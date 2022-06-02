Work commitments lead to Elgin City exit for assistant manager Steven Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work commitments lead to Elgin City exit for assistant manager Steven Mackay

By Paul Chalk
June 2, 2022, 3:22 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 3:23 pm
Steven Mackay, left, alongside Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Steven Mackay, left, alongside Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Steven Mackay has stepped down from his position as Elgin City assistant manager due to work commitments.

The former Brora Rangers title-winning boss was recruited as Gavin Price’s right-hand man last September.

However, spending more time recently outside the north of Scotland in his day job led to him quitting the League 2 club.

Former Ross County player ‘Sid’ Mackay admits it was a tough call to make, but feels he had no option but to resign.

He said: “It was not an easy decision to leave my position as assistant manager and it’s something I spent a lot of time thinking about before finally deciding.

“Due to work commitments it became too difficult to get to Borough Briggs for training on a Thursday as my position at Langfields has changed.

“I have essentially been based in Manchester full-time since March, which made travelling to training and midweek games unsustainable.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“I believe that Gavin, the players and the club deserve more commitment than what I was able to offer.

“I have a fantastic relationship with Gavin and I have learned so much from him over the course of last season which will make me a better coach manager in the future.

“I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to work in the Scottish League and I wish them every success next season.”

Price valued working relationship

Price was sorry to see him go after settling in well last season and having an key impact within the coaching ranks.

He said: “I would like to thank Sid for his commitment to the club last season and the support he gave me personally. He had a great working relationship with me and the players and will be missed.”

Mackay will be ‘sorely missed’

Chairman Graham Tatters was also thankful to Mackay for his input and praised him for his recent mammoth charity effort where he journeyed 218 miles on foot and 298 miles by cycling on the North Coast 500 route.

He said:: “On behalf of Elgin City, I wish to thank Steven for his contribution as assistant manager. Steven’s tenure may have been short, but in that period he worked hard and was a great support to Gavin.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s work took him from Dunfermline to Manchester and he felt he could no longer give the commitment required for this position.

“He had developed an excellent relationship with the first-team and staff. He will be sorely missed but we wish him well wherever his future lies.

“Furthermore, we would like to congratulate him on his NC500 challenge in aid of MFR Cash for Kids raising an incredible £46,000 for this charity. All the best.”

[[title]]