been based in Manchester full-time since March, which made travelling to training and midweek games unsustainable.

“I believe that Gavin, the players and the club deserve more commitment than what I was able to offer.

“I have a fantastic relationship with Gavin and I have learned so much from him over the course of last season which will make me a better coach manager in the future.

“I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to work in the Scottish League and I wish them every success next season.”

Price valued working relationship

Price was sorry to see him go after settling in well last season and having an key impact within the coaching ranks.

He said: “I would like to thank Sid for his commitment to the club last season and the support he gave me personally. He had a great working relationship with me and the players and will be missed.”

Mackay will be ‘sorely missed’

Chairman Graham Tatters was also thankful to Mackay for his input and praised him for his recent mammoth charity effort where he journeyed 218 miles on foot and 298 miles by cycling on the North Coast 500 route.

He said:: “On behalf of Elgin City, I wish to thank Steven for his contribution as assistant manager. Steven’s tenure may have been short, but in that period he worked hard and was a great support to Gavin.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s work took him from Dunfermline to Manchester and he felt he could no longer give the commitment required for this position.

“He had developed an excellent relationship with the first-team and staff. He will be sorely missed but we wish him well wherever his future lies.

“Furthermore, we would like to congratulate him on his NC500 challenge in aid of MFR Cash for Kids raising an incredible £46,000 for this charity. All the best.”